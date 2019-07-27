SWIMMING
Dressel adds three gold medals
Caeleb Dressel made history — again — at the world swimming championships in Gwanju, South Korea.
The American won three gold medals in a span of about two hours Saturday night, duplicating his feat from two years ago in Budapest, Hungary.
Dressel has six golds and seven medals overall with one night remaining in the meet. He tied Michael Phelps’ record of seven medals — all gold — at a single world meet in 2017.
The 22-year-old Floridian capped his night by leading off the victorious mixed 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Dressel joined Zach Apple, Mallory Comerford and Simone Manuel in setting a world record of 3 minutes, 19.40 seconds.
That lowered the mark of 3:19.60 set by the U.S. in 2017.
Dressel opened the evening with a win in the 50 freestyle to complete a 50-100 freestyle sweep. He touched in 21.04 seconds, bettering the championship record of 21.08 set by Brazil’s Cesar Cielo at the 2009 world championships in Rome.
Bruno Fratus of Brazil and Kristian Gkolomeev of Greece tied for silver in 21.45.
Coming back just 34 minutes later, Dressel won the 100 butterfly in 49.66 a night after breaking Phelps’ world record in the semifinals. Dressel wraps up his meet Sunday in the 4x100 medley relay.
Katie Ledecky won her first gold medal in her final event of her illness-plagued meet, rallying on the last lap to claim the 800 freestyle.
Ledecky won in 8:13.58. Simona Quadarella, who won the 1,500 freestyle in Ledecky’s absence, took silver in 8:14.99.
Regan Smith, Dressel’s 17-year-old teammate, won the 200 backstroke in 2:03.69, the second-fastest time in history. She set the world record of 2:03.55 in Friday’s semifinals and was on pace to lower it again before fading on the last lap.
Smith’s winning margin of 2.57 seconds over Kaylee McKeown of Australia was the biggest gap between first and second since 1991.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Wheeler is MVP in WNBA All-Star Game
Brittney Griner and the WNBA All-Stars put on quite a show in Team Wilson’s 129-126 victory over Team Delle Donne on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Griner had an All-Star record three dunks, including an impressive two-handed jam where she hung on the rim over Aces star Liz Cambage. The Australian 6-foot-8 center had her own fun in the game, playing point guard.
Erica Wheeler made the most of her All-Star debut, earning MVP honors by scoring 25 points. The Fever guard hit her first six shots — all 3-pointers — to stake Team Wilson to a 77-63 lead at the half.
USA Basketball expands women’s training
Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi want their USA Basketball legacy to be more than just winning medals.
The four-time Olympic gold medalists came up with an idea for a training plan for USA Basketball leading up to next year’s Tokyo Olympics that would help the Americans go for an unprecedented seventh consecutive title. USA Basketball, which usually trains together only for short periods of time during a crowded calendar, would get a core group of eight players together for five training sessions over the next year. The players would be paid $2,000 a day at each of the training camps and games leading up to the Olympics, with the chance to also earn bonuses.
The new training plan was announced on Saturday before the All-Star Game, with Bird, Taurasi, USA Basketball coach Dawn Staley (a former Virginia star) and national team director Carol Callan in attendance.
Basilashvili beats Zverev, reaches final
Defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili saved 2 match points to beat second-seeded Alexander Zverev and reach the final of the Hamburg (Germany) European Open. The fourth-seeded Georgian won 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5) and will face Andrey Rublev on Sunday.
Rublev also produced a comeback in his semifinal to beat Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-1. After finding himself 4-2 down in the second set, Rublev recovered to win 11 of the last 13 games.
- Top-seeded
Kiki Bertens
- beat
Paula Badosa
- 6-1, 7-5 to reach the final of the Palermo (Sicily) Ladies Open. Eighth-seeded
Jil Teichmann
- eased past
Liudmila Samsonova
- 6-3, 6-1 in the other semifinal.
ELSEWHERE
- Tax took the lead at the top of the stretch and held off a late charge by favored Tacitus to win the $600,000 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The Grade II test for 3-year-olds at 1 1/8 miles featured two of the top horses from the Triple Crown — Tacitus and War of Will — but Tax, with jockey
Irad Ortiz Jr.
- aboard, took advantage of a tough start by Tacitus to win by three-quarters of a length.
Allyson Felix
- finished sixth in the 400-meter final at the U.S. Track and Field Championships in Des Moines, Iowa, and missed out on qualifying in an individual event for the world championships for the first time as a pro. Felix fell behind early and couldn’t make up ground as she returned to competition eight months after having a baby.
Shakima Wimbley
- won in 50.21 seconds. Felix, 33, can still make the U.S. relay team for the world championships in Doha this fall. She’s made every world outdoor team, beginning in 2003.
- Former Red Sox slugger
David Ortiz
- is out of the hospital following three surgeries after being shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic. The Red Sox said Saturday that they’ve been told Ortiz has been released from Massachusetts General Hospital. ESPN reported Ortiz, 43, has been home since Friday.
