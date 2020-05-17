COLLEGE FOOTBALL
QB who dropped Tech picks Auburn
Dematrius Davis, the quarterback who decommitted from Virginia Tech earlier this month, tweeted Sunday that he has committed to Auburn.
Davis, a Texas native who is in the the 2021 recruiting class, had verbally committed to Virginia Tech last November.
He tweeted on May 6 that he was decommitting from Tech. Davis is rated the No. 4 dual-threat QB in the high school recruiting class of 2021 by ESPN. He is rated the No. 216 player overall in that class by ESPN.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Davis attends North Shore High School outside Houston.
Network spotlight on Blacksburg
Instead of training its cameras on a Virginia Tech game, the ACC Network is going to put Blacksburg in the spotlight.
The first episode of a new ACC Network series about college towns will be devoted to restaurants, bars, farms and other attractions in Blacksburg and the New River Valley. “Three-Day Weekend” will debut at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Host Jess Roy and her crew visited Blacksburg during the first week of March to tape segments for the 30-minute show.
NFL
Harris signs franchise-tag tender
Anthony Harris, a former L.C. Bird and Virginia standout safety, signed his franchise-tag tender and will continue to work toward a long-term extension with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings applied the tag on Harris in mid-March and still have until July 15 to agree upon a long-term pact.
Harris, 28, emerged from being an undrafted free agent in 2015 to a starter for the Vikings. In 2019, Harris had an NFL-high six interceptions.
Oliver faces gun, DWI charges
Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested during a traffic stop in the Houston area and charged with drunken driving and illegally carrying a handgun, authorities said.
Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies pulled over Oliver on Saturday after receiving reports around 9 p.m. of someone driving recklessly in a construction area north of the city while towing an ATV on a trailer, Lt. Jim Slack of the Montgomery County constables office said.
Oliver failed a sobriety test and the deputies found a small caliber pistol in his truck, Slack said. Texas law prohibits having a handgun while committing a crime.
- New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were released from the Broward County (Fla.) Jail on Sunday night. The two were granted bail Sunday morning after turning themselves in Saturday on charges related to an alleged armed robbery in Miramar last week.
GOLF
Park wins Korean Ladies title by 1
In a return to live tournament golf amid the coronavirus pandemic, Park Hyun-kung shot a final-round 67 Sunday to win the Korean Ladies Professional Golf tournament by one stroke in Seoul, South Korea.
Park had a four-round total of 17-under 271. Bae Seon-woo (68) and Lim Hee-jeong (71), who led by three strokes after the third round, were tied for second.
McIlroy, Johnson win Skins game
Rory McIlroy delivered the money shot Sunday in Juno Beach, Fla., as live golf returned to television for a Skins game that revealed plenty of rust and raised more than $5 million for COVID-19 relief funds.
McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, who had not won a skin since the sixth hole, had a chance to win the final six skins worth $1.1 million on the final hole at Seminole in the TaylorMade Driving Relief exhibition. Both missed and they returned to the par-3 17th for a closest-to-the-pin contest.
From a forward tee at 120 yards, Matthew Wolff was 18 feet below the hole. His partner, Rickie Fowler, missed the green. Johnson found a bunker. Down to the last shot, McIlroy barely stayed on the shelf left of the pin, measured at 13 feet.
The final carryover gave McIlroy and Johnson $1.85 million for the American Nurses Foundation. Fowler, who made seven birdies, and Wolff made $1.15 million for the CDC Foundation.
ELSEWHERE
- UCLA apparently has fended off Boston College’s efforts to retain Martin Jarmond, agreeing in principle to a contract that would make him the Bruins’ new athletics director. Jarmond would become UCLA’s first black athletics director in its 101-year history. Jarmond prevailed over fellow finalist Desiree Reed-Francois, the Nevada Las Vegas AD who withdrew from consideration Friday.
- A 5-year-old boy and a woman drowned in the backyard pool of former L.A. Dodger player Carl Crawford‘s Houston home, according to reports. Houston police were called about 2:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported drowning at a north Houston home that property and business records list as belonging to Crawford, The Houston Chronicle reported. Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva told the paper that the boy was swimming in the pool when he began to have trouble breathing, and the woman jumped in to save him. Both were unresponsive when police arrived and later declared dead at a hospital, Silva said. Crawford, 38, is a Houston native and was a four-time All-Star outfielder who last played in the major leagues in 2016 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- The Miami Hurricanes basketball team is picking up transfer guard Elijah Olaniyi, who left Stony Brook. Unless he receives a waiver, Olaniyi will have to sit out the upcoming season. He has one season of eligibility remaining. Olaniyi was a first-team all-America East Conference selection last season, averaging 18 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals. He shot 43.5% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range as a junior. He left Stony Brook at No. 18 on the Seawolves’ career scoring list.
