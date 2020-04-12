GOLF
Colorful Doug Sanders dies at 86
Doug Sanders brought a flamboyance to golf fashion ahead of his time, a colorful character known as much for the 20 times he won on the PGA Tour as the majors that got away.
Mr. Sanders died Sunday morning in Houston, the PGA Tour confirmed through a text from Mr. Sanders’ ex-wife, Scotty. He was 86.
Mr. Sanders was still an amateur when he won his first PGA Tour event in 1956 at the Canadian Open in a playoff against Dow Finsterwald, and his best year was in 1961 when he won five times and finished third on the PGA Tour money list.
But he is best known for four runner-up finishes in the majors, the most memorable at St. Andrews in the 1970 British Open. He only needed par on the final hole of the Old Course to beat Jack Nicklaus, and Mr. Sanders was 3 feet away. He jabbed at the putt and missed it, and Nicklaus beat him the next day in a playoff.
Mr. Sanders also finished one shot behind Nicklaus in the 1966 British Open at Muirfield. He had a one-shot lead going into the final round of the 1961 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills and finished one behind Gene Littler, and he finished one shot behind Bob Rosburg in the 1959 PGA Championship at Minneapolis Golf Club.
But there was never any mistaking Mr. Sanders, known as the “Peacock of the Fairways” for his Easter-egg collection of colors he wore on the golf course, even after he was done competing.
Tommy Bolt once said of Mr. Sanders, “The man looks like a jukebox with feet.”
Also overlooked were his 20 victories on the PGA Tour, the last of which was the 1972 Kemper Open by one shot over Lee Trevino.
Mr. Sanders played in one Ryder Cup, in 1967 in Houston, with Ben Hogan captain of what is regarded one of the best U.S. teams from that era of the matches.
BASEBALL
Former Cubs star Beckert dies at 79
Glenn Beckert, a four-time All-Star second baseman for the Chicago Cubs in the 1960s and ‘70s, died Sunday. He was 79.
Citing his family, the Cubs said he died of natural causes in Florida.
Playing alongside Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Ferguson Jenkins, Mr. Beckert won a Gold Glove in 1968 and made four straight All-Star teams for Chicago starting in 1969. He had the best strikeout-to-at-bat ratio in the National League five times and finished third in average when he hit a career-high .342 in 1971.
Mr. Beckert batted .283 in 11 seasons with Chicago (1965-73) and the San Diego Padres (1974-75).
AUTO RACING
F1 great Stirling Moss dies at 90
Stirling Moss, a daring, speed-loving Englishman regarded as the greatest Formula 1 driver never to win the world championship, has died. He was 90.
Mr. Moss died at his London home following a long illness, his wife, Susan, said Sunday. “It was one lap too many,” she said. “He just closed his eyes.”
A national treasure known as “Mr. Motor Racing,” Mr. Moss had a taste for adventure that saw him push cars to their limits across many racing categories and competitions. His career ended early, at age 31, after a crash left him in a coma for a month in April 1962.
By the time he retired, Mr. Moss had won 16 of the 66 F1 races he entered and established a reputation as a technically excellent and versatile driver.
HOCKEY
Woman who gave Flyers name dies
The woman who selected “Flyers” as the Philadelphia NHL team’s nickname died Saturday night.
Phyllis Snider Foreman, the sister of Flyers co-founder Ed Snider, passed away from cancer. She was 92 and died in Washington.
In the summer of 1966, on the way home from seeing a Broadway show, Ed Snider and his wife, Myrna, and Phyllis Foreman and her husband, Earl, were among a group that stopped at a Howard Johnson’s to get something to eat. (Earl Foreman, who once owned part of the Eagles and assisted Snider in decisions made by the hockey team, died at 92 in 2017.)
“I was thinking of people skating and sliding around the ice,” Phyllis Foreman said in Full Spectrum by Jay Greenberg, “and Flyers just popped into my head. Everybody thought it was great.”
At the time, it was decided that it would be the club’s nickname, but that Phyllis couldn’t be the winner of a “name the team” contest that was about to launch.
The contest ran for 10 days and had more than 11,000 entries, including the Acmes, the Scars and Stripes, the Liberty Bells, and the Quakers. A 9-yard-old boy from Narberth, Pa., Alec Stockard, who had submitted “Fliers” — with an i — was declared the winner of the contest, but the team used Phyllis’ spelling.
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich won the Hobey Baker Memorial Award on Saturday night as college hockey’s top player, becoming the Bulldogs’ record sixth recipient. Perunovich, who recently signed with the St. Louis Blues, edged North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi and Maine goalie Jeremy Swayman
- for the award. Perunovich was second in the nation with 34 assists and had six goals in 34 games, becoming the first defenseman to lead the National Collegiate Hockey Association in scoring.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FAU CB Dotson moving to FSU
FAU’s season interception record holder will return to the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Cornerback Meiko Dotson said he’s transferring to Florida State for his final collegiate season after entering the transfer portal in January.
Dotson spent his first two collegiate seasons in the ACC with Georgia Tech.
During the 2019 season, Dotson recorded a program-record nine interceptions, which was tied with San Diego State cornerback Luq Barcoo for the most in the nation.
