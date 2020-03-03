NFL
Broncos to acquire Bouye from Jaguars
A source with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire cornerback A.J. Bouye from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft.
The teams cannot comment on the deal until the NFL’s new league year begins March 18.
The fourth-round pick in the deal is the one the Broncos acquired from the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline last season for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who helped his new team reach the Super Bowl.
Bouye has 14 interceptions in seven NFL seasons in Houston and Jacksonville.
His acquisition could complicate Chris Harris Jr.‘s future. Harris, who served as a mentor to Bouye early in his career when they shared the same agent, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in two weeks.
The Los Angeles Chargers are not expected to retain Travis Benjamin
according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The veteran wide receiver will be a free agent after an injury-filled season, his fourth with the team. Benjamin, projected to be the Chargers' No. 3 receiver, appeared in only five games in 2019, catching six passes for 30 yards. His most productive season came with Cleveland in 2015, when he had 68 receptions for 966 yards and five touchdowns.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
N.C. Central player shot, killed
A North Carolina Central University player was shot to death at an off-campus apartment late Monday night in Durham, N.C., school officials confirmed.
Durham police responded to calls of a gunshot wound at a complex about 3 miles from campus after 9:30 p.m., where officers found a man dead at the scene, the agency said in a statement obtained by news outlets.
The victim was identified as first-year student Trevor VanDyke, according to a statement from University Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye. The defensive back had started at North Carolina Central in August and was a graduate of Clayton High School, the school said.
Durham police have not commented on the circumstances leading to the shooting or said whether they have identified any suspects. Investigators were focusing on a car that appeared to have crashed near the scene early Tuesday, news outlets reported.
Nevada’s Norvell signs five-year deal
Nevada coach Jay Norvell signed a new five-year contract that will keep him at the Mountain West school through the 2024 season.
Norvell, who is 18-20 overall in three seasons at Nevada, is coming off back-to-back winning seasons and consecutive bowl appearances after going 3-9 in his first year at Nevada in 2017.
Norvell, 56, went 8-5 with a victory over Arkansas State in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl in 2018. Nevada was 7-5 last season, beating Purdue, claiming its first road win against a Top 25 team at San Diego State and a berth in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Two more Kansas State players are in legal trouble after being arrested. Safety Wayne Jones, 19, and linebacker Daniel Green, 21, were arrested together Monday night on a charge of marijuana possession, Riley County police said. Green was also charged with driving while suspended, WIBW reported. The players each were released after posting $1,000 bond. Three other Wildcats ere arrested during the weekend. Freshman running back Jacardia Wright was arrested Sunday morning on an outstanding warrant for failing to show proof of insurance. Freshman linebacker DeMarrquese Hayes and sophomore linebacker Nick Allen
were arrested separately Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
NBA
Irving undergoes shoulder surgery
Kyrie Irving underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the injured right shoulder that ended his first season with the Brooklyn Nets after just 20 games.
The Nets said the procedure was to relieve the impingement. The team said Irving is expected to make a full recovery.
Irving began having trouble with the shoulder as he worked to get back in shape after another injury in the preseason. The pain worsened in November, early in the regular season, and he missed 26 games before returning in January.
He finished with averages of 27.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds, and became the first player in franchise history to have multiple 50-point games in a season.
Suns’ Oubre out at least four weeks
Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and will miss at least four weeks.
The 6-foot-7 Oubre has missed the past three games because of the injury and the Suns lost all of them. Oubre ranks third on the team with 18.7 points per game. He’s also averaging 6.4 rebounds.
The Suns said Oubre will be re-evaluated in four weeks. The Suns were 24-37 going into their game Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors.
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose
has a sprained right ankle and is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks. The team said Rose has a Grade 2 sprain. The 31-year-old Rose is averaging 18.1 points this season, his highest output since 2011-12. Rose was injured in the first quarter of a loss at Sacramento on Sunday.
ELSEWHERE
The Portland Thorns acquired veteran U.S. women's soccer team defender Becky Sauerbrunn from the Utah Royals. The Royals acquired defender Elizabeth Ball
and $100,000 in allocation money, with the possibility of additional allocation money if future conditions are met. Sauerbrunn lives in Portland in the offseason.
Longtime jockey Richard Gamez
died Sunday after falling from his horse and getting trampled by another horse during a race in Tucson, Ariz. Mr. Gamez was leading in the fifth race at Rillito Park Racetrack when his horse stumbled and he was thrown from the saddle, according to the Rillito Park Foundation. Mr. Gamez, 66, was trampled by at least one trailing horse and taken to Banner University Medical Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The horse Mr. Gamez was riding was not injured. Mr. Gamez earned more than $1.2 million while racing thoroughbreds more than 4,500 times. He ranked seventh this season including two first-place wins.
