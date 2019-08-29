NFL
Browns add former Hokie Teller from Bills
The Cleveland Browns acquired offensive lineman Wyatt Teller from the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.
Cleveland sent a fifth-round pick in 2020 and a sixth-round selection in 2021 to Buffalo on Thursday for Teller and a seventh-round pick in 2021. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Teller is in his second season out of Virginia Tech. He was drafted by Buffalo in the fifth round in 2018.
Packers trade Gilbert to Titans
The Packers have agreed to send outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Titans in exchange for a conditional 2020 draft pick.
Gilbert played all 16 games for Green Bay last season and had 15 quarterback pressures to rank second on the team. The 6-foot-3, 261-pounder has 47 tackles, 3 ½ sacks and 20 quarterback pressures in 18 career NFL games.
Reed’s injury likely career ending
Seahawks cornerback Kalan Reed’s neck injury that landed him on injured reserve likely also ended his career, according to a report Thursday that was independently confirmed by the Seattle Times.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Reed’s agent, Harold Lewis, said injuries to Reed’s third and fourth vertebrae caused numbing and “put him at serious risk if he plays again.”
Reed had been competing for the Seahawks’ nickel cornerback spot but was placed in injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season.
Reed apparently was injured in Seattle’s second preseason game of the year at Minnesota on Aug. 18, a game in which he played just six snaps.
He had been seeing specialists and did not play against the Chargers last Saturday with coach Pete Carroll then confirming that he had a neck injury.
Originally drafted by the Tennessee Titans out of Southern Mississippi in 2016, the 5-foot-11, 199-pound Reed was in his first training camp with the Seahawks this year. He was “Mr. Irrelevant” in the 2016 draft, picked last at No. 253.
Reed was signed to Seattle’s practice squad last Nov. 3 and then promoted to the 53-man roster on Nov. 6, apparently after another team had expressed interest in signing him to its own 53-man roster.
Suspended Browns running back Kareem Hunt
- underwent surgery for a sports hernia.
Hunt, who will serve an eight-game NFL suspension for two physical off-field altercations while he played for Kansas City, had the operation Thursday. The 24-year-old was sidelined early in training camp with a groin injury.
Hunt was punished by Commissioner Roger Goodell for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy following an investigation into the two incidents, one in which he shoved and kicked a woman during an argument in a hotel hallway in Cleveland where he was staying.
The Chiefs released him in the final weeks of their playoff push last season. The team was upset that Hunt had lied to them about his involvement in the incidents.
Hunt gained 1,327 yards rushing as a rookie. He had 824 yards rushing and 378 yards receiving in 11 games in 2018 before the Chiefs cut ties with him.
Arizona traded offensive lineman Korey Cunningham
- to New England for a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Cunningham started six games at left tackle for the Cardinals last season. The 24-year-old was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of Cincinnati.
NBA
Nets’ Chandler suspended
Nets forward Wilson Chandler has been suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA for testing positive for Ipamorelin, a drug that increases the release of growth hormone.
The league says Thursday that Chandler’s suspension will begin with the first regular-season game in which he is healthy and eligible to play.
The Nets signed the veteran forward during their busy offseason. He could play a valuable role in the absence of Kevin Durant, who is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.
Chandler, a first-round pick of the New York Knicks in 2007, has averaged 12.9 points in 11 seasons.
Warrant issue for Cousins
Police in Mobile, Ala., have issued a warrant for the arrest of DeMarcus Cousins. The Lakers center is accused of threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his young son.
Police said the warrant was generated earlier this week and signed by Cousins’ ex-girlfriend, Cristy West.
Cousins could face a third-degree domestic violence charge of harassing communications.
West provided audio to the police on Friday of what she said was Cousins threatening to shoot her in the head over whether their son would travel to Atlanta for Cousins’ wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Morgan Lang. Cousins and Lang married on Saturday.
The Mobile police provided the audio of the call to TMZSports, which then published it. In it, a man is heard asking if his son will be “here.” When the woman says no, the man threatens to “put a bullet” in her head.
Cousins, 29, signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with the Lakers in July. He is expected to miss the whole season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament two weeks ago.
The Lakers and NBA have said in statements that they are conducting their own investigations into the recent incident.
ELSEWHERE
Karsten Warholm
- ran the second-fastest time in history to win the men’s 400 meters hurdles in 46.92 seconds at the Diamond League finals Thursday in Zurich, Switzerland.
The 23-year-old world champion from Norway took 0.20 seconds off his lifetime best, but was 0.14 behind the 27-year-old world record set by Kevin Young winning the 1992 Barcelona Olympics title.
Warholm was pressed hard by Rai Benjamin who clocked 46.98, lifting the 22-year-old American into a tie for third all-time.
