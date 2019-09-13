GOLF
Chappell shoots 59 at The Greenbrier
Kevin Chappell shot an 11-under 59 on Friday in the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., for the 11th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.
Chappell missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 ninth to fall a stroke short of Jim Furyk’s tour record.
Making his first PGA Tour start since back surgery last fall, Chappell opened with a par on No. 10, then birdied the next eight to make the turn in 28. He added birdies on No. 1, 5 and 7.
Jim Furyk set the record in 2016 with a 58 in the final round of the Travelers Championship.
Chappell was 10 under for the tournament, three shots behind leaders Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann and Robby Shelton.
Europeans hold lead in Solheim Cup
The Europeans have the lead. The Americans have the momentum.
An opening day of swinging fortunes in the Solheim Cup reached a crescendo in the last hour at Gleneagles (Scotland), with the final two matches of the fourballs going to the 18th hole and the U.S. team staring at a 3-point deficit.
Two long birdie putts later, first from Lexi Thompson then from Brittany Altomare, the U.S. had escaped with 2 half-points and only trailed Europe 4½-3½.
Three share Champions lead
Scott McCarron, Retief Goosen and Tom Gillis shot 6-under 66 to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich.
McCarron, the Charles Schwab Cup points leader and a three-time winner this year, birdied the par-5 16th and par-3 17th in a bogey-free round at Warwick Hills. Jay Haas was a stroke back with Darren Clarke, Jerry Smith and Jerry Kelly.
Loving wins RGA Tournament of Champions
Willow Oaks member Larry Loving Jr. shot a 2-over-par 74 to win the RGA Tournament of Champions by one shot at Willow Oaks Country Club.
Loving edged Hermitage members Ryan Bishop and Ben Keefer.
In the senior division, Jimmy Angel of Midlothian shot a 75 to edge Scott Reisenweaver of Midlothian (76) and Kevin Williamson of Chesterfield (77).
NBA
Livingston ends 15-year career
Shaun Livingston‘s career nearly ended far ahead of his schedule because of a gruesome knee injury in 2007. Now, he gets to retire on his own terms — and with three championships after playing a key role during the Golden State Warriors’ recent title runs.
Livingston, 34, announced his retirement Friday following 15 NBA seasons. He reached the NBA Finals in each of his five seasons with Golden State, his ninth NBA team.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
VCU lands two forwards
VCU’s class of 2020 is filling up quickly. After small forward Jamir Watkins announced his commitment to the Rams on Friday morning, power forward Mikeal Brown-Jones announced his commitment Friday.
Brown-Jones, a 6-7 Philadelphia native who attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., has a three-star composite rating from 247Sports. The school won a national high school title in April.
Watkins, 6-7, has a three-star composite rating from 247Sports. As a junior at Trenton Catholic Academy in Hamilton, N.J., Watkins averaged 18.6 points, according to NJ.com.
- North Carolina State approved a two-year contract extension for men’s coach
Kevin Keatts
- . Keatts, 47, is 45-24 in two seasons at North Carolina State and led the Wolfpack to the NCAA tournament in 2018.
TENNIS
Pliskova wins twice to reach semifinals
Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova won two hard-fought matches to reach the Zhengzhou (China) Open semifinals.
Pliskova had to wait 1½ days to complete her second-round match as she beat Polona Hercog 6-3, 7-5 but not before saving 5 set points in the second set. Pliskova was trailing 5-2 in the second set when play was suspended on Wednesday. Rain prevented play on Thursday and the organizers had to reschedule matches for Friday.
Pliskova returned to court later Friday to beat sixth-seeded Sofia Kenin 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
Seventh-seeded Petra Martic upset fourth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 5-7, 6-4. Martic will meet Kristina Mladenovic in the semifinals after the Frenchwoman defeated second-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Nao Hibino
- advanced to the semifinals of the Japan Women’s Open in Hiroshima by beating top-seeded
Hsieh Su-wei
- 6-4, 6-3.
NHL
Flyers sign Provorov to six-year deal
The Philadelphia Flyers signed defenseman Ivan Provorov to a six-year, $40.5 million contract. Provorov has 30 goals and 97 points in his first three seasons.
- Sportsnet said restricted free agent forward Mitch Marner agreed to a six-year contract with an average annual value of $10,893,000 to remain with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner led the Maple Leafs last season with career highs in points (94) and assists (68) and goals (26).
- Blackhawks defenseman
Calvin de Haan
- was ruled out for the start of training camp, and he is expected to miss two to three weeks. De Haan, 28, is coming back from right shoulder surgery.
ELSEWHERE
Argentina to face Spain in World Cup final
Luis Scola scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Argentina beat France 80-66 on Friday in a World Cup semifinal in Beijing. Argentina will play Spain in the gold-medal game on Sunday.
Argentina made its first gold-medal game in Olympic or World Cup play since the 2004 Athens Games.
France will play Australia for the bronze on Sunday.
Primoz Roglic
- needed to change bikes after a crash but recovered to finish safely in the peloton, keeping his lead entering the final competitive stage of the Spanish Vuelta in Toledo.
Rémi Cavagna
- made a strong solo charge to win the 19th stage.
