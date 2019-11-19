COLLEGE GOLF
UVA’s Kuchta wins national title in playoff
Jacob Kuchta of the University of Virginia won the individual title in a one-hole playoff over Michigan State’s Dennis Volostnykh in the recent National Collegiate Club Golf Association Championship in Thackerville, Okla.
The event drew 351 of the best nonvarsity college golfers in the country from 56 schools, making it the largest college golf tournament in the country.
Kuchta finished at 3-under-par 141 for two rounds.
Clemson, which totaled 733, won the team title for the second straight year, edging Michigan State (736), Georgia (739) and Virginia (739).
TENNIS
Canada defeats U.S. in Davis Cup
Canada beat the United States in the Davis Cup for the first time on Tuesday, defeating the Americans 2-0 on the second day of the revamped team competition in Madrid to end a run of 15 straight losses.
Vasek Pospisil edged Reilly Opelka 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7) and Denis Shapovalov defeated Taylor Fritz 7-6 (6), 6-3 to give the Canadians an insurmountable lead in Group F of the inaugural Davis Cup Finals.
It was Canada’s first win in 16 meetings with the United States in the 119-year-old competition, although the teams had not played since 1965. The Americans had lost only three matches in total against their neighbors in the previous 15 meetings.
The result leaves the United States needing to beat Italy on Wednesday to have a chance of advancing to the knockout stage. Italy lost to Canada 2-1 in the opening group tie on Monday.
BASEBALL
Vazquez facing more charges
Suspended Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez is facing additional charges in Greensburg, Pa., stemming from an alleged illegal sexual relationship with an underage girl.
Authorities in Westmoreland County filed 21 new charges against Vázquez on Tuesday, including 10 counts of child pornography and 10 counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor. The 28-year-old already was facing charges including statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.
Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway denied a request to extradite Vázquez to Florida, where he also faces charges stemming from his relationship with the girl, who moved from Pennsylvania to Florida after the relationship began. The Venezuelan-born Vázquez was denied bail by District Judge Charles Moore out of concerns he may be a flight risk. He remains in custody in Westmoreland County Prison. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 22.
- Saving minor league baseball might be one of the few things that Democrats and Republicans can agree upon these days. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter expressing their “firm opposition” to MLB’s “radical” restructuring of the minor leagues. The proposal includes the elimination of 42 teams, including the Mets’ Double-A Binghampton Rumble Ponies and the Rookie-level Staten Island Yankees.
- The Atlanta Braves signed
Chris Martin
- to a two-year, $14 million deal, bringing the right-hander back after he closed out 2019 with the club. Martin, 33, was acquired by Atlanta from the Texas Rangers for left-hander
Kolby Allard
- at the July 31 trade deadline.
- Pitcher
Shun Yamaguchi
- , who led Japan’s Central League in wins, strikeouts and winning percentage this season, says he wants to move to the major leagues through the posting system. The 32-year-old right-hander declared his intention this week. He would become the first player from Tokyo’s Yomiuri Giants to pursue a career in the majors through the posting system, though outfielder
Hideki Matsui
- left as a free agent to sign with the New York Yankees for the 2003 season. Yamaguchi went 15-4 this season with 188 strikeouts and a .789 winning percentage, helping Yomiuri to its first CL pennant in five years.
ELSEWHERE
- Alabama has given athletics director
Greg Byrne
- a raise and one-year contract extension. Byrne will make $1.3 million this year in the deal which dates to July 1. That will go up to $1.54 million in the final year, 2025-26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.