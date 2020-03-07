NHL
Dowd-led Capitals whip Penguins
Nic Dowd scored twice for the first multigoal game of his career, Braden Holtby stopped 26 shots and the visiting Washington Capitals dominated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Saturday.
Nicklas Backstrom, Richard Panik and TJ Oshie also scored for the Capitals, who created a little breathing room over their longtime rivals in the scramble atop the Metropolitan Division. First-place Washington moved 5 points clear of third-place Pittsburgh with less than a month to go in the regular season.
Sidney Crosby scored for the third straight game for Pittsburgh and Evgeni Malkin added his 22nd. Matt Murray finished with 21 saves for the Penguins but was undone by some sloppy defense in front of him during Washington’s three-goal, first-period blitz. Pittsburgh has dropped 7 of 9 to fall a little off the pace in the NHL’s most competitive division.
CORONAVIRUS
NBA eyeing games without fans
The NBA wants its teams to prepare to play games without fans if necessary because of the coronavirus outbreaks, but LeBron James says he won’t play basketball in an empty arena.
The league circulated a memo to its teams Friday telling them to prepare in case it becomes necessary to play games without fans or media, as sports leagues in Europe have already done. The memo detailed potential actions that teams might need to take “if it were to become necessary to play a game with only essential staff present.”
But James rejected the notion after he scored 37 points in his Los Angeles Lakers’ 113-103 win over the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. “I ain’t playing if I ain’t got the fans in the crowd. That’s who I play for,” James said.
The women’s world hockey championships in Canada were canceled Saturday. The two-week tournament was set to open March 31, with venues in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia.
On Friday, the NHL issued a memo to its teams urging players to limit contact with fans. The move followed a similar directive this month by the NBA, which has told its players to stop high-fiving fans and strangers, and avoid taking items for autographs.
NBA
Brogdon is sidelined indefinitely
Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon, a former Virginia star, will be out indefinitely with a torn left hip muscle. He is listed as week to week.
Brogdon left Wednesday’s game at Milwaukee with a sore left hip, did not return and missed Friday’s game at Chicago.
GOLF
Hatton takes two-shot lead despite 73
Tyrrell Hatton made a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 1-over 73 to end the most brutal day at Bay Hill in 37 years and build a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla.
Sunday might not be much of a reprieve. More wind and no rain are in the forecast. Greens have progressed from firm to brick-hard.
Rory McIlroy was happy with his run of 13 pars, delighted to make his first birdie on the par-5 16th and not terribly bothered by a bogey on the final hole for a 73. His goal was to survive, and he managed that. McIlroy joined another past champion, Marc Leishman (72) just two shots behind.
Hatton was at 6-under 210, the highest 54-hole score to lead at Bay Hill since Ben Crenshaw in 1993.
Ernie Els
- took the second-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Hoag Classic in Newport Beach, Calif., eagling the par-5 15th and birdieing the final two holes for a 7-under 64. Making his third senior start, the 50-year-old Hall of Famer from South Africa rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 14th with the strong finish to reach 12-under 130.
Scott McCarron
- and Monday qualifier
David Morland IV
- were a stroke back. McCarron had a 68, and Morland followed his opening 61 with a 70.
TENNIS
Kenin reaches Lyon Open final
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin withstood a strong challenge from Alison van Uytvanck to win 7-6 (5), 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2) and reach the Lyon Open final.
The top-seeded American, who trailed 2-0 in the deciding tiebreaker, faces unseeded Anna-Lena Friedsam in Sunday’s final. The German player upset seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
Kenin, 21, who is ranked fifth, goes for her fifth career title.
Reilly Opelka
- and
Taylor Fritz
- had straight-sets victories to give the United States a 2-0 lead after Friday’s opening day of a Davis Cup qualifier against Uzbekistan in Honolulu. Opelka beat
Denis Istomin
- 6-2, 7-5, and Fritz beat
Sanjar Fayziev
- 6-1, 6-2. The winner of this qualifier advances to the Davis Cup Finals in November in Madrid.
- Reigning U.S. Open champion
Bianca Andreescu
- of Canada will not defend her title at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., because of a lingering left knee injury. Andreescu dropped out of the WTA Tour event four days before the main draw begins.
ELSEWHERE
Morgan Hurd
- , an 18-year-old from Middletown, Del., won the women’s all-around title at the American Cup in Milwaukee. This marks the second time in three years that Hurd has won the all-around title at the American Cup, the first major international gymnastics competition leading to the Tokyo Games. Hurd posted a total score of 55.832 to lead the 12 competitors.
Kayla DiCello
- of the U.S. was second with 55.132.
Hitomi Hatakeda
- of Japan was third with 53.799.
Frederic Brillant
- and
Yamil Asad
- each scored and D.C. United edged Inter Miami 2-1 in Washington. Rodolfo Pizarro opened a 1-0 lead for Inter Miami (0-2-0) in the second minute on a shot 12 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by
Lewis Morgan
- . Asad tied the game for DC United (1-1-0) on a penalty shot in the 59th minute. Brillant sealed the victory in the 61st minute with a shot 17 yards out from the left side of the penalty box.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.