NFL
Colts rule out Brissett for Dolphins game
The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday ruled out starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett for Sunday’s game against Miami. It gives backup Brian Hoyer a chance to make his first start with the Colts.
Brissett suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee during last weekend’s loss at Pittsburgh. He did limited work in practice this week.
Indy (5-3) also released receiver Deon Cain and defensive tackle Kyle Peko.
- The Atlanta Falcons placed running back
Ito Smith
- , the team’s second-leading rusher, on injured reserve. Smith already had been ruled out of Sunday’s game at New Orleans with a neck injury. He suffered the neck injury, as well as a concussion, against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 20 and missed the team’s Oct. 27 loss to Seattle. Smith also finished his 2018 rookie season on IR with a knee injury.
- San Francisco 49ers tight end
George Kittle
- is doubtful to play Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Kittle hasn’t practiced all week for the 49ers (8-0) because of injuries to his knee and ankle and is unlikely to play in the NFC West showdown against Seattle (7-2). Coach
Kyle Shanahan
- said Saturday any other player would have been ruled out of the game, but he will hold out hope for Kittle. Kicker
Robbie Gould
- is also doubtful with a quadriceps injury.
- The Oakland Raiders laced safety
Karl Joseph
- on injured reserve with a foot injury after he made the game-sealing defensive play the past two weeks. Joseph hurt his foot while intercepting a
Philip Rivers
- pass in the final minute of Oakland’s 26-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday night. Joseph broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone in the final seconds of the Raiders’ 31-24 win over Detroit on Nov. 3. The Raiders signed safety
D.J. Swearinger
- to replace Joseph and also added former Miami Dolphins first-round edge rusher
Dion Jordan
- . Jordan was suspended for the first 10 games this season, the third suspension of his career.
TENNIS
Barty beats Garcia; Fed Cup final tied
Australian Ash Barty continued her season-long extraordinary form to beat France’s Caroline Garcia 6-0, 6-0 and level the Fed Cup final at 1-1 in Perth, Australia.
The world No.1-ranked Barty beat Garcia in just 56 minutes on an outdoor hard court at Perth Arena to get Australia back on track after Kristina Mladenovic beat Ajla Tomljanovic, who was making her Fed Cup debut, 6-1, 6-1, to give France the early lead.
Barty, who won her first major singles title at the French Open this year, extended her Fed Cup winning streak to 15 matches, a run that began in February 2017. Barty is set to face Mladenovic in the first reverse singles match on Sunday.
- Italian teenager
Jannik Sinner
- beat top-seeded
Alex de Minaur
- in straight sets at the Next Gen Finals in Milan to claim his first ATP title — and a big payday. Wild card Sinner triumphed 4-2, 4-1, 4-2 in the final, serving out to love and clinching victory when De Minaur hit a return into the net. Sinner picked up $372,000 from this week’s tournament, surpassing his career total before arriving in Milan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.