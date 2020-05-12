COLLEGES
Clemson’s football team among APR leaders
Clemson’s most recent national championship football team also met the mark in the classroom.
On Tuesday, the Tigers’ 2018 team was one of 10 national champs to earn recognition from the NCAA for their Academic Progress Rate scores. The scores cover the academic years 2015-16 through 2018-19.
Every player on a team receives 1 point each semester for remaining academically eligible and another point for staying enrolled. Graduating players receive both points for the semester. Programs that produce a perfect score of 1,000 and those finishing among the top 10% of teams in their sport are honored by the NCAA.
All 881 women’s programs that made the list earned perfect scores. Of the 1,380 teams that were honored — an increase of 52 over last year — none scored below 987.
Clemson’s football team is one of only two FBS programs to make the cut nine times in the last 10 years, a run that includes both the 2016 and 2018 championship teams.
The other national champions recognized were Colorado in women’s cross country, Columbia in men’s and women’s fencing, Oklahoma in women’s gymnastics, Stanford in men’s golf and women’s water polo, Stephen F. Austin in bowling, Texas in men’s tennis and UCLA in beach volleyball.
UVA football team adds transfer WR
The Virginia football program has added a transfer in wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry of St. Francis (Pa.), who and will enroll at UVA this summer. Henry will have one year of eligibility for the Cavaliers and will be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer.
Henry comes to Virginia with a degree in business management after appearing in 32 games with 14 starts for the Red Flash. He earned first-team all-NEC honors after leading the league with 90 receptions and 1,118 receiving yards in 2019.
- UConn and Mississippi State are scheduled to play in November’s Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge basketball tournament in Connecticut. The Huskies are scheduled to take on state rival Quinnipiac in the tournament’s first round while the Bulldogs open the tournament against Maine.
- First,
Nojel Eastern
- entered his name in the NBA draft. Now the rising senior has put his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal. Either way, it sounds as if the Purdue guard could become the second veteran in a month to leave the Boilermakers program after coach Matt Painter made the announcement Tuesday. Center
Matt Haarms
- said in April that he would play his final season at Brigham Young.
- Former Alabama forward
Galin Smith
- has committed to the Maryland men’s basketball program, providing the Terps with much-needed frontcourt depth after a string of departures. The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Smith is immediately eligible and will have a year of eligibility remaining.
NFL
Cardinals re-sign CB Kevin Peterson
The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed cornerback Kevin Peterson to a one-year contract.
Peterson, 26, played in 14 games last season and started three after being pushed into a bigger role because of Patrick Peterson‘s six-game suspension and Robert Alford‘s season-ending injury.
He had 16 tackles after joining the team off waivers from the Rams in September.
HORSE RACING
Churchill Downs sets Derby prep races
Churchill Downs announced prep races for the Kentucky Derby on Tuesday, including two additional races in Southern California. In addition to the Santa Anita Derby, rescheduled for June 6, the Los Alamitos Derby on July 4 and Del Mar’s Shared Belief Stakes will be worth qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby. Del Mar has not announced its summer stakes schedule, but the race likely would be held earlier than usual.
The added prep races became necessary when the Kentucky Derby was moved from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Santa Anita Derby remains a main qualifying race with the winner guaranteed a spot in the 20-horse Kentucky Derby. The winner will get 100 points, followed by 40-20-10 for second through fourth. The Shared Belief is worth 50-20-10-5 and Los Alamitos Derby awards 20-8-4-2 points.
Other races added were the Haskell (100-40-20-10) and Pegasus (20-8-4-2) at Monmouth; Matt Winn (50-20-10-5) at Churchill Downs, Indiana Derby (20-8-4-2) at Indiana Grand, Blue Grass Stakes (100-40-20-10) at Keeneland and Ellis Park Derby (50-20-10-5).
ELSEWHERE
- The Southern California sports academy previously co-owned by the late Kobe Bryant has retired his “Mamba” nickname and rebranded itself nearly four months after the basketball icon’s death in a helicopter crash. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed as they flew to a basketball tournament Jan. 26 at the Mamba Sports Academy when the chopper crashed in thick fog northwest of Los Angeles. The Thousand Oaks-based facility said it would return to its original name of Sports Academy and retire the “Mamba” name to the rafters. The academy was founded in 2016. Bryant, who spent 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and helped the franchise win five NBA championships, joined in 2018.
- Arizona Coyotes president and CEO
Ahron Cohen
- is no longer with the NHL franchise, a source familiar with the move told The Associated Press. Cohen has been with the Coyotes since being hired in 2015 as chief operating officer and chief legal officer by previous owner
Andrew Barroway
- . Cohen was named president and CEO in 2017 after
Steve Patterson
- stepped back to serve as a consultant and adviser after a year on the job.
- Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., will host the 2030 PGA Championship. Southern Hills also will host the 2021 Senior PGA Championship.
