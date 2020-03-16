BOXING
Anti-doping body to start inquiry into Fury case
Britain’s anti-doping body is expected to look into allegations in a newspaper report in which a farmer said he was offered money to provide an alibi in support of Tyson Fury for a case involving the world heavyweight champion.
Fury and his cousin Hughie were handed retrospective two-year bans by UK Anti-Doping in 2017 after initially testing positive in 2015 for nandrolone, which they blamed on eating uncastrated wild boar meat.
In the case, farmer Martin Carefoot said he provided the Furys with wild boar. But he has backtracked in an interview with British newspaper The Mail on Sunday, saying he was offered nearly $31,000 to make up the story in order to aid their case.
Boxing promoter Frank Warren, who currently works with Tyson Fury, has described the farmer’s claims as “outrageous” and “a load of rubbish.”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Brown names first female Division I position coach
Brown has promoted Heather Marini to quarterbacks coach, making her the first female position coach in Division I football.
A native of Australia, Marini spent last season as the team’s offensive quality control assistant coach. She is the third woman on the staff in the last three years under head coach James Perry.
In her new position, Marini will work with EJ Perry, who led the nation for total offense in 2019, setting an Ivy League record and finishing as a finalist for conference player of thee year.
Prior to coaching at Brown, Marini worked with the New York Jets as a summer scouting specialist.
