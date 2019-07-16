NHL
Capitals re-sign Vrana to two-year deal
The Washington Capitals on Tuesday re-signed winger Jakub Vrana to a $6.7 million, two-year contract, the biggest item left on Washington’s offseason checklist. The 23-year-old restricted free agent set career highs with 24 goals, 23 assists and 47 points last season. He has 80 points in 176 NHL regular-season games.
The Czech had three goals and five assists during the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup run and scored first in the title-clinching Game 5 in the final at Vegas.
Cap-strapped Washington still has to re-sign restricted free agent defenseman Christian Djoos and forward Chandler Stephenson. Each is scheduled for a salary arbitration hearing.
Chicago deals Anisimov to Ottawa for Smith
The Chicago Blackhawks traded Artem Anisimov to Ottawa for Zack Smith, a swap of 31-year-old forwards. Anisimov played four seasons for the Blackhawks, scoring 77 goals and adding 78 assists in 291 games, including 15 goals and 22 assists last season. The Russian has also played with the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets over 11 years in the NHL.
Smith played 70 games last season for the Senators, scoring nine goals and adding a career-high 19 assists. The Canadian has played his entire 11-season NHL career with the Senators with 94 goals and 99 assists in 612 career games. Smith was placed on waivers last September only to go unclaimed.
- The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed defenseman
- Haydn Fleury
- to a one-year contract worth $850,000. The 23-year-old skated in 20 regular-season games with the Hurricanes along with nine playoff games last season. He also saw significant action with the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League.
- The Minnesota Wild re-signed three restricted free agents: forwards
- Ryan Donato
- and
- Nico Sturm
- and defenseman
- Carson Soucy
- . Donato, a natural center who mostly played left wing after arriving from Boston, received a two-year, $3.8 million contract. Sturm and Soucy got one-year, two-way deals.
PRO BASKETBALL
Oubre re-signs with Phoenix
Forward Kelly Oubre Jr. re-signed with the Phoenix Suns. The team said it was a multiyear deal.
Oubre was acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards for veteran Trevor Ariza last December. He averaged 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 40 games with the Suns. The four-year pro also led the NBA in steals per game with 2.1 after the All-Star break, to go with 20.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.
- The Sacramento Kings signed free agent forward
- Richaun Holmes
- to add depth to their frontcourt. The Athletic reported Holmes will be paid $10 million over two seasons in Sacramento. Holmes averaged 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots last season for Phoenix. He also shot 60.8% from the field.
- The WNBA suspended Los Angeles Sparks guard
- Riquna Williams
- for 10 games for a domestic-violence incident. Williams was arrested on April 29 and charged with two felony counts, one involving the assault of an individual with whom she was in a relationship and the other involving a threat to another person with a firearm. Her criminal case is ongoing.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Florida picks up point guard Appleby
Florida has landed a third transfer in the last three months by signing former Cleveland State point guard Tyree Appleby.
Appleby averaged 17.2 points and 5.6 assists as a sophomore in the Horizon League last season. He has to sit out the 2019-20 season under NCAA transfer rules and will have two years of eligibility remaining. The Gators had a scholarship available after forward Isaiah Stokes transferred this month.
Appleby joins fellow transfers Anthony Duruji and Kerry Blackshear Jr. in Gainesville. Duruji jumped from Louisiana Tech to Florida in April and must sit out next season. Blackshear can play right away as a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech.
DIVING
China continues gold rush in world meet
China’s golden run at the world championships continued Tuesday when it won the mixed team event diving final in Gwangju, South Korea.
It was China’s eighth consecutive diving gold at the world championships with five more events to come.
Lin Shan and Yang Jian won with a total of 416.65 points and didn’t face a strong challenge on their way to victory.
Russian pair Iuliia Timoshinina and Sergey Nazin took silver with 390.05, followed by Andrew Capobianco and Katrina Young of the United States with 357.60.
ELSEWHERE
Vikings backup RB suspended three games
Minnesota Vikings backup running back Roc Thomas was suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse. Thomas was sentenced to three years of probation in May after pleading guilty to fifth-degree felony possession of marijuana.
- Atlanta United fullback
- Brek Shea
- has suffered a season-ending injury to his right knee. Shea, who has started 10 of his 19 Major League Soccer games this season, suffered serious injuries to the knee early in Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Seattle. Shea’s anterior cruciate ligament was torn. He also suffered meniscus tears and other damage.
- Missouri State volleyball coach
- Melissa Stokes
- has been placed on paid administrative leave while the university investigates “allegations involving the program.” The university provided no details about the allegations. Stokes has been head coach for 23 years. Under her leadership, the Bears have gone to 10 NCAA tournaments. She did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment. Associate head coach
- Manolo
- Concepcion
- will take over coaching duties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.