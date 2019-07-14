BASEBALL
Gibson fighting pancreatic cancer
St. Louis Cardinals great Bob Gibson is fighting pancreatic cancer.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the 83-year-old Hall of Famer was diagnosed with the cancer several weeks ago and revealed the news Saturday to the other living Hall of Famers.
Gibson’s longtime agent, Dick Zitzmann, told the Post-Dispatch that Gibson has visited The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and has been hospitalized in his hometown of Omaha, Neb., for the past two weeks. Zitzmann said chemotherapy is likely to begin Monday in Omaha.
The newspaper said the news became public Saturday night when Hall of Famer Jack Morris, broadcasting a Minnesota Twins game, spoke of it, having received his notification. The Cardinals’ front office also was notified.
Gibson was 251-174 with a 2.91 ERA in 17 seasons with the Cardinals from 1959 to 1975. The right-hander led St. Louis to World Series titles in 1964 and 1967, and the National League pennant in 1968. He was 7-2 in nine World Series starts.
SOCCER
P&G to donate money to close pay gap
Procter & Gamble, a sponsor of the U.S. women’s soccer team, is supporting its members’ fight for equal pay.
The company, which supports U.S. soccer through its Secret deodorant brand, said it will donate $529,000 — $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the U.S. team that won the World Cup earlier this month — to help close the pay gap.
In March, 28 members of the U.S. women’s team sued the US Soccer Federation, alleging gender discrimination. The suit claims the federation pays the women less than members of the men’s national team.
SWIMMING
Chinese capture fourth gold medal
Xin Xin of China won the women’s 10-kilometer open water event Sunday, lifting China to its fourth gold medal of the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
Xin finished in a time of one hour, 54 minutes, 47:20 seconds. The 22-year-old, who finished fourth in the same event at the Rio Olympics, is now guaranteed a spot at next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.
Haley Anderson of the U.S. took silver, 0.90 seconds behind, and Italy’s Rachele Bruni finished third to take bronze, 1.80 seconds behind Anderson.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Two Eastern Washington players shot
Two Eastern Washington University players were shot in Spokane’s downtown bar district.
Dehonta Hayes and Keith Moore were hospitalized after Saturday’s shooting. University officials said the student-athletes are expected to fully recover.
Hayes is listed as a starter at safety on the preseason depth chart.
Moore is listed as a starter at defensive tackle on the preseason depth chart.
- Ryan Leaf
- has been hired by ESPN to be a college football analyst, another step in the comeback of the former Washington State star who has battled drug addiction and served time in prison. Leaf will be paired with play-by-play announcer
- Clay Matvick
- and will mostly call games on ESPN2 and ESPNU. The former No. 2 overall NFL draft pick for the San Diego Chargers in 1998 worked for the Pac-12 Network last season and has been co-hosting a show on SiriusXM’s Pac-12 channel. Leaf finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1997 and led the Cougars to the Rose Bowl.
BOXING
Vargas keeps WBC title
Rey Vargas grinded out a unanimous-decision victory over Tomoki Kameda (36-3) on Saturday night to defend his WBC super bantamweight title in Carson, Calif.
Vargas (34-0, 22 KOs) made his fifth defense of his 122-pound belt with the Mexican champion outboxing his Japanese opponent for long stretches.
All three judges scored the bout identically: 117-110 to Vargas. The Associated Press scored it 116-111 for Vargas..
Vargas has held the WBC 122-pound title for nearly 2½ years.
