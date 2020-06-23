COLLEGES
CAA will have postseasons for all teams
The Colonial Athletic Association will provide every team in every sport the opportunity to participate in onference tournaments during the 2020‐21 season as the league announced its championships schedule Tuesday.
With many regular‐season schedules curtailed due to safety and cost concerns related to the COVID‐19 pandemic, the conference’s athletic administrators felt it was important to give all student‐athletes the experience of competing for a CAA title with the chance to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
Student‐athlete health and safety, limiting travel and missed class time and controlling costs played a major factor in determining the championships schedule. The conference will divide its tournaments in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s lacrosse into regional brackets for the first round and quarterfinals before moving to a more central geographic location for the semifinals and championship game. Men’s lacrosse will conduct two quarterfinal games hosted by the higher seeds, with the winners advancing to a central site for the semifinals and title game.
In men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, volleyball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s track and field, softball and baseball, the entire championship will be held at one location.
A committee of athletics administrators and conference staff will determine seeds using a variety of metrics, including a postseason poll of the conference’s head coaches. In the event that all teams play a true conference schedule, conference standings will determine the seeds.
All championship dates and schedules are subject to change due to the pandemic. Brackets for the tournaments can be found under the championships tab on the league’s website: www.caasports.com.
James Madison is slated to host championships in cross country, track and field, lacrosse and softball.
Hall of Famer Stevens ending career
Longtime Bentley University women’s basketball coach Barbara Stevens is retiring after a four-decade run that included more than 1,000 wins, the 2014 NCAA Division II national championship, and recent election to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The 65-year-old coach will end a 34-year stint at Bentley in which she compiled a 901-200 record, made 31 Division II tournament appearances and 14 in regional championships. Her retirement will become effective on July 31.
Stevens retires as the fourth-winningest coach in NCAA women’s basketball history with a 1,058-291 record. She trails only Pat Summitt (1,098), Tara VanDerveer (1,094) and Geno Auriemma (1,091) in career victories.
Former Kansas State guard Brian Patrick
- is headed to DePaul as a graduate transfer. Patrick will be eligible to play immediately after spending two years at Kansas State and last season at Purdue Fort Wayne. He played in 49 games as a backup at Kansas State before transferring, and averaged 11.1 points for Purdue Fort Wayne after sitting out a year.
- West Virginia has placed defensive coordinator
Vic Koenning on administrative leave after a player alleged in a social media post that Koenning made a series of insensitive remarks, including against Hispanics. West Virginia athletics director Shane Lyons announced the move Tuesday after sophomore safety Kerry Martinposted the allegations on his Twitter account
- about Koenning. Lyons said the athletic department will investigate the allegations.
- The University of Cincinnati is removing
Marge Schott
- ‘s name from its baseball stadium and a library archive in light of her racist comments while owner of the Cincinnati Reds.
NBA
Mavericks guard Lee is sidelined
Veteran guard Courtney Lee will be sidelined when the Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to resume organized workouts next week.
The Mavericks said Lee hurt his left calf during the NBA hiatus. The team said he wouldn’t be available when workouts start again July 1, but provided no specific details about the cause or severity of the injury.
Lee became a part-time starter after Jalen Brunson injured his right shoulder. After playing in only 10 of the first 50 games for the Mavericks this season, Lee appeared in 14 of their last 17.
Cleveland’s Drummond to pick up option
Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond intends to pick up his $28.75 million player option for the 2020-21 season, he said Tuesday.
A two-time All-Star acquired in a trade from the Detroit Pistons at the February deadline, Drummond played only eight games for the Cavs before the league suspended play because of COVID-19. Drummond, 26, averaged 17.7 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Cavs.
ELSEWHERE
Tiffany Hayes has become the second Atlanta Dream guard to announce plans to sit out the 2020 season. The Dream said that Hayes, a 2018 all-WNBA first-team selection, will not play this season. Hayes said sitting out the season “is in my best interest with everything going on right now.” Earlier, Renee Montgomery
- said she will opt out of the season to focus on social injustice and voter registration.
Liam Treadwell, an English jockey who rode a horse with odds of 100-1 to victory in the Grand National Steeplechase in 2009, has died. He was 34. Mr. Treadwell’s death was confirmed by horse racing trainer Alastair Ralph
- . Police attended the home of Treadwell after his death, which is being treated as unexplained, Britain’s Press Association reported. Police said they did not suspect any third-party involvement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.