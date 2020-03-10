NBA
Cavs, Bickerstaff reach deal
The Cleveland Cavaliers and coach J.B. Bickerstaff have agreed to terms on a multiyear contract, a source familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Bickerstaff took over the Cavs when former Michigan coach John Beilein resigned last month.
Bickerstaff had been serving as an associate head coach under Beilein, a former Richmond coach who cited personal health issues as one of his reasons for stepping down after 54 games in his first NBA season.
Since Bickerstaff took over, the Cavs have improved. They’re 5-5 with Bickerstaff going into Tuesday’s game against the Bulls.
The Golden State Warriors did more than just keep Mychal Mulder
- around on another 10-day contract, they signed the former Kentucky guard to a multiyear deal. Mulder, 25, has been a revelation since joining the Warriors two weeks ago as he’s averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in six games.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Carey, Hamilton top AP ACC honors
Duke freshman big man Vernon Carey Jr. is The Associated Press player and newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton is the coach of the year.
Carey and teammate Tre Jones were the only unanimous picks to the AP all-ACC team announced Tuesday, a day after the league named Jones its player of the year. The 6-foot-10, 270-pound Carey earned eight votes for AP player of the year while Jones earned six in voting by 15 journalists who cover the ACC throughout the league’s 10 states.
Carey was the unanimous choice for newcomer of the year after averaging team highs of 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting nearly 58% for the 10th-ranked Blue Devils. It marks the third straight year a Duke player swept the AP awards as top ACC player and newcomer, following Marvin Bagley III in 2018 and AP national player of the year Zion Williamson last year.
Hamilton, who led the fourth-ranked Seminoles to the program’s first league regular-season title, earned 13 votes for AP ACC coach of the year while two-time reigning coach of the year Tony Bennett of Virginia earned the other two.
Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes, Notre Dame’s John Mooney and Louisville’s Jordan Nwora joined Duke’s Carey and Jones on the first team. North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks, Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe and Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite joined FSU’s Forrest and Vassell on the second team.
Siena College has been handed a three-year probation and a $5,000 fine for violations an NCAA investigation of the program found under former men’s coach Jimmy Patsos
- . The NCAA found that Patsos provided impermissible benefits, including payments to players. According to the NCAA Committee on Infractions, Patsos gave cash to student-athletes in the locker room after several games over the final three years he served as head coach. Payments ranged from $60 to $100 or more.
- Navy fired women’s coach
Stefanie Pemper
- following a 12-year run that finished with two straight losing seasons. Pemper is the winningest coach in the history of the program. She went 214-164 and took the Midshipmen to the NCAA tournament in three straight seasons, beginning in 2011. But Navy had a combined 17-42 record over the last two years.
BASEBALL
Scherzer scratched for fatigue
Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from Tuesday’s scheduled start against Miami because of fatigue on his right side.
“There’s not even a strain. There’s no MRIs. There’s nothing like that,” Scherzer said.
The 35-year-old right-hander said his right side has lagged behind the rest of his body as he attempts to build strength in preparation for the season.
Mets outfielder Michael Conforto strained an oblique muscle on his right side, and it’s too early to determine whether he will be able to play in New York’s opener against World Series champion Washington on March 26. Conforto was injured Saturday against the Nationals and returned to New York on Monday night to meet with the Mets’ medical director, Dr. David Altchek
- .
HORSE RACING
West takes horses from Servis
Owner Gary West is removing all of his horses from Jason Servis’ barn after the trainer was indicted on multiple counts of administering illegal substances and performance-enhancing drugs.
That includes 3-year-old champion Maximum Security, who crossed the finish line first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference. Now 4, he has won four of his five high-profile races, including the Feb. 29 Saudi Cup, which at $10 million is the world’s richest horse race.
Maximum Security will be transferred to two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert.
- A report released Tuesday by the California Horse Racing Board on a spate of horse deaths at Santa Anita found that no illegal medications were used on the animals and 39% percent of the 23 fatalities occurred on surfaces affected by wet weather. The long-awaited report focused on 23 deaths as a result of racing or training between Dec. 30, 2018, and March 31, 2019.
ELSEWHERE
UCF athletics director Danny White
- signed a five-year contract that will pay him more than $1 million annually.
- A 46-year-old musher born in England and raised in Norway was leading the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Tuesday.
Thomas Waerner of Torpa, Norway, arrived at the checkpoint in Rohn, Alaska, late Monday night. Another Norwegian, 2018 champion Joar Leifseth Ulsom, was in second place. The rest of the top five were Alaskans: Jessie Royer, Richie Diehl and Ramey Smyth
- .
