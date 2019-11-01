NBA
Curry to miss at least three months
Stephen Curry underwent surgery on his broken left hand and the Golden State Warriors said Friday he will miss at least three months but is expected to make a full recovery. The Warriors announced Curry had undergone surgery Friday morning performed by Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. An update on his progress is planned after three months.
Specialists examined a CT scan Curry had Thursday, a day after the two-time MVP broke his non-shooting hand in the third quarter of a 121-110 home loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Curry joins the injured Klay Thompson on the sidelines. Thompson is recovering from a July 2 surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee.
BASEBALL
Mets to hire Beltran as manager
A source familiar with the decision told The Associated Press the New York Mets have decided to hire Carlos Beltrán as their manager.
Beltrán has never managed before. He replaces Mickey Callaway, who was fired after two seasons.
A nine-time All-Star during 20 major league seasons, Beltrán played for the Mets from 2005 to 2011.
- Two days after winning their first World Series title, the Washington Nationals declined a $4 million mutual option for 2020 on backup first baseman
Matt Adams
- . Adams gets a $1 million buyout and becomes a free agent following Friday’s decision. The 31-year-old hit .226 with 20 homers and 56 RBIs in 111 games during the regular season.
TENNIS
Djokovic, Nadal stay on course for clash
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Rafael Nadal remain on course to face off in the Paris Masters final, a 55th match in their intense rivalry, after winning their quarterfinals in straight sets on Friday.
Djokovic demolished seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1, 6-2 after losing to the Greek three weeks ago in the Shanghai quarterfinals. It could have been even quicker since he led the first set 5-0, 40-0, but Tsitsipas saved 3 set points and held serve.
Nadal had a more demanding contest against 2008 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, with the first-set tiebreaker reaching 3-3 after Nadal double faulted. But when the veteran Spaniard broke the unseeded Frenchman at the start of the second he took control in a 7-6 (4), 6-1 win.
Iin Saturday’s semifinals, Djokovic takes on Grigor Dimitrov while Nadal plays Denis Shapovalov.
Dimitrov reached his second semifinal this season by beating Cristian Garin 6-2, 7-5.
Shapovalov crushed Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-2.
Pliskova, Svitolina advance in WTA Finals
Karolina Pliskova advanced to the semifinals of the WTA Finals for the third straight year, beating Simona Halep 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 Friday shortly after defending champion Elina Svitolina completed a near-perfect group stage in Shenzhen, China.
In the semifinals, Pliskova will take on top-ranked Ash Barty — Australia’s first female year-end No. 1.
Svitolina, who made it through the group stage without dropping a set, beat replacement Sofia Kenin 7-5, 7-6 (10) earlier Friday. She will next face Belinda Bencic.
HORSE RACING
Storm the Court wins at 45-1 odds
Storm the Court scored the day’s biggest upset at the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., winning the $2 million Juvenile by a neck at 45-1 odds.
Ridden by Flavien Prat, Storm the Court paid $93.80 to win. That puts the 2-year-old colt into the conversation as a favorite for next year’s Kentucky Derby.
Anneau d’Or finished second and Wrecking Crew was third.
Trained by Peter Eurton, Storm the Court ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.93.
Sharing pulled a 13-1 upset in the $1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf. She rallied to beat 7-2 favorite Daahyeh by 1 ¼ lengths with Sweet Melania third. The time was 1:34.59 for the mile.
British Idiom edged 2-1 favorite Donna Veloce by a neck in the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies.
The two waged an intense duel through most of the lane. Donna Veloce got the first jump by grabbing the lead turning for home. British Idiom quickly took up the chase and they raced side by side from midstretch to the finish line.
It was another 1 3/4 lengths back to Bast in third.
The time was 1:47.07 for 1 1/16 miles.
ELSEWHERE
- Formula 1 and ESPN agreed to a new three-year deal to keep the auto racing series on the network and on ABC in the United States. ESPN will continue to air races commercial-free using broadcast partner Sky Sports. The new deal keeps all races live on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC. Practice sessions and qualifying will continue to be aired across ESPN platforms. Formula One moved to ESPN from NBC after 2017. ESPN had broadcast F1 from 1984 to 1997 and ABC aired the first broadcast of the U.S. Grand Prix in 1962.
- The New Jersey Devils acquired goaltender
Louis Domingue
- from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. Domingue was playing with Tampa Bay’s AHL team in Syracuse. He will report to the Devils’ AHL affiliate in Binghamton. The Lightning will receive the Devils’ seventh round pick if Domingue plays in seven regular-season games for the Devils this season, or one NHL playoff game or is traded by New Jersey prior to the 2020 draft.
- The National Women’s Soccer League announced rule changes for the 2020 season that will increase player salaries and team salary caps, as well as add $300,000 per team in allocation money to attract and retain top players. The league’s maximum salary for unallocated players was increased from $46,200 to $50,000, with the minimum salary rising from $16,538 to $20,000. U.S. and Canadian national team players who are allocated across the league are paid by their federations.
