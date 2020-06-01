COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Clemson WR Ross out for season
Clemson receiver Justyn Ross, considered a first-round NFL draft pick next spring, will miss the upcoming college season because of a spinal condition uncovered after he was hurt at practice in March.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Ross will have surgery on Friday because of a congenital fusion of vertebrae he has had since birth. Ross also has a bulging disk.
The condition was found after Ross apparently hurt his shoulder during a spring practice session before workouts were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ross is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound sophomore who led the Tigers with 66 catches a year ago.
Some NFL projections for the 2021 draft have Ross a top-10 selection. Swinney acknowledged that Ross will have a decision ahead next January if he feels he’s ready to move on to the next level.
BASEBALL
Nationals alter stance on minor league players’ stipends
The Washington Nationals changed course and told their minor leaguers on Monday they will receive their full weekly stipends of $400 at least through June after Washington reliever Sean Doolittle (Virginia) tweeted that the team’s major league players would cover a planned cut in those payments.
Doolittle wrote on Twitter that Nationals major leaguers held a video conference call after The Athletic reported Sunday the club would be releasing more than two dozen minor league players and reducing stipends for players in the minors from $400 to $300 per week.
A text message sent by the Nationals to players in the minors and forwarded Monday to The Associated Press reads: “Upon further internal discussion, you will receive your full stipend of $400 per week through the month of June. We will consider future payments on a month-to-month basis.”
Hall of Famer Bob Bennett dies
Bob Bennett, the winningest baseball coach in Fresno State history and a member of the College Baseball Hall of Fame, has died. He was 86.
The school announced Mr. Bennett’s death Sunday. It did not provide additional details. The Fresno Bee reported Mr. Bennett had been in the hospital since May 18 following a heart procedure.
Mr. Bennett won 1,302 games with 21 NCAA tournament appearances, including two College World Series appearances, during a 34-year coaching career at Fresno State before retiring after the 2002 season. He was the seventh coach in NCAA history to win at least 1,300 games and ended his career with 26 straight winning seasons.
Mr. Bennett was selected as a charter member of the Bulldog Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991. He was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1992 and the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010.
BIG TEN
Warren gives athletes voice
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, the first black leader of a Power Five conference, is creating a coalition to give the league’s athletes a platform to voice their concerns about racism.
Warren is forming the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, with athletes, coaches, athletics director and university chancellors and presidents.
Warren said the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while being detained by police motivated him to take action beyond putting out a statement decrying racism. “This has to stop. We have to build better relationships with law enforcement. They have to be trained better,” Warren said.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Radford adds two transfers
The Radford men’s team has picked up two more transfers, including a 6-foot-11 center with the nickname of “Stretch.”
Jamal “Stretch” Burke of Georgia Highlands (Junior) College, has signed with Radford. The 227-pound Burke said he also had offers from Old Dominion, Eastern Michigan, IUPUI and Southern University.
Radford has also signed Shaquan Jules, a 6-7, 225-pound power forward/small forward from NCAA Division II member University of South Carolina Aiken.
Burke averaged 8.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 17.2 minutes as a sophomore at Georgia Highlands last season. He blocked 44 shots in 32 games.
ELSEWHERE
The Arizona Cardinals signed tight end Dylan Cantrell to a one-year deal. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Cantrell is switching positions to tight end after being selected as a receiver by the Los Angeles Chargers in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. He played in college at Texas Tech under current Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, who is now in his second season in Arizona. Cantrell spent most of the 2018 season on the Chargers’ practice squad and was released before last season. The Cardinals also released cornerback Sojourn Shelton
