BASEBALL
Bryant loses case against Cubs
Arbitrator Mark Irvings issued his decision Tuesday to deny the grievance filed by Cubs star Kris Bryant, ruling the players’ association did not prove Chicago’s reasons for holding the third baseman in the minors at the start of the 2015 season were a pretext to push back his eligibility for free agency.
The text of Irvings’ decision was not made public but its reasoning was described to The Associated Press by a person who had read it.
Bryant hit .425 with nine homers in 40 at-bats during spring training in 2015. He started the season at Triple-A Iowa, where he batted .321 with three homers in seven games.
He made his major league debut on April 17, 2015, and the timing left him able to accrue 171 days of major league service that season, one day shy of a full year of service. That pushed back his free agent eligibility by one year, until after the 2021 season.
Irvings did not decide whether teams have the right to manipulate service time, the person said, leaving the theoretical possibility that a different player with different facts could prevail in another grievance. Irvings also ruled the parties have a duty of good faith in their conduct under the labor contract, the person said.
Giants give Flores multiyear deal
After 15 months as the president of baseball operations with the San Francisco Giants, Farhan Zaidi has given out his first multiyear contract.
According to a report from ESPN, the Giants reached terms with versatile infielder Wilmer Flores for a contract that will last beyond the 2020 season.
Flores, 28, spent the first six seasons of his major league career with the Mets before tormenting the Giants as a member of the Diamondbacks last year. Flores hit a career-high .317 and was at his best against lefties. In 109 plate appearances against southpaws last year, Flores hit .337.
- The Arizona Diamondbacks signed four players to minor league contracts, including former Goochland High and UVA standout
John Hicks
- , a catcher. The others were outfielder
Jon Jay
- , pitcher
Edwin Jackson
- and outfielder
Trayce Thompson
- . All four have experience in the majors and were invited to big league camp.
NFL
Jaguars DT Davis suspended for four games
The NFL suspended Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Carl Davis without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Davis’ contract is set to expire when the new league calendar begins in March, and it’s unlikely the Jaguars will re-sign him.
The Jaguars, meanwhile, said they have reached an agreement with the NFL to play consecutive home games at Wembley Stadium in London next season, doubling the franchise’s overseas income and potentially strengthening its foothold in a market the NFL wants to expand.
NBA
Knicks fire Mills to shake up front office
The New York Knicks fired team president Steve Mills, shaking up the front office just two days before the NBA’s trade deadline.
General manager Scott Perry will take over control of the basketball operations, with the team announcing that it would begin an immediate search for a new president.
Mills has held a number of titles at Madison Square Garden since 1999, where he came after spending 16 years at the NBA. But this was the first time his role included full control of basketball decisions, and now MSG executive chairman James Dolan will look for someone else to do it.
The Knicks are 15-36 this season, Mills’ third in charge after replacing Phil Jackson.
- A source with knowledge of the situation said the NBA is changing the format to this season’s 3-point contest at All-Star Saturday by adding a pair of deep shots that will be worth 3 points apiece. The two additional shots will come from 6 feet beyond the 3-point line, between the racks located on the wings and the one at the top of the key.
HOCKEY
Canada edges U.S. women in OT
Victoria Bach scored 3:22 into overtime to lift Canada over the United States on Monday night in the third game of the Rivalry Series in Victoria, British Columbia.
Bach’s backhander off a 2-on-1 pass from Blayre Turnbull beat goalie Nicole Hensley, who faced a Canadian onslaught in the extra frame.
The Americans won the first two games of the series last December in Hartford, Conn., and Moncton, New Brunswick. The teams play next in Vancouver on Wednesday, and the series wraps up Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.
ELSEWHERE
Davis faces domestic-violence charges
Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis, the World Boxing Association lightweight champion, has been charged in Florida after a video circulated on social media of him hitting a woman at a celebrity basketball game in Miami last weekend.
Davis, 25, was “battering his former girlfriend” with whom he also shares a child, during the game Saturday, according to the Coral Gables Police Department. He is charged with simple battery and domestic violence and he has turned himself into police, the department said.
U.S. women crush Costa Rica
Christen Press and Samantha Mewis each scored a pair of goals and the United States beat Costa Rica 6-0 on Monday night in Houston to finish atop its group in the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament. The World Cup-winning U.S. team extended its unbeaten streak to 26 games. The Americans wrapped up the group stage with three shutouts and 18 goals.
Malcolm Turner
- resigned as Vanderbilt athletics director after one year on the job, and
Candice Storey Lee
- has been named interim AD.
