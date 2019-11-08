COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Court order allows Wiseman to play
Memphis center James Wiseman won a temporary restraining order to play Friday while the heralded freshman fights an NCAA ruling that he’s ineligible to play for coach Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.
Memphis issued a statement Friday, less than an hour before the No. 14 Tigers played Illinois-Chicago, saying it is working with NCAA staff to fully restore Wiseman’s eligibility. Wiseman was the No. 1 recruit nationally and is projected as the top pick overall in the 2020 NBA draft.
Memphis said Wiseman was declared eligible by the NCAA in May. More information and investigation led to information that Hardaway, who was then coach of East High School, gave $11,500 in moving expenses to help Wiseman’s family move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017.
- A Pennsylvania college is canceling its men’s basketball season but won’t say why. Lackawanna College in Scranton said it holds student-athletes to “high standards both inside and outside the classroom.” Lackawanna spokeswoman
Sharon Lynett
- said school officials had “no choice but to cancel the season.” The school says it will focus on rebuilding the program for next year.
GOLF
Maggert expands lead to four shots
Jeff Maggert shot a 6-under 65 to increase his lead to four strokes in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, with Bernhard Langer second in a bid for his record sixth PGA Tour Champions season points title in Phoenix.
Maggert birdied three of the first four holes in a front-nine 31 and capped the bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-4 17th in perfect conditions at Phoenix Country Club. He had a 14-under 128 total.
The 55-year-old Texan entered the season-ending event 34th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, just three spots from failing to qualify. He won three times on the PGA Tour and has five senior victories, one in 2014 and four in 2015.
Green, Suzuki tied for LPGA lead
Australian Hannah Green shot a 5-under 67 to finish the first round of the LPGA Japan Classic tied for the lead with local favorite Ai Suzuki in Shiga.
Green carded five birdies at the par-72 Seta Golf Course to finish one stroke ahead of six golfers including Lydia Ko and Jennifer Kupcho.
Ko had an erratic round that featured seven birdies, a double bogey and a bogey in the final event of the LPGA Tour’s Asia Swing.
TENNIS
Barty to play Garcia in Fed Cup final
World No. 1 Ash Barty will attempt to cap a successful season by leading Australia to its first Fed Cup victory in 45 years.
Barty, who won the French Open for her first major, and last week’s WTA Finals in China, will play Caroline Garcia of France. Ajla Tomljanovic will make her debut for Australia playing the opening singles match Saturday against Kristina Mladenovic in Perth, Australia.
It will be Australia’s first Fed Cup final since 1993. Australia last won the event, previously known as the Federation Cup, in Italy in 1974, with Evonne Goolagong, Dianne Fromholtz and Janet Young defeating the United States 2-1.
Barty will play Mladenovic in the first reverse singles on Sunday, followed by Tomljanovic taking on Garcia, although late changes can be made by the team captains.
- Last year’s runner-up
Alex de Minaur
- will have to overcome a partisan home crowd in Saturday’s final if he is to go one better and win the Next Gen Finals in Milan. Top-seeded De Minaur of Australia will face Italian wild card
Jannik Sinner
- after both won their semifinals on Friday at the season-ending tournament for top under-21 players. Sinner, 18, beat
Miomir Kecmanovic
- of Serbia 2-4, 4-1, 4-2, 4-2. Earlier, De Minaur beat second-seeded
Frances Tiafoe
- of the United States 4-2, 4-1, 0-4, 4-2 at the tournament, which features a unique format where each set is first to four games.
NBA
Heat’s Winslow in concussion protocol
Although Justise Winslow was listed in the official box score as missing Thursday night’s 124-108 victory over the Phoenix Suns because of to a “headache,” both Winslow and the Miami Heat came to suspect it was something more.
Those suspicions were confirmed, with Winslow set to enter the NBA’s concussion protocol.
Winslow sustained a blow to the head in Tuesday’s blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets in a collision that left Nuggets forward Paul Millsap requiring stitches, on a play that resulted in a flagrant foul on Heat center Meyers Leonard. Winslow continued on in that game, but Millsap retreated to the Denver locker room for the night after shooting his free throws.
ELSEWHERE
- Nike will investigate accusations of abuse by
Mary Cain
- while she was part of
Alberto Salazar
- ‘s training group. The runner said it reached the point where she started having suicidal thoughts and cutting herself. Cain, now 23, joined the disbanded Nike Oregon Project run by Salazar in 2013, soon after competing in the 1,500-meter final at track and field’s world championships when she was 17.
- NHL commissioner
Gary Bettman
- said the NHL plans to return to Europe for games in the next two years. Bettman said on Friday that the Boston Bruins and the Nashville Predators will open the regular season next year with a game in Prague. The Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play a couple of games in the Finnish capital of Helsinki. Bettman did not specify dates for the games.
- A source familiar with the negotiations said Champions League broadcasts in the U.S. will move from Turner to CBS beginning with the 2021-22 season. The three-year deal will begin in August 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.