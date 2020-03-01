BASEBALL
DeGrom shines in outing against Nats
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom took on two nemeses in his first outing of spring training — a bout of nerves, and the Washington Nationals.
The two-time reigning NL Cy Young winner got the best of both.
“Any time I take the mound, I’m nervous,” deGrom said after throwing three scoreless innings in a 3-1 win Sunday.
“It felt good to get out there in a real game feel, people in the stands, another team.”
DeGrom cruised on just 33 pitches, striking out two and allowing one hit against the defending World Series champs. The 31-year-old showed no signs of rust against his familiar NL East foe, looking just as sharp as when he became the 11th pitcher to win consecutive Cy Young Awards — despite the Mets going 28-36 in his starts since beginning the 2018 season.
NBA
Thumb sprain sidelines Doncic
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic missed Sunday afternoon’s game in Minnesota because of a left thumb sprain and coach Rick Carlisle (Virginia) was unsure Doncic would be available Monday in Chicago.
Carlisle said Doncic was dealing with the injury in Friday’s loss to Miami when he had 23 points, 10 assists and four rebounds. Doncic had played in five games since returning from a right ankle sprain. He leads Dallas with 28.6 points and 8.8 assists per game this season.
The Mavericks were also without Jalen Brunson (right shoulder sprain), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Dwight Powell (right Achilles surgery) against the Timberwolves.
The Los Angeles Lakers ruled out forward Anthony Davis and guard Alex Caruso for their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. The Lakers said Davis, who played his first seven seasons in New Orleans, has a sore right knee. Caruso has a sore right hamstring. Meanwhile, the Pelicans said reserve shooting guard JJ Redick
- who left Friday night’s victory over Cleveland early with a left hamstring injury, has been diagnosed with a strain and is expected to miss at least two weeks. Redick is a former standout at Cave Spring High School in Roanoke.
RUNNING
Legese wins scaled-back Tokyo Marathon
Birhanu Legese of Ethiopia won Sunday’s Tokyo Marathon, a race that was scaled back as part of Japan’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Legese crossed the finish line with a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes and 15 seconds, 34 seconds ahead of Belgium’s Bashir Abdi.
Sunday’s race was expected to have 38,000 participants but was limited to elite runners because of concerns over the outbreak of the virus in Japan.
The race, which doubles as an Olympic trial for Japanese marathon runners, was limited to a little more than 200 participants.
SOCCER
Atlanta’s Martinez suffers torn ACL
Atlanta star Josef Martinez tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Saturday night in United’s season-opening victory at expansion Nashville.
Atlanta said Sunday that Martinez will have surgery. Martinez, the 2018 MLS Golden Boot winner, had 27 goals last year.
ELSEWHERE
Brazilian teenager Thiago Seyboth Wild won his first title by beating second-seeded Casper Ruud
- 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the final of the Chile Open in Santiago. Seyboth Wild, 19, clinched the title after Ruud’s backhand went wide. The 182nd-ranked Seyboth Wild is set to rise to No. 113 on Monday. Ruud was playing in the second final of his career in two weeks. He won the Argentina Open on Feb. 16, becoming the first Norwegian to win an ATP tour singles title.
- A ninth horse has died at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., since late December after being injured in a turf race. Chosen Vessel, a 5-year-old gelding, broke his left front ankle in the $59,000 race on Saturday. He was pulled up by jockey
Edwin Maldonado
- as he approached the far turn in the 1 1/8-mile race.
- Former USA Track and Field president
Bill Roe
- has died. He was 69. The USATF said Mr. Roe died Saturday. He served as president of the organization for two terms from 2000 to 2008, and was a founding member of the organization’s board of directors. Along with his service to USATF, Roe worked as a coach, meet director and official at various levels of track and field. He was a distance coach at Western Washington University and served as an international team leader or coach nine times in his career.
- Russian world champion
Roman Repilov held off Italy’s Dominik Fischnaller to win the World Cup men’s overall luge title in Konigssee, Germany, while the U.S. won a silver medal in the season-ending team relay. Repilov was third in the final men’s race of the season, good enough to secure his second World Cup overall title. Fischnaller was fifth and ended second in the World Cup standings. Repilov ended up 16 points ahead of Fischnaller in the title chase. Russia’s Semen Pavlichenko won the race, three one-thousandths of a second ahead of Austria’s Jonas Mueller. The Americans were a strong second in the final team relay, with Tucker West, Summer Britcher and the doubles team of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman
- finishing behind Germany and ahead of Russia.
Alexis Pinturault
- dominated the last men’s World Cup Alpine combined race of the season in Hinterstoder, Austria, to win his fourth career discipline title in style. The Frenchman positioned himself for the triumph by finishing second. Pinturault wrapped up the victory in the concluding slalom.
Federica Brignone
- won the Alpine combined World Cup title without clicking into her skis in La Thuile, Italy. And the Italian might end up winning the overall and giant slalom globes as well without any further racing this season. Heavy snowfall caused the cancellation of the Alpine combined race on Sunday, reducing the number of races left for the season to seven — in Sweden and Italy. But the international ski federation said it was yet unclear whether those races could go on amid health concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus in Europe. The cancellation handed the season title to Brignone, who won both combined races that took place this season.
