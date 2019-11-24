GOLF
Closing birdie gives Kim $1.5 million
Sei Young Kim made the putt of her life, a 25-foot birdie on the final hole of the CME Group Tour Championship to win $1.5 million, the richest prize in the history of women’s golf, on Sunday in Naples, Fla.
Kim closed with a 2-under 70 to beat an unlikely foe at Tiburon Golf Club.
Charley Hull of England birdied her last three holes for a 66, the last one a 12-footer that gave her a tie for the lead. Kim, who looked shaky in missing three straight birdie chances from 12 feet, tugged her 6-iron to the top of a crown at the bag of the green. The winning putt — the money putt — was hit with perfect pace and broke sharply to the right and into the cup as Kim pumped her fists in disbelief.
She finished a wire-to-wire victory for her third LPGA Tour title of the year and 10th of her career.
This was memorable for the finish and the reward. Instead of a $500,000 first-place check and a $1 million bonus to a season points race, CME Globe wanted to award $1.5 million in official money to any of the 60 players who qualified for the season finale. That’s $500,000 more than the previous record prize, $1 million at the U.S. Women’s Open.
Duncan wins playoff against Simpson
Tyler Duncan made a 12-foot putt on the second hole of a playoff with Webb Simpson in the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga., for his first PGA Tour title.
Playing two groups ahead of Simpson on Sea Island’s Seaside Course, Duncan birdied three of the last four holes in regulation for a 5-under 65. He two-putted the par-5 15th for a birdie, made a 6-footer on the par-3 17th and a 25-footer on the par-4 18th.
Simpson birdied 15 and 16 and closed with two pars, making a 5-footer on 18 for a 67 to match Duncan at 19-under 263. They played the 18th twice in the playoff, matching pars on the first extra hole.
Duncan, 30, regained his PGA Tour card with a 12th-place finish in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals after finishing 163rd in the FedEx Cup standings.
Sebastian Munoz was a stroke back after a 68.
Brendon Todd, seeking his third straight PGA Tour victory, was fourth at 16 under after a 72. He took a two-stroke lead into the final round.
TENNIS
Spain claims sixth Davis Cup title
Rafael Nadal beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6 (7) to give Spain its sixth Davis Cup title with a win over first-time finalist Canada in Madrid.
Roberto Bautista Agut, playing three days after the death of his father, had given Spain a 1-0 lead by beating Félix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the first singles match.
The Spanish crowd that packed the Caja Mágica center court erupted when Nadal converted his third match point to clinch the title for Spain at the inaugural Davis Cup Finals with an insurmountable 2-0 lead.
The top-ranked Nadal won all of his eight matches at the revamped competition that debuted a World Cup-style format.
- The United States will face Uzbekistan in qualifiers for the 2020 Davis Cup Finals. The Americans, the Davis Cup’s most successful team with 32 titles, will have choice of venues for the tie in March. Sunday’s draw also determined that 2019 champion Croatia will face the winner of the Pakistan vs. India series, while Australia will play Brazil and Colombia will face Argentina. Other matchups include: Hungary vs. Belgium; Italy vs. South Korea; Germany vs. the Netherlands and Japan vs. Ecuador. The 12 home-and-away ties will consist of four singles matches and one doubles match in best-of-three sets. All series will be played March 6-7, with the winners qualifying for the 2020 finals in Madrid.
BOXING
Wilder keeps heavyweight title
One rematch down, one to go for Deontay Wilder.
Wilder landed a vicious right hand to stop Luis Ortiz in the seventh round Saturday night in Las Vegas to retain his heavyweight title and set up a lucrative rematch with Tyson Fury in February.
Wilder’s punch came out of nowhere in a fight he had done little in up until that time. It landed flush on the face of Ortiz (31-2), who crumpled to the canvas and was unable to get up at the count of 10.
The sudden ending came after a lackluster first six rounds in which Wilder (42-0-1) did little. But the devastating power that has gotten him knockouts in all but two of his fights came through again.
The fight was a rematch of a bout last year when Wilder stopped Ortiz on the 10th round. It set up a Feb. 23 fight against Fury that has already been signed.
BASEBALL
Braves reach two-year deal with catcher
The Atlanta Braves filled another hole by agreeing to a $16 million, two-year contract with catcher Travis d’Arnaud.
D’Arnaud, 30, spent most of last season in Tampa Bay, where he rekindled his career by hitting .263 with 16 homers in 92 games.
D’Arnaud gives the Braves a second catcher to pair with Tyler Flowers, who returned to the team on a $4 million, one-year deal.
NBA
Kings hand Wizards setback
Harrison Barnes matched his season high with 26 points on 7-of-8 shooting, Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points and the visiting Sacramento Kings beat the Washington Wizards 113-106.
Bradley Beal led Washington with 20 points, ending his string of 30 or more at a career-best five games. Isaiah Thomas added 17.
NHL
Arvidsson out four to six weeks
The Nashville Predators said forward Viktor Arvidsson will miss four to six weeks after hurting his lower body when cross-checked during the first period of Saturday night’s 4-2 win over St. Louis. Arvidsson was cross-checked by Robert Bortuzzo at 6:08 of the first period with the Blues defenseman given only a 2-minute penalty.
