AUTO RACING
Childress declines option on Hemric
Richard Childress Racing has declined to pick up the option on rookie Daniel Hemric for next season.
Hemric is ranked 25th in the standings, did not make NASCAR’s playoffs and has just two top-10 finishes in 27 starts this season. The team said Tuesday that Hemric will finish the year in the No. 8 Chevrolet.
A native of Kannapolis, N.C., which NASCAR’s famed Earnhardt family called home, Hemric had been billed as a throwback to the sport’s Southern roots. Childress even changed the car number to reflect the Earnhardt family.
Tyler Reddick, the reigning Xfinity Series champion, is expected to be promoted to Hemric’s seat. He won for the fifth time this season Saturday, and Childress likened Reddick’s style to Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Texas Tech QB out several weeks
Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman will miss several games because of a shoulder injury.
Coach Matt Wells said Bowman “will miss several weeks” because of the injury sustained in a 28-14 loss at Arizona. The first-year Red Raiders coach didn’t elaborate on the timing or provide more specifics about the injury to the Big 12’s top passer.
As a true freshman last season, Bowman became the starter in the second game. He threw 2,638 yards with 17 touchdowns in eight games, missing four games over two stints because of a collapsed lung.
Bowman leads the Big 12 this season with 1,020 yards passing (340 per game), and is the national leader with 33.7 completions per game.
- Michigan State offensive lineman
Kevin Jarvis
- is expected to miss six to seven weeks with an undisclosed injury. Coach
Mark Dantonio
- didn’t disclose the specifics of the injury. Senior
Tyler Higby
- is now listed as the starting left tackle for Saturday’s game at Northwestern.
- Vanderbilt will be without three Commodores for the rest of the season because of injuries. Coach
Derek Mason
- said that backup running back
Jamauri Wakefield,
- linebacker
Colin Anderson
- and wide receiver
Amir Abdur-Rahman
- will not return.
HOCKEY
Canucks sign wing Boeser to three-year deal
The Vancouver Canucks signed restricted free agent right wing Brock Boeser to a three-year, $17.625 million deal. The 22-year-old missed training camp during the weekend as negotiations continued. The Canucks opened their preseason schedule Monday night against the Calgary Flames in Victoria and will host the Edmonton Oilers in Vancouver on Tuesday.
Boeser was the club’s third-leading scorer last season with 26 goals and 30 assists in 69 games.
- Free agent defenseman
Brandon Carlo
- signed a two-year extension to remain with the Boston Bruins. The deal will pay the 22-year-old Carlo $2.85 million per season. A 2015 second-round draft pick (37th overall), Carlo made the leap from major junior hockey to the NHL in 2016-17, averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time as a rookie. He’s been a major part of the Bruins’ top-four defense group in each of his three seasons.
Miles Arnone
- and a group of investors have purchased the Boston Pride from the National Women’s Hockey League, making it the only club with a private owner. The fifth NWHL season begins in October.
WNBA
Connecticut beats L.A. Sparks
Alyssa Thomas had 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead a balanced Connecticut offense and the Sun opened the WNBA semifinals with an 84-75 win over the visiting Los Angeles Sparks.
Jasmine Thomas scored 19 points, Jonquel Jones had 16 and Courtney Williams had 15 for the Sun, who won their first playoff game since 2012.
Candace Parker had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Nneka Ogwumike added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Sparks.
Liberty win draft lottery
The New York Liberty will have the No. 1 pick in next year’s WNBA draft for the first time in franchise history. One of the original WNBA teams, the Liberty won the draft lottery Tuesday night. New York had the best odds of getting the No. 1 pick with a 44.2% chance.
New York had the No. 2 pick last year and took Asia Durr. Dallas will pick second, Indiana third and Atlanta fourth.
TENNIS
Qualifier fells former champ in Korea Open
At the Korea Open in Seoul, qualifier Timea Babos upset former champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3 in the first round, and qualifier Ana Bogdan beat sixth-seeded Polona Hercog 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
ELSEWHERE
- St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame manager
Whitey Herzog
- , who will be 88 in November, suffered what was termed a “minor stroke” Monday during his charity golf tournament at Forest Hills Golf Club. The Cardinals said that the family “wanted to let everyone know that he has received treatment and is currently resting and doing well.” Herzog had been hospitalized after he had complained of being lightheaded while on the course.
- Maximum Security won’t run in the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby this weekend in Oceanport, N.J., because of a colon issue. Trainer
Jason Servis
- said Tuesday that the Haskell and Florida Derby winner developed the problem shortly after a workout a day earlier. The 3-year-old colt was taken to a New Jersey clinic, where the issue was diagnosed as a large colon nephrosplenic entrapment. It’s not considered career-threatening.
