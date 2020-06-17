TRACK AND FIELD
Coleman, world 100 meters champ, suspended
The likelihood that the world’s fastest man, Christian Coleman, might miss the Olympics next summer increased Wednesday when he received a provisional suspension for failing to be home when drug testers showed up last year.
Coleman, the reigning world champion at 100 meters, said his latest flare-up with the anti-doping system stemmed from a miscommunication that could have easily been resolved with a phone call from the doping-control officer who came to his house on Dec. 9. It was his third whereabouts infraction in a 12-month span and could carry a ban of up to two years.
His path to the starting line at the Tokyo Games may now be through a hearing room.
Coleman’s argument is being undercut, in part, by the fact that he was well aware of the ins and outs of the “whereabouts rule” because of a case against him that was dropped last year, before this latest incident.
NBA
Love to receive Ashe Courage Award
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his efforts in raising awareness about mental health.
Love, whose openness about his lifelong battles with anxiety triggered nationwide discussion and helped spur the NBA to do more to help players deal with emotional issues, will receive the award at Sunday’s ESPYs in Los Angeles.
Named in honor of the tennis champion from Richmond, the Arthur Ashe Award honors “those who find ways through sports to make a difference far beyond the field of play.”
The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday. Ara Zobayan
- radioed to air traffic controllers that he was climbing to 4,000 feet to get above clouds on Jan. 26 when, in fact, the helicopter was plunging toward a hillside where it crashed northwest of Los Angeles. The report by the National Transportation Safety Board said Zobayan may have “misperceived” the pitch of the aircraft, which can happen when a pilot becomes disoriented in low visibility.
NFL
Murray to kneel during anthem
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said he’ll be kneeling during the national anthem this season.
The NFL’s offensive rookie of the year in 2019 wasn’t particularly vocal about social issues during his first season but said that would change in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, a black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Washington gets transfer QB from Big Sky
Washington may have found its quarterback for the upcoming season after Kevin Thomson, the 2019 Big Sky Conference offensive player of the year, joined the Huskies as a graduate transfer.
Thomson was a third-team AP All-American at the FCS level last season, when he led Sacramento State to the second round of the FCS playoffs. Thomson finished tied for third in voting for the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in the country at the FCS level. Thomson threw for 3,216 yards and 27 touchdowns, and added another 619 yards rushing and 12 TDs last season.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
JMU’s Gordon named state’s top player again
James Madison senior Kate Gordon was named state player of the year by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors for the second straight year, while Virginia Tech collected the other three major awards.
Tech’s Keely Rochard was named pitcher of the year, Pete D’Amour was named coach of the year and Kaylee Hewitt was chosen as rookie of the year.
Gordon was named to the the all-state first unit along with teammate Sara Jubas. After 19 games of the coronavirus-shortened season, Gordon led the nation with a .557 batting average and took over the JMU career home run record with 50 after recording 10 this season.
Other first-unit selections were catcher Mackenzie Lawter of Virginia Tech; first baseman Kiaya Jeusi of Hampton; second baseman Amber Bishop of Liberty; third baseman Kelsey Bennett of Virginia Tech; outfielder Jayme Bailey of Virginia Tech; outfielder Kara Canetto of Liberty; and outfielder Sydney Fisher of Radford; utilty player Grace Chavez of Virginia Tech; and pitchers Sydney Backstrom (Longwood), Jessie Marvin (Radford) and Rochard.
ELSEWHERE
- The University of Nevada, Las Vegas has removed a statue of its “Hey Reb!” mascot from in front of its alumni center following outcry from student groups, including the Native American Student Association. The bronze statue of a man with a huge mustache and his hands on his waist was in front of the Tam Alumni Center and is expected to be returned to its donors.
Marquette said the NCAA has granted guard D.J. Carton
- a waiver that will enable the Ohio State transfer to play for his new team in the upcoming season. Carton, a 6-foot-2 guard, has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
- Former Minnesota coach
Don Lucia
- was named commissioner of the newly formed Central Collegiate Hockey Association, an NCAA Division I league set to start in the 2021-22 season. Lucia won two national championships and made five trips to the Frozen Four over 19 seasons running the Gophers, until retiring from the bench in 2018.
Gyorgy Karpati
- , a three-time Olympic water polo champion for Hungary, has died. He was 84. Mr. Karpati, who won Olympic gold medals in 1952, 1956 and 1964, was the last surviving member of the Hungarian team which defeated the Soviet Union at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne just weeks after the crushing of Hungary’s anti-Soviet revolution.
