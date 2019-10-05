NFL
Bills QB Allen cleared to play
Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen has been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol and is expected to play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
The team also said fullback Patrick DiMarco and safety Dean Marlowe have been cleared to play after spending the week in the protocol.
Allen was hurt following a helmet-to-helmet hit early in the fourth quarter of a 16-10 loss to New England last weekend. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday before practicing fully on Friday, when Buffalo listed his status as questionable.
The Atlanta Falcons placed longtime punter Matt Bosher on injured reserve and re-signed Matt Wile
- ahead of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Bosher, 31, will miss at least eight weeks because of a groin injury. Bosher was sidelined with the injury in Week 3 at Indianapolis. He returned for last Sunday’s loss to Tennessee and practiced all week before being ruled out Friday, apparently after reinjuring the groin.
TRACK AND FIELD
U.S. ends relay gold drought
The United States ended a 12-year wait for a gold medal in the men’s 4x100-meter relay at the world track and field championships Saturday in Doha, Qatar, and the American women had to settle for bronze behind Jamaica.
The all-star U.S. men’s squad started with individual 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman and ended with 200 champ Noah Lyles (T.C. Williams), with Justin Gatlin and Michael Rodgers in between.
The time of 37.10 seconds was the third-fastest in history, beaten only by the Jamaican teams of 2011 featuring Usain Bolt.
Britain, the champion in 2017, took silver ahead of Japan.
Jamaica won the women’s race as Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce earned her ninth career world championship gold medal. That’s the second highest of any woman in history. Allyson Felix, who has 12, could win a 13th in the 4x400 on Sunday.
Jamaica won in 41.44 seconds, 0.41 ahead of second-placed Britain. The U.S. women’s team couldn’t defend its 2017 title as it took the bronze.
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands became the first woman to win both the 1,500 meters and 10,000 at a single world championships. Hassan won in a championship-record pace of 3 minutes 51.95 seconds, just short of the world record. The 2017 world champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya took a distant silver, with bronze for Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia.
More history was made in the men’s shot put, as four athletes beat the previous championship record in a contest decided by a single centimeter. Joe Kovacs took gold for the U.S. with 22.91 meters on his final throw, against the 22.90 thrown by silver medalist and fellow American Ryan Crouser and New Zealand’s bronze medalist Tomas Walsh.
TENNIS
Djokovic reaches Japan Open final
Novak Djokovic has been in dominant form at the Japan Open. That bodes well for the top-ranked Serb’s chances of winning the gold medal at next year’s Olympics.
Playing on the same court that will host the tennis tournament at the Tokyo Olympics, Djokovic beat third-seeded David Goffin 6-3, 6-4 to reach his fifth final this season. He’ll face Australian qualifier John Millman, who beat Reilly Opelka 6-3, 7-6 (4).
The top-seeded Djokovic has not dropped a set in his four singles matches at Ariake Colosseum.
Thiem, Barty into China Open finals
Top seeds Dominic Thiem and Ash Barty have reached the finals of the China Open in Beijing.
Thiem will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. In the women’s tournament, Barty will meet two-time Grand Slam tournament winner Naomi Osaka, who downed defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets.
Thiem dropped the first set to Karen Khachanov, but came back to win 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Third-seeded Tsitsipas fought past second-seeded Alexander Zverev 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Barty advanced with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7) victory over Kiki Bertens.
Fourth-ranked Osaka converted 3 of her 5 break points in a 6-4, 6-2 victory, while Wozniacki went 0 for 7.
WNBA
Delle Donne, Atkins questionable
Washington Mystics coach Mike Thibault said his team is prepared to play the pivotal Game 3 of the WNBA Finals without league MVP Elena Delle Donne and guard Ariel Atkins.
The pair combined for 43 points last week in leading the Mystics to a 9-point opening-game win, but both were listed as questionable with back spasms as the series resumes on Sunday tied at a game apiece.
GOLF
Na shoots 61, leads by two Kevin Na matched his career-low with a 10-under-par 61 on a day of low scoring in Las Vegas to build a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay in the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas.
Na, who lives in Las Vegas and won the 2011 event for his first PGA Tour title, set the tournament’s 54-hole record at 22-under 191.
Cantlay was staying with him until he failed to get up and down from a bunker on the reachable par-4 15th and made bogey from the bunker on the par-3 17th. He closed with a 15-foot birdie putt for a 63.
Green leads LPGA event by one
Jaye Marie Green opened with eight birdies in 10 holes and made two big putts late for a 7-under 64 that gave her a one-shot lead Saturday going into the final round at the Volunteers of America Classic at The Colony, Texas.
Green made a long par putt from just off the 16th green, followed with an 18-foot birdie on the 17th hole and reached 14-under 199. Cheyenne Knight, a rookie who grew up in Texas, birdied the last hole at Old American Golf Club for a 67 to get into the last group.
Katherine Perry (66) and Brittany Altomare (68) were two shots behind.
Loving, Jenkins win Willow Oaks title
Willow Oaks Country Club member Larry Loving Jr. and Steve Jenkins of Chesterfield shot a final-round 6-under-par 66 to post a wire-to-wire two-stroke victory at the Willow Oaks Fall Invitational.
Loving, and Jenkins finished with a 13-under 131 aggregate. Defending champions Patrick Hawkins (Suffolk)-Kyle Martin (Newport News) logged a 66 to take second place at 133.
Among the seniors (age 50 and older), Keith Decker (Martinsville)-Jon Hurst (Fredericksburg) shot a 68 for a 133 total to notch a three-stroke victory over a trio of other sides—Allen Barber-Bob Bailey of Yorktown (70), as well as Philip Mahone (Charlottesville)-Robert Nussey Jr. (Midlothian), who had 69, and John Sarrett (Richmond)-Larry Storck (Baltimore). Sarrett-Storck carded a final-round senior-best score of 67.
In the super senior division (age 65 and older), Jeff Fleishman (Williamsburg)-Bill Cooper (Kingsport, Tenn.) outlasted Leon Roday (Henrico)-Tim Vigotsky (Centreville) on the seventh extra hole, the par-3 seventh. Both tandems finished at 141.
