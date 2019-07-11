NFL
Chargers’ Gordon looking for new contract
Discouraged by his contract situation, Los Angeles running back Melvin Gordon has told the Chargers he will not report to training camp and will instead demand a trade unless he receives a new deal. The sides have been discussing an extension, but the lack of progress led to the running back toughening his stance this week.
Gordon, who is scheduled to make $5.6 million this season, is in the final year of the deal he signed with the Chargers after they drafted him 15th overall in 2015.
In 2018, Gordon rushed 175 times for 885 yards and caught 50 passes for another 490 and scored 14 touchdowns. But he also missed four games because of injuries. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler and regarded as one of the Chargers’ primary offensive weapons.
MLB
Ortiz recovering from third surgery
Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering from a third surgery after experiencing complications resulting from his gunshot wound.
Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, says in a statement Thursday that he is “recovering well and in good spirits.” He had the surgery earlier this week at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic last month. Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club.
AUTO RACING
Ankrum nabs first Truck Series win
Tyler Ankrum took the lead when Brett Moffitt ran out of fuel with less than two laps to go and cruised to his first NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series victory Thursday night at Kentucky Speedway.
The 18-year-old Ankrum finished 7.373 seconds ahead of Stewart Friesen on the 1.5-mile tri-oval to earn a spot in the eight-man series playoffs. Ankrum led a race-high 40 laps in the No. 17 Toyota and gave DGR Crosley its first team victory.
Moffitt, the defending series champion and a two-time winner this year, ended up seventh.
Harrison Burton was third, followed by Ross Chastain, Dylan Lupton and Austin Wayne Self.
CYCLING
Teuns wins Stage 6; Ciccone takes lead
Two Tour de France rookies stole the show on the first mountain stage, with Dylan Teuns winning Stage 6 and Giulio Ciccone taking the overall race lead.
Geraint Thomas, the defending champion, also rode strongly, going some way to answer questions about his fitness after he crashed out of the Tour de Suisse in June. Thomas rode in fourth at the top of the terrible climb to the Planche des Belles Filles ski station in the woody Vosges mountains of eastern France.
At the top of the final ascent, Teuns and Ciccone were the two survivors of their breakaway group, fighting head-to-head for the win. Ciccone cracked first on the eye-poppingly steep incline, as Teuns cranked on ahead of him to the line. But Ciccone got a delightful consolation prize, in the shape of the yellow jersey.
WNBA
Delle Donne, Wilson All-Star captains
Las Vegas will have a lot of its hometown players to root for at the WNBA All-Star Game on July 27.
Reigning rookie of the year A’ja Wilson is one of the team captains. She’ll be joined by Aces teammates Liz Cambage and Kayla McBride in the starting lineup. Wilson may feel pressure to draft her two teammates for the game when her team faces a group led by Elena Delle Donne, who is a captain for the second straight season.
Wilson and Delle Donne will select their teams from the other starters chosen by the fans, media and players.
Other frontcourt players include Phoenix’s Brittney Griner, Seattle’s Natasha Howard and Connecticut’s Jonquel Jones. The four starting guards are Los Angeles’ Chelsea Gray, Seattle’s Jewell Loyd, McBride and New York’s Kia Nurse.
The WNBA also announced Las Vegas’ Bill Laimbeer and Washington’s Mike Thibault as the coaches of the game. The two teams have the best records in the league as of Thursday.
The league’s coaches will vote for the 12 reserves. Those will be announced Monday.
ELSEWHERE
- Landon Bilyeu
- , a 10-year-old dirt bike racer from Glen Allen, has qualified for the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, which will be held at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee July 29 — Aug. 3. The event is the largest amateur motocross race in the world. Bilyeu qualified at a Northeast Regional race last month in Shippensburg, Pa. He will be one of 42 riders competing in the 7-9 age class at Loretta Lynn Ranch.
- Penguins center
- Matt Cullen
- retired after a 21-season career that included three Stanley Cup titles. The 42 year-old won a Cup with Carolina in 2006 and then consecutive titles with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017. Cullen had 266 goals, 465 assists and 502 penalty minutes over 1,516 games.
- Walt Michaels
- , a former New York Jets coach who retired following the 1982 season after leading the team to the AFC title game, has died. He was 89.The Jets said Thursday that Michaels died Wednesday. The team did not immediately provide a cause or location. The New York Times said Mr. Michaels died at a nursing home in Plains, Pennsylvania. The former Cleveland Browns linebacker was the defensive coordinator of the Jets’ Super Bowl-winning team in the 1968 season. He was head coach from 1977-82, going 39-47-1 and making the playoffs in the 1981-82 seasons. The Jets reached the AFC title game after the 1982 season before losing to the Dolphins.
- Former world cruiserweight boxing champion
- Denis Lebedev
- retired on Thursday aged 39 after a lengthy and colorful career. Lebedev won the interim WBA cruiserweight title in 2011 against
- James Toney
- , and successfully defended it eight times to 2017. He also held the IBF belt in 2016, winning it from
- Victor Emilio Ramirez
- before losing it to fellow Russian
- Murad Gassiev
- seven months later. Known for entering the ring in Russian paratrooper uniform, Lebedev finishes with a 32-2 win-loss record, 23 by knockout.
