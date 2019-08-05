NBA
Carter returning to Hawks for 22nd season
Vince Carter is putting off retirement for at least one more season.
With that, he’ll claim the longest career in NBA history all to himself.
A source familiar with the situation confirmed that Carter has agreed to terms on a one-year contract to return to the Atlanta Hawks for his record 22nd season.
Carter, 42, never wavered in his desire to play with someone this season. He is tied with Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and recently retired Dirk Nowitzki — all of whom played for 21 seasons — for the longest career in NBA history.
Essentially an extra coach during his first season with the Hawks, Carter served as a mentor to some of the NBA’s most promising young talent, including point guard Trae Young and forward John Collins.
This year, the Hawks added first-round picks D’Andre Hunter (Virginia) and Cam Reddish, giving the team two more players who will surely benefit from Carter’s experience and leadership.
Carter also showed last season that he’s still got some hoop skills. He was a valuable member of the playing rotation on a rebuilding team, playing in 76 games with nine starts, averaging 17.5 minutes and 7.4 points.
Grizzlies’ hire boosts NBA’s female coaches to 9
The Memphis Grizzlies hired former Notre Dame women’s associate head coach Niele Ivey among the new assistants on Taylor Jenkins‘ staff.
There are now nine women coaches in the NBA.
Ivey spent the past 12 seasons at her alma mater with the last four as Notre Dame’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. She helped the Fighting Irish go 385-55 with seven Final Four berths, six appearances in the NCAA title game and the 2018 national championship.
Ivey played in two Final Fours with Notre Dame, including winning the 2001 national championship. She played five seasons in the WNBA before starting her coaching career as an administrative assistant at Xavier in 2005.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tech guard Kabongo to miss season
Virginia Tech sophomore guard Jonathan Kabongo will miss the upcoming season with an injury, he said on his Instagram account.
The 6-foot-4 195-pounder from Toronto played in 21 games last season, scoring 31 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
Kabongo suffered a season-ending back injury as a high school junior.
The younger brother of former Texas point guard Myck Kabongo chose Tech over, among others, Indiana, Missouri and Washington State.
Kabongo figured to play a much larger role this season as first-year Hokies coach Mike Young is working to rebuild a team that lost seniors Justin Robinson, Ahmed Hill and Ty Outlaw, saw wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker leave school early for the NBA draft and forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. transfer to Florida.
Abayomi Iyiola
- transferred to Arkansas after playing two seasons for Stetson. The 6-foot-9 forward will sit out the 2019-20 season because of transfer rules and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Iyiola led Stetson with 10.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season. In 63 games for the Mad Hatters, he blocked 58 shots and had 12 double-doubles.
TRACK AND FIELD
Olympic champ Pearson retires
Olympic champion hurdler Sally Pearson announced her retirement from track and field after a long battle with injuries.
Pearson, a 32-year-old Australian,, won gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2012 London Olympics and is a two-time world champion.
She said she hoped to end her career after next year’s Tokyo Olympics, but said injuries made that impossible.
ELSEWHERE
- Veteran defenseman
Kevin Shattenkirk
- signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning after being bought out by the New York Rangers. Shattenkirk said he chose the Lightning from among six or seven NHL teams interested in signing him and compared his situation after the buyout to theirs after losing in the first round of the playoffs. Shattenkirk played 73 games for the Rangers last season, finishing with two goals and ranking first among the team’s defensemen in assists (26) and points (28). The 30-year-old has spent nine seasons in the league, also playing for Washington, St. Louis and Colorado.
- Belgian cyclist
Bjorg Lambrecht
- died after crashing in the Tour of Poland. He was 22. His team Lotto Soudal said Mr. Lambrecht had fallen during the third stage of the event and that he was taken to hospital, where he died. Lotto Soudal did not provide additional details.
