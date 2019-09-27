NBA
Cavs rookie Windler could miss six weeks
Cleveland Cavaliers rookie swingman Dylan Windler could miss six weeks with an injured left leg.
Windler, who was selected by Cleveland in the first round of this year’s NBA draft, experienced discomfort in his leg following some recent team workouts. The Cavs said imaging tests revealed a tibial stress reaction, which is a precursor to a fracture.
He’ll begin treatment and the Cavs said he’ll be out at least one month. That could put him in jeopardy of missing the start of the regular season.
The 6-foot-8 Windler averaged 21.3 points and 10.8 rebounds as a senior at Belmont.
HORSE RACING
Velazquez sets wins record
Jockey John Velazquez set a record with his 660th career graded stakes victory in the U.S. and Canada.
He won the $300,000 Chandelier Stakes aboard Bast at Santa Anita on Friday in Arcadia, Calif., snapping a tie with fellow Hall of Famer Jerry Bailey.
It’s the second career mark owned by Bailey that Velazquez has taken down. The Puerto Rico native became the all-time leading rider at Saratoga in 2013 with win No. 694 to break Bailey’s mark.
The New York-based Velazquez was making a rare appearance in Southern California to ride for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.
Baffert gave him a leg up on Bast, who rallied to win the Grade 1 race by a neck and earn an automatic berth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies race this fall at Santa Anita.
The Chandelier began with 2-year-old filly Leucothea dumping jockey Norberto Arroyo Jr. after leaving the starting gate. The filly ran along the outside rail and grazed two photographers who were shooting the race and didn’t see her charging. Neither was seriously injured.
NHL
Laine, Jets reach two-year deal
Restricted free agent forward Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets agreed to a two-year, $13.5-million contract.
The 21-year-old Finn has 110 goals and 184 points in 237 regular-season games with the Jets. He scored 36 goals as a rookie in 2016-17, added 44 in 2017-18, but dipped a bit last season with 30.
TENNIS
Bublik topples fourth-seeded Dimitrov
Alexander Bublik saved 2 match points and hit 35 aces to upset fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 5-7, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (3) and reach the semifinals of the Chengdu (China) Open.
Bublik reached just his second ATP tour semifinal and denied Dimitrov his 300th match win in the process.
Kazakh, 22, will next face Lloyd Harris, who ousted Joao Sousa 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 to reach his first tour-level semifinal.
Denis Shapovalov reached his third semifinal of the year with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Egor Gerasimov. He will take on Pablo Carreno Busta, who ousted Christian Garin 7-5, 6-2.
Vinolas fells No. 3 seed Monfils
At the Zhuhai (China) Championships, Albert Ramos Vinolas upset third-seeded Gael Monfils 7-5, 6-4 to reach the last four. He will face Adrian Mannarino, who knocked out qualifier Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 6-4.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 seed Roberto Bautista Agut advanced to the semifinals with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Andreas Seppi. Next is 20-year-old Alex de Minaur, who followed up his win over Andy Murray by beating fourth-seeded Borna Coric 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
Alison Van Uytvanck will aim to win her second WTA title of the season when she faces Sorana Cirstea in the final of the Tashkent (Uzbekistan) Open. The third-seeded Van Uytvanck beat Kristyna Pliskova 6-3, 7-5. Cirstea needed just 51 minutes to wrap up her semifinal win 6-0, 6-3 against Katarina Zavatska
ELSEWHERE
Florida gave men’s coach Mike White
- a raise and a two-year contract extension that places him under contract through the 2024-25 season. White will earn $3.212 million annually for the final three years of the deal, which the university released Friday in response to a public records request. White signed the extension in May. White, 42, is entering his fifth season with the Gators, who have advanced to the NCAA tournament in the last three years. He is 89-53 at Florida.
- The University of Nebraska announced plans for a new, $155 million athletic facility that will house the Huskers’ football program. The project unveiled Friday is scheduled to be completed in 2022. Crews are expected to break ground next summer.
