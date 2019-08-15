NBA
Lakers’ Cousins tears ACL in left knee
DeMarcus Cousins is now facing rehab from another major injury, and the Lakers have endured their first big problem of a season with championship expectations.
Cousins was diagnosed Thursday with a torn ACL in his left knee, an injury that could sideline the six-time All-Star big man for much — if not all — of this coming season. Cousins’ agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, said a timeline for surgery is being discussed.
Cousins got hurt earlier this week in a workout in Las Vegas. The ACL tear comes about 18 months after he ruptured his left Achilles, and roughly four months after he tore his left quadriceps muscle.
TENNIS
Richmond Tennis Hall of Fame class unveiled
Four former city singles champions and three significant contributors to the area game make up the Richmond Tennis Hall of Fame 2019 class, which will be inducted during a banquet Nov. 16 at the Westwood Club.
The group is headlined by Margaret Anderson Duval, who holds the record for the most women’s singles titles with seven. Duval, who ruled the courts in the 1940s and 1950s, is the sister of current Hall of Famer Penelope Anderson McBride. She will be inducted posthumously.
Tom Magner, one of the first pros to play in the city tournament, claimed three championships, while Damian Sancilio won a pair of titles 22 years apart. Julie Kaczmarek Ogborne captured the city crown in 1999 but also owns 15 USTA Gold balls for national age group titles.
Eric Perkins has served as president of the Richmond Tennis Association while also sponsoring multiple scholarships and programs to benefit local players. Tom Hood won several city and state doubles and served as president of the Virginia Tennis Association.
Eddie Parker, co-owner of Raintree Swim and Racquet Club, directed the State Open Hardcourts at the club for more than 20 years, and has continuously run multiple local, state and national junior tournaments there.
Federer out in Cincy, Barty advances
Andre Rublev — with only one career win over a top-five player to his credit — took advantage of Roger Federer’s numerous mistakes for a 6-3, 6-4 victory Thursday that further depleted the top of the men’s bracket in the Western & Southern Open.
Federer had 16 unforced errors against the 70th-ranked Rublev, who raised both fists and wiped a teary eye in celebration after Federer’s forehand sailed long to end it.
Elsewhere, qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka followed his upset of sixth-seeded Kei Nishikori — a player he called his hero — by beating Alex De Minaur 7-5-6-4. It’s the first time in 10 years that two qualifiers have reached the quarterfinals of an ATP Masters 1000 event.
In the women’s bracket, top-seeded Ashleigh Barty reached the quarterfinals, joined by a resurgent Venus Williams.
Barty beat Anett Kontaveit 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, raising her fist in triumph after fighting off one match point to take the 2-hour, 10-minute match. She was down a break in the second set before rallying.
Barty, the French Open champion and currently ranked No. 2, can move up to the top spot by reaching the final.
With the crowd cheering for her, Williams recovered from a rough first set and beat Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, her best stretch of tennis in since she won three straight matches in March at Miami.
Kyrgios fined for vulgar conduct
Nick Kyrgios was fined $113,000 by the ATP for expletive-filled outbursts in which he smashed rackets, insulted a chair umpire and refused to get ready to return serve during a second-round match at the Western & Southern Open.
The tour announced the penalties Thursday, a day after Kyrgios berated chair umpire Fergus Murphy and left the court to break two rackets during a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-2 loss to Karen Khachanov.
The ATP listed a breakdown of eight fines ranging from $3,000 to $20,000 each for violations such as unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse and audible obscenity.
The tour also said it is “looking further into what happened during and immediately after the match” to determine whether additional fines or a suspension is warranted.
During a change-over in the second set Wednesday, he yelled from his chair: “The worst ref in the game, hands down. He then vulgarly insisted the umpire does something “stupid” every time he plays.
Early in the third set, he took two rackets to the tunnel that leads to the locker room, smashed them on the ground and returned to the court. Warned that he needed to get ready to return Khachanov’s serve, he took a new racket to the baseline and stood taping the handle instead of getting in position to play.
Unsure what to do, Khachanov held off until Kyrgios was ready. Then he finished off the third set, and Kyrgios offered another expletive as he exited the court.
ELSEWHERE
Matt DiBenedetto
- has been told by Leavine Family Racing he will not be brought back for a second season with the NASCAR team in 2020.
DiBenedetto called it “devastating news” in Thursday social media posts. He’s enjoying the best season of his career while driving the No. 95 Toyota and is ranked a career-best 23rd in points. He has four top top-10 finishes in the past eight races.
Leavine Family Racing has an alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing, and that team does not have enough seats to give its many young drivers. DiBenedetto will likely be replaced by either Christopher Bell in a promotion from the Xfinity Series, or Erik Jones if Gibbs moves Jones to Leavine to make room for a Cup seat at JGR for Bell.
DiBenedetto is likely to be a candidate for Front Row Motorsports’ No. 38 Ford. David Ragan said Wednesday he won’t drive full-time after this season.
