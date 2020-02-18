NHL
Caps boost defense with deal for Dillon
The Washington Capitals bolstered their blue line Tuesday by acquiring veteran defenseman Brenden Dillon from the San Jose Sharks.
Washington sent Colorado’s 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2021 third-rounder to San Jose for the pending unrestricted free agent. The Sharks are keeping half of Dillon’s salary and cap hit to facilitate the move.
Dillon, 29, shoots left-handed but should fit into Washington’s top four on defense. He has averaged just under 20 minutes a game this season for the Sharks, who have been barraged by injuries.
The Capitals made the trade after going 1-2-0 on a road trip. They’ve lost six of nine and are in danger of falling out of first place in the Metropolitan Division for the first time since October.
Defense has been an issue for Washington recently. Experimenting with rookie Martin Fehervary in the top four didn’t work, and Dillon could play on the Capitals’ second pairing with Dmitry Orlov.
Dillon is in his ninth full NHL season. In 588 regular-season games with the Sharks and Dallas Stars, he has 114 points on 22 goals and 92 assists.
The Carolina Hurricanes acquired defenseman Joey Keane from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Julian Gauthier.
- Keane, 20, has 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in 49 games at the American Hockey League level with Hartford this season, ranking him first among rookie AHL defensemen in goals. Keane was a third-round pick of the Rangers in the 2018 draft. Gauthier, 22, had appeared in five games with Carolina this season, making his NHL debut against the New York Islanders in October. The 6-4, 226-pound forward had 103 points (69 goals) in 184 career AHL games with Charlotte and helped the Checkers win the Calder Cup in 2019.
NCAA
Body moves toward one-time transfers
The NCAA is moving toward allowing all Division I athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a season of competition.
A plan to change the waiver process is expected to be presented to the Division I Council in April. If adopted, new criteria would go into effect for the 2020-21 academic year.
The NCAA’s announcement came a day after the Atlantic Coast Conference became the second Power Five league to publicly support the so-called one-time exception for all transfers.
Currently, football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s hockey and baseball players must sit out one season after transferring. Other NCAA Division I athletes are permitted a one-time exception to be immediately eligible for competition after transferring.
The NCAA adjusted waiver criteria two years ago to give more athletes the chance to become immediately eligible, but that has led to complaints about inconsistency in the process.
If the transfer working group’s latest concept is adopted, any athlete would be granted immediate eligibility after a transfer if four criteria are met:
- Receive a transfer release from the previous school.
- Leave the previous school academically eligible.
- Maintain academic progress at the new school.
- Leave under no disciplinary suspension.
TENNIS
Kenin ousted in Dubai Championships
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin lost her opening match at the Dubai Championships as Elena Rybakina rallied to beat the American 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-3.
The fifth-seeded Kenin was playing her first WTA Tour event since earning her first Grand Slam title and then helping the United States reach the Fed Cup final. The Kazakh player earned her third career win over a top-10 player.
Third-seeded Elina Svitolina and No. 4 Belinda Bencic also lost. Svitolina was ousted 6-2, 6-1 by Jennifer Brady, while Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated Bencic 1-6, 6-1, 6-1.
China forfeited a Davis Cup tie because its men’s tennis team cannot travel to Romania next month. The International Tennis Federation cited “increased restrictions in response to the current coronavirus outbreak” for the decision. China was to play in Piatra Neamt, Romania, on March 6-7 in a World Group I playoff. The ITF said Romania will advance to a World Group I tie in September. China will drop into World Group II
- .
Dominic Thiem won his first match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final, advancing to the second round of the Rio Open. The top-seeded Thiem outlasted Felipe Meligeni Alves 6-2, 4-6, 6-1. No. 8 seed Casper Ruud was eliminated by Gianluca Mager
- 7-6 (4), 7-5.
Jack Sock earned his second tour-level victory since the start of 2019 by overcoming a match point to beat defending champion Radu Albot 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the first round at the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open. Top-seeded Nick Kyrgios
- withdrew before his first match because of a right-arm injury.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Georgia-Clemson clash to open 2021 season
Georgia and Clemson will open the 2021 season by playing on a neutral site at the home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
The game will be held at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 4, 202.
Georgia and Clemson already announced plans to play in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The schools also have planned a home-and-home series that includes games in Clemson in 2029 and 2033 and in Athens in 2030 and 2032.
Three members of UConn’s 2019 team face charges stemming from a November burglary on campus. Running back Khyon Gillespie and defensive backs Oneil Robinson and Ryan Carroll are accused of stealing about $5,000 worth of items, including a television, video game systems and clothes from a dorm on Nov. 23, according to arrest warrant affidavits. The three sophomores face charges including burglary, larceny and making false statements.
ELSEWHERE
FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans resigned amid an investigation by Major League Soccer of his use of a racial slur in the locker room. The club had suspended Jans pending the investigation, which was prompted by a complaint from the MLS Players Association. The club designated Yoann Damet
- as interim head coach while the team conducts a search.
