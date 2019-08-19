NBA
Former Cavs coach Blatt diagnosed with MS
Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
In a statement posted Monday on the website of Greek club Olympiakos, Blatt said he was diagnosed with condition, which attacks the central nervous system, “a few months ago” and has experienced fatigue, weakness in his legs and balance problems.
“I am a coach and my job is to lead and teach and inspire a lot of people. Not being as agile or active doesn’t affect my ability to do those things,” Blatt said.
Blatt was appointed coach of Cleveland in June 2014 and took the team to the NBA finals in his first season, losing to the Golden State Warriors.
He was fired partway through the 2015-16 season, in which Cleveland won the NBA championship for the first time under coach Tyronn Lue. He has coached Olympiakos since June 2018.
Curry helping Howard start golf program
Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is helping Howard University launch a Division I golf program.
The Golden State Warriors star guard and the school announced the six-year partnership Monday. The specifics of his contribution were not disclosed.
Howard officials said they plan to have women’s and men’s golf teams for the 2020-21 academic year.
- The Atlanta Hawks have given general manager
Travis Schlenk
- an extra title: president of basketball operations. As he goes into his third year with the Hawks, Schlenk has overhauled the roster and assembled an impressive core of young players through the draft, including
Trae Young
- ,
John Collins
- and incoming first-round picks
De’Andre Hunter
- (Virginia) and
Cam Reddish
- .
TENNIS
Vandeweghe, Zhang, Putintseva fall
Kristie Ahn began the final preparation for her return to the U.S. Open with a first-round victory at the Bronx Open, where fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe and seeded players Zhang Shuai and Yulia Putintseva were upset.
Ahn beat Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-4. The American earned a wild card into the U.S. Open and will play in next week’s Grand Slam tournament for the first time since her lone appearance in 2008 as a 16-year-old qualifier.
Vandeweghe, who recently returned from a lengthy absence caused by an ankle injury and like Ahn was given a wild card into this week’s new WTA tournament, lost 6-3, 6-0 to Anna Blinkova.
Zhang, at No. 4 the highest-seeded player in action, was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by Andrea Petkovic, while No. 7 Putintseva was knocked off by qualifier Zhu Lin 7-6 (2), 6-4.
SOCCER
U.S. to meet Cuba in D.C. in Nations League
The United States’ home game against Cuba in the first CONCACAF Nations League will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 11.
The site was announced Monday by the U.S. Soccer Federation, which has yet to say where the Nov. 15 home match against Canada will be played.
As part of the new tournament, the U.S. plays Canada at Toronto on Oct. 15. The U.S. closes Nov. 19 against Cuba, a game that may be played at George Town, Cayman Islands.
In its first year under coach Gregg Berhalter, the U.S. has eight wins, three losses and one tie, losing to Mexico in the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup
ELSEWHERE
Police investigating Benson’s crash
Police in Austin, Texas, said they are still investigating the weekend motorcycle crash that killed former Texas Longhorns running back and NFL player Cedric Benson and a woman passenger.
According to police, witnesses said Benson was driving his BMW motorcycle at a high rate of speed through a curving, hilly section of the city Saturday night when he collided with a van that was attempting a left turn.
Police said a passenger in the van and a bystander attempted to help Benson, 36, and his passenger, 27-year-old Aamna Najam. Both died at the scene.
Jim Hardy
- , the oldest living University of Southern California and Los Angeles Rams football player who was the MVP of the 1945 Rose Bowl, has died. He was 96. The university said Monday he died Aug. 16 of natural causes at his home in the desert city of La Quinta, 130 miles east of Los Angeles. Hardy was selected eighth in the first round of the 1945 NFL draft by the Washington Redskins. The quarterback spent seven seasons in the league and was part of the 1952 Detroit Lions team that won the NFL championship. He also played for the Rams (1946-48) and Chicago Cardinals (1949-51). He threw for 5,690 yards and 54 touchdowns.
Al Jackson
- , a left-hander who provided a rare glint of hope in the early days of the woebegone New York Mets, has died at 83. His death was announced by the Mets, for whom he worked for 50 years as a pitcher, major league coach, minor league pitching coordinator and front office adviser. He died Monday at a nursing home in Port St. Lucie, Fla., after a long illness. Mr. Jackson pitched in the majors for 10 seasons, and no season was more challenging than the one in 1962 when the expansion Mets entered the majors and lost 120 games. “Little” Al Jackson, although he was 5-foot-10, had a record of 8-20 and 4.40 ERA.
- Phoenix Mercury guard
Diana Taurasi
- , the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, has been medically cleared to play after missing most of the season with a back injury.
- The Colorado Avalanche agreed to a one-year deal with forward
Valeri Nichushkin
- . The 24-year-old had 10 assists and no goals in 57 games last season with the Dallas Stars.
- Middle Tennessee forward
DeAndre Dishman
- will miss the 2019-20 basketball season after tearing ligaments in his left knee during the Blue Raiders’ exhibition tour of Costa Rica last week.
