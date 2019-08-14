AUTO RACING
Chastain eyes title as Truck playoffs start
This was supposed to be the breakout year for Ross Chastain, whose work caught the eye of a sponsor who promised to fund the eighth-generation watermelon farmer in the best ride of his career.
Chastain was moving up to a competitive car in the Xfinity Series with a chance to compete for the championship in NASCAR’s second-tier series.
Then the sponsor was raided in December by the federal government and the deal vanished. Chip Ganassi had to shut down his Xfinity program and Chastain had less than two months to scrape together work for this season.
The saga didn’t end there. He got a full Truck Series schedule with Niece Motorsports but declared in his NASCAR paperwork that he was racing for the championship in the Xfinity Series, all while trying to add elite Cup Series races to his schedule.
But when he won at Kansas Speedway in the seventh Truck Series race of the season, Chastain decided to change course and register as a candidate for that championship.
“There were a lot of sleepless nights,” Chastain said this week. “I made my own choice, the decision was mine, but it did start out of our control.”
The swap to race for the title in NASCAR’s third-tier national series has turned out to be the best decision Chastain could make in this roller coaster year. The 26-year-old Florida native is considered one of the favorites when the playoffs begin Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The eight-driver field is led by regular-season winner Grant Enfinger, reigning series champion Brett Moffitt, two-time series champion Matt Crafton and 2016 champion Johnny Sauter. It is rounded out by Stewart Friesen, winner of his first career race two weeks ago on the dirt at Eldora Speedway; Austin Hill, who in sponsorship gamesmanship got Moffitt’s ride after Moffitt won the title; rookie Tyler Ankrum; and Chastain.
Ragan to scale back to part-time status
Veteran NASCAR driver David Ragan plans to scale back his racing schedule starting next season.
Ragan said Wednesday that he will race on a part-time basis in 2020 in NASCAR and other series. Ragan, 33, cited his desire to spend more time with his wife and two daughters in walking away from the 38-race, full-time job as a NASCAR driver.
Front Row Motorsports did not announce who will replace Ragan in the No. 38 Ford.
TENNIS
Halep rallies for win; qualifier fells Nishikori
Simona Halep wasn’t sure how her left foot would feel. After dropping her first set but feeling no pain, she dug in and advanced at the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.
The fourth-seeded Halep, the Wimbledon champion, rallied to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 a week after she dropped out of the Rogers Cup quarterfinals because of the injury.
Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty beat Maria Sharapova 6-4, 6-1. In the men’s bracket, qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka knocked off sixth-seeded Kei Nishikori 7-6 (2), 6-4.
GOLF
Squires beats medalist Wu in U.S. Amateur
Austin Squires beat qualifying medalist Brandon Wu 2 up on the first day of match play at the U.S. Amateur in Pinehurst, N.C.
Squires, a former Cincinnati player who lost to eventual champion Viktor Hovland in the quarterfinals last year at Pebble Beach, was the last player to advance from two rounds of stroke play at Pinehurst No. 2 and No. 4.
Squires went ahead 2 up with a birdie on the par-3 15th hole on the No. 2 course. Wu rallied on the 17th with a birdie to Squires’ par, but Squires ended it with a birdie on the 18th while Wu bogeyed the hole.
UCLA’s Devon Bling, who lost to Hovland in the final last year, was beaten 6 and 5 by Steven Fisk, the world’s No. 12 amateur.
NBA
James dedicates court at school he founded
LeBron James dedicated a basketball court at the school he founded for underprivileged children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.
Joined by his close friends and former teammates from nearby St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, James helped unveil a multicolored outdoor court at the I Promise School, which has just started its second academic year and now serves more than 300 students from grades 3-5.
The NBA superstar is spending more than $1 million on various upgrades for the school.
James, 34, will soon begin his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
- The Washington Wizards hired
Antawn Jamison
- as director of pro personnel. Jamison returned to Washington, where he played for six seasons as part of his 17-year NBA career. He spent the past two seasons as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers.
SOCCER
Talks don’t resolve claim of U.S. women
Players for the World Cup champion women’s national team say mediation talks with the U.S. Soccer Federation in their dispute over equal pay are over.
Molly Levinson, who represents the players in matters concerning the dispute, said the players look forward to a jury trial of the lawsuit they filed in March.
- The Houston Dynamo fired coach
Wilmer Cabrera
- after 2½ seasons. Assistant coach
Davy Arnaud
- was named interim coach for the remainder of the season.The Dynamo are 9-13-3, ninth in the MLS Western Conference.
- British investigators said Argentine player
Emiliano Sala
- and his pilot were exposed to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide before their small plane crashed in the English Channel, killing them both. A single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft carrying Sala and pilot
David Ibbotson
- crashed in the Channel on Jan. 21. Sala was traveling from France to join his new team, Cardiff City in Wales.
