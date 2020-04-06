COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Louisville forward Nwora to enter NBA draft
Louisville forward Jordan Nwora said Monday that he will enter the NBA draft.
Nwora was selected to The Associated Press All-America third team as a junior. His decision to turn pro was expected after limited participation in last year’s NBA combine because of a knee injury. He returned to the Cardinals and was named Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year before going on to average 18 points and 7.7 rebounds and shoot 44% from the field. The 6-foot-7 Nwora was named to the AP’s all-ACC first team.
Another draft declaration was made by Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey, who became the second Wildcats starter in as many days to announce his intention to turn pro.
Maxey scored 26 points against then-No. 1 Michigan State in his collegiate debut and finished the season tied for second in scoring on the team at 14 points per game. The 6-foot-3 freshman shot nearly 43% with 33 3-pointers and also averaged 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. SEC coaches voted him to the all-freshman team and all-SEC second team.
- Point guard
David Sloan
- said that he will transfer away from Kansas State following one season with the team. Sloan’s departure came as no surprise after the Wildcats landed junior college point guard
Rudi Williams
- on Sunday. Kansas State added Sloan from John A. Logan College in Carterville, Ill., last spring after he helped lead the junior college team to 53 wins over two seasons while leading the nation in assists. He was expected to help lead Kansas State’s offense as a distributor, but a summer wrist injury slowed his progress and he went through an up-and-down season with the Wildcats.
- Purdue center
Matt Haarms
- entered the transfer portal and intends to play his final college season at another school, coach
Matt Painter
- said. The 7-foot-3 Haarms was one of the Big Ten’s top defenders and played a key role during the Boilermakers’ 2019 NCAA tournament run, when he replaced injured center
Isaac Haas
- in the starting lineup. But Haarms lost the starting job following a hip injury in December and wound up averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocks.
- South Carolina freshman
Aliyah Boston
- was named the Lisa Leslie Award winner, a honor presented to women’s basketball’s s top center. The 6-foot-5 Boston becomes the second South Carolina player in three seasons to capture the award from the Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Association, joining 2018 winner
A’ja Wilson
- . Boston was the Southeastern Conference freshman and defensive player of the year. She averaged 12.5 points and 9.4 rebounds this season and set a school freshman mark with 86 blocked shots.
- Samford hired veteran high school coach
Bucky McMillan
- to lead its men’s program, replacing Scott Padgett. McMillan led Mountain Brook High School in suburban Birmingham, Ala., the past 12 seasons, winning his fifth state title in 2019.
- Michigan guard
David DeJulius
- intends to enter the transfer portal. The school announced the sophomore’s plans. He averaged 7 points and 20.9 minutes this past season.
NFL
Jaguars re-sign suspended defensive tackle Davis
The Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed defensive tackle Carl Davis, who was suspended without pay in February for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Davis played in three games in 2019 — two for Jacksonville and one for Indianapolis.
- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver
Kendrick Bourne
- signed his one-year restricted free agent tender. The 49ers placed a second-round tender worth $3.259 million last month on Bourne. That gave the Niners the right to match any contract offer Bourne received or get a second-round pick in return.
SOCCER
Fox executives indicted in World Cup bribery case
A pair of former sports marketing executives of 21st Century Fox were indicted on charges they paid bribes to soccer officials to obtain confidential bidding information during FIFA’s sale of U.S. television rights to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
Charges were unsealed Monday in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, N.Y., against former 21st Century Fox Inc. executives Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez. They are accused of making payments to officials of the CONMEBOL, South American soccer’s governing body.
ESPN had U.S. English-language television rights to the World Cup from 1994 to 2014, but Fox in 2011 gained the rights for 2018 and 2022 tournaments. After the 2022 tournament in Qatar was shifted from summer to late autumn, a time when it is likely to get less attention in the U.S., FIFA awarded Fox rights for 2026 without competitive bidding.
Steven J. McCool, Martinez’s attorney, said in an email: “We are certain a jury will swiftly exonerate Carlos, as the charges against him are nothing more than stale fiction.”
