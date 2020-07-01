NCAA
Case against Kansas goes to independent review
The NCAA’s infractions case against the University of Kansas men’s basketball program has been accepted into a newly created independent investigation process that was created to handle especially complex cases.
The Infractions Referral Committee said Wednesday that the case against the Jayhawks and coach Bill Self would go through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. The approval is the first significant step in a process that was created in August 2018 to deal with select cases and minimize perceived conflicts of interest.
Kansas has been accused by the NCAA of committing five Level I violations, which are considered the most egregious, as part of the fallout of an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. The case hinges on whether representatives of apparel company Adidas were acting as boosters when two of them arrange payments to prospective recruits.
- Southeastern Conference commissioner
Greg Sankey
- told a U.S. Senate committee Wednesday that there needs to be a uniform federal law to regulate the compensation of college athletes instead of a series of state-level versions with differing requirements. Sankey was part of a panel discussing the potential impact of allowing athletes to profit from the use of their name, image or likeness. Three states have already signed athlete-compensation bills into law and others are considering their own versions; Florida’s set to be the first to take effect next summer.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Kansas State takes steps after boycott threat
Kansas State is launching a diversity and education fund amid other initiatives to address racial injustice afterplayers threatened a boycott in response to an insensitive tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd.
The fund will allow boosters to funnel money directly to initiatives within the athletic department that “actively seek inclusive and diverse community through educational programming and support of all student-athletes, coaches and staff.”
Last Thursday, one month after Floyd died when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on the African American handcuffed man’s neck for nearly eight minutes, Kansas State student Jaden McNeil tweeted: “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!”
Several football players immediately threatened to boycott if the university declined to take action, and basketball players and other athletes soon joined the push.
- U
- tah defensive coordinator
Morgan Scalley
- will remain on staff but will take a pay cut and must undergo diversity training after being suspended for using a racial slur in a 2013 text message. Utah said Scalley’s salary will be cut from $1.1 mil
- lion to $525,000. His contract also was trimmed from a multiyear deal, which he signed last year, to a one-year deal.
SOCCER
Portland, Chicago tie in NWSL Challenge Cup
The Portland Thorns and the Chicago Red Stars played to a scoreless draw the group stage of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament in Herriman, Utah.
Portland dominated possession and outshot Chicago’s young lineup but couldn’t manage to score.
The game was the second of the tournament for both teams.
On Tuesday night, Sky Blue played to a scoreless draw with OL Reign. Sky Blue goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan leapt to stop Jasmyne Spencer‘s breakaway attempt in the 85th minute, preserving the draw in the tournament opener for both teams.
- LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan
Dos Santos
- will miss the MLS restart tournament to have hernia surgery. The club said Dos Santos will be sidelined for roughly six weeks.
- Atlanta United signed free Agent midfielder
Jürgen Damm
- , a former member of the Mexican national team. Damm played on four Mexican professional championship teams and most recently played in Liga MX for Tigres UANL.
ELSEWHERE
George Williams
- , longtime track and field coach at St. Augustine’s College and a former coach with the U.S. Olympic team, has been fired, his at
- t
- orney said Wednesday.
Nicholas Sanservino Jr.
- , the attorney repre
- senting Williams, released a statement confirming that the 78-year-old coach h
- ad been fired without cause by the historically black college in Raleigh, N.C. “Coach Williams will vigorously fight for his rights so he can continue
- to serve the students and greater community,” Sanservino said. Williams led
- his alma mater’s track and field teams fo
- r 43 seasons, winning 39 NCAA Division II championships, the most of any active coach, and he also guided
- more than 40 Olympians. He coached the
- U.S. Olympic team in 200
- 4.
