COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Clemson flagged for eight NCAA violations
Clemson’s national championship football program was flagged for eight secondary NCAA violations during a yearlong period from July 2018 through this past June.
The school’s athletic department released a summary of the infractions Wednesday.
The violations weren’t considered major and all issues about the penalties have been resolved, according to the school.
The football violations reported by the school included a homeowner paying a player above the going rate for work around the home on three separate occasions. Two violations involved players on social media in a promotional capacity.
The other five infractions were committed by staffers and included reimbursing an athlete for ground transportation expenses above the school’s mileage rate.
NCAA passes on uniform injury reports
Standard injury reports will not be implemented across college football this season after the NCAA explored the possibility in response to the rise of legalized sports betting.
The NCAA’s Board of Governors said it still supports the association’s rules prohibiting athletes and school administrators from wagering on sports or providing information to people associated with gambling.
But the board concluded an injury or availability report across college football is not viable. Board chairman Michael V. Drake, the president of Ohio State, said there were concerns about how it could be implemented in a way that complied with student privacy laws.
- Tennessee’s
Emmit Gooden
- will miss the entire season with a knee injury, leaving the Volunteers without their most experienced player on a defensive line that has no returning starters. Vols coach
Jeremy Pruitt
- said Gooden tore his anterior cruciate ligament Tuesday and will undergo surgery next week.
GOLF
Woods rested for playoffs, but back still issue
Tiger Woods is well-rested going into the FedEx Cup playoffs. Whether he’s ready is day to day.
Woods stopped hitting full shots on the back nine of Liberty National on Wednesday during his pro-am round for The Northern Trust in Jersey City, N.J., a precautionary move during a year in which he repeatedly has said he can’t always predict how his back is going to feel.
Woods is willing to accept that a 43-year-old back that has gone through four surgeries in the past five years is not going to feel as it once did. He also looked back to the spring, when he took an extra week off in March, and then chipped and putted when he arrived at Augusta National for nine holes. And by the end of the week, he was the Masters champion.
The Northern Trust begins the lucrative FedEx Cup playoffs, starting with two tournaments with $9.25 million purses, ending at the Tour Championship for the top 30 players competing for the $15 million prize.
Woods is at No. 28, the lowest position of the four major champions, primarily because he hasn’t played that much. Since he won a fifth green jacket at the Masters, he has played just four times, three of them majors.
Now he faces three straight weeks if he gets to the Tour Championship.
NFL
Bengals, Cowboys give to victims’ funds
The Cincinnati Bengals and NFL Foundation are donating $75,000 to help those directly affected by a shooting rampage in Dayton, Ohio, that left 10 people dead.
The donation to The Dayton Foundation will go to a fund for the wounded and the families of those killed in the city’s popular Oregon District early Sunday. The shooting occurred hours after 22 people were killed in a shooting in El Paso, Texas.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are donating $50,000 to a fund for victims of the mass shooting in El Paso. The team said the NFL Foundation was planning a matching donation to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund.
Jack Dolbin Jr.
- , a wide receiver who was on the Denver Broncos’ first Super Bowl team in 1977, had died at age 70. Mr. Dolbin, who became a chiropractor, educator and lecturer after football, died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa., according to his obituary posted on legacy.com.
- The Detroit Lions agreed to a contract extension with backup offensive lineman
Joe Dahl
- through 2021. Dahl, 26, has made four starts in his career with the Lions, including one last season.
INTERNATIONAL BASEBALL
Girardi to manage Team USA
Four-time World Series champion Joe Girardi will manage Team USA at an Olympic qualifying tournament in November, hoping to guide the squad to a spot at the 2002 Summer Games in Tokyo. Girardi, 54, steered the New York Yankees to the 2009 title and also played for them when they won three championships.
ELSEWHERE
- Two players in the Detroit Tigers system and two other minor leaguers have been suspended after testing positive for banned substances. Washington Nationals pitcher
Steven Fuentes,
- with Double-A Harrisburg, was suspended 50 games after testing positive for Heptaminol, a stimulant. Detroit shortstop
Pavin Parks
- , with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Tigers, was suspended 52 games for a positive test for Trenbolone, a performance-enhancing substance. Tigers first baseman
Reynaldo Rivera
- , with Class A West Michigan, was penalized 80 games after a positive test for Trenbolone. Cincinnati outfielder
Nate Scantlin
- , with rookie-level Billings of the Pioneer League, was banned 100 games after his third positive test for a drug of abuse.
- Iowa athletics director
Gary Barta
- agreed to a three-year contract extension.
