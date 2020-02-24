SOCCER
D.C. United’s Arriola out for season
D.C. United midfielder Paul Arriola had major knee surgery Monday and likely will miss the entire Major League Soccer season and the United States’ first six qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup.
The operation was to reconstruct his right anterior cruciate ligament. The team said there was no additional cartilage damage.
The 25-year-old midfielder injured his knee Feb. 15 during D.C. United’s preseason match against Orlando in Tampa, Fla.
Arriola has been a regular starter for the U.S. national team under coach Gregg Berhalter. Arriola has five goals in 33 international appearances.
NBA
Pacers lose Lamb to knee injury
Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb will miss the rest of this season with a left knee injury.
Lamb was injured in the second quarter of the Pacers’ 46-point loss Sunday at Toronto. Team officials said Monday that he had a torn anterior cruciate ligament, a torn lateral meniscus and a lateral fracture in the bone.
Lamb started 42 games this season and was averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- The building may no longer be his business home, but it will forever be his address. Miami Mayor
Francis Suarez
- said that Northeast 7th Street, which runs perpendicular to the front of mericanAirlines Arena, will now be called
Dwyane Wade
- Boulevard. Wade was honored for three days at the Miami Heat’s arena over the weekend, including the raising of his No. 3 to the rafters at halftime of Saturday night’s victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NFL
Packers sign Crosby to three-year extension
The Green Bay Packers signed longtime kicker Mason Crosby to a three-year contract extension.
Crosby, who turns 36 in September, has been with the Packers since being selected in the sixth round of the 2007 draft. He’s appeared in every game since then. His string of 208 games are second in Packers history to Brett Favre‘s 255. Crosby is one of four NFL players to appear in every regular-season game since 2007, joining former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, Baltimore punter Sam Koch, and Dallas long snapper L.P. LaDouceur.
Crosby comes off his most accurate season, making 22 of 24 field goal attempts, 40 of 41 extra point tries.
- The NFL has reinstated linebacker
Vontaze Burfic
- t, the NFL Network reported Monday. Burfict served a 12-game suspension after his helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis tight end
Jack Doyle
- last season and repeated violations of player-safety rules with the Oakland Raiders.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kansas back atop AP men’s rankings
Kansas is back on top of the college basketball world after knocking off Baylor in a matchup of Big 12 heavyweights, while the Bears dropped to No. 2 in The Associated Press men’s poll after their tight loss in Waco.
The Jayhawks (24-3, 13-1 Big 12) received 62 of 64 first-place votes from the national media panel to take over the No. 1 ranking for the second time this season. Kansas was atop the poll for one week in December.
Baylor (24-2, 13-1) received two first-place votes and fell to second after its 23-game winning streak came to an end. Gonzaga was No. 3 after a loss to BYU, and Dayton leapfrogged San Diego State for No. 4 after the Aztecs lost for the first time in a week when every team in the top 10 found itself in a new position from last week.
South Carolina remains No. 1 in women’s poll
South Carolina still leads the way in The Associated Press women’s poll in a week when seven ranked teams fell to unranked opponents.
The top of the poll was unscathed with none of the first seven teams losing. The No. 1 Gamecocks clinched their fifth Southeastern Conference title in seven years on Sunday and received 27 of 30 first-place votes Monday from the national media panel. No. 2 Baylor got two first-place votes and No. 3 Oregon got one.
Stanford stayed at No. 4. Louisville, UConn and Maryland were the next three teams in the poll.
AUTO RACING
Briscoe wins Xfinity race in Las Vegas
Chase Briscoe won the rain-delayed Xfinity Series race Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR was able to complete 50 of the 200 laps Saturday before rain washed out the event and pushed its conclusion to after the Cup race Sunday, won by Joey Logano an hour before the Xfinity drivers returned to their cars.
Briscoe had led 27 of the 50 laps Saturday, then resumed his domination in the conclusion. In all, he led five times for a race-high 89 laps in his Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. It is the third career Xfinity Series win for Briscoe, a rising star in Ford’s development program.
Austin Cindric was second for Team Penske and a 1-2 finish for Ford. Cindric led 41 laps.
Ryan Sieg and Las Vegas native Noah Gragson, winner of the series opener last week at Daytona, were third and fourth for Chevrolet.
ELSEWHERE
- One perfect score made history. Another won the meet. After UCLA’s
Grace Glenn
- earned the first leadoff 10 on beam in NCAA history, Utah freshman
Abby Paulson
- stole the spotlight as her perfect score sealed a 198.075-198.025 win for the Utes in Pauley Pavilion on Sunday. Paulson’s clutch performance decided the meet even before senior
Kyla Ross
- could finish her floor routine.
- The Connecticut Sun said they have acquired former UConn star
Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis
- in a trade with the Seattle Storm. The Storm will get the Sun’s second-round pick in the 2021 draft in return. The 26-year-old averaged 5.5 points for the Storm last season and 5.3 points over her five years in the WNBA, which included a championship in 2018.
