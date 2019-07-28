SWIMMING
Dressel wins record eighth medal
American Caeleb Dressel won his record eighth medal at the world swimming championships Sunday in Gwanju, South Korea, helping the U.S. to claim silver in the 4x100-meter medley relay after anchor Nathan Adrian was overtaken for gold in the closing meters.
One night after becoming the first swimmer to win three golds in one night at a world meet for the second time, Dressel’s haul included six golds at the biggest meet after the Olympics.
Two years ago in Hungary, Dressel tied Michael Phelps‘ record of seven golds at a single world meet, including three in one night.
Dressel hauled the U.S. from fourth to first on his butterfly leg with a split of 49.28 seconds. Adrian found himself in a three-way fight with Britain and Russia coming down the stretch. Brit Duncan Scott surged ahead approaching the wall and got there first with a split of 46.14 to Adrian’s 47.60.
Luke Greenbank, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Scott took gold for Britain in 3 minutes, 28.10 seconds.
Ryan Murphy, Andrew Wilson, Dressel and Adrian finished in 3:28.45. It was just the second silver, and first since 1998, in an event the Americans have won 13 times. Russia earned bronze.
Dressel’s golds came in the 50 and 100 freestyle, 50 and 100 butterfly, mixed 4x100 freestyle relay and 4x100 freestyle relay. His other silver was in the mixed 4x100 medley relay. He was named the FINA male swimmer of the meet.
The U.S. team finished atop the medals table with 27, including a leading 14 golds.
Australia was second with 19 and five golds.
TRACK AND FIELD
Muhammad breaks world mark
Dalilah Muhammad broke a 16-year-old world record in the 400-meter hurdles by finishing in 52.20 seconds on a drizzly night at the U.S. championships in Des Moines, Iowa.
With puddles on the track Sunday, the reigning Olympic champion eclipsed the mark of 52.34 set by Yuliya Pechonkina of Russia on Aug. 8, 2003.
Muhammad’s previous best time was 52.64 in 2017.
Teenager Sydney McLaughlin was second and Ashley Spencer wound up third to also earn spots to the world championships in Doha.
BOXING
Ramirez wins unification bout
WBC champion Jose Ramirez saw an opening and quickly ended the world super lightweight unification bout against WBO champ Maurice Hooker in Arlington, Texas.
Ramirez delivered a series of brutal punches, pinning hometown favorite against the ropes in the sixth round before referee Mark Nelson stopped the scheduled 12-round bout.
Two lefts to the head knocked Hooker into the ropes. The WBC champion kept punching until Nelson ended the fight. Hooker said he lost his focus for just a split second.
It was the third title defense for Ramirez, the 2012 Olympian who improved to 25-0 as a pro with his 17th knockout. His first two title defenses came at home in California.
Hooker dropped to 26-1. It was his third title defense, the first at home for the 29-year-old from Dallas known as “Mighty Mo.”
Gervonta Davis
- stopped
Ricardo Nunez
- midway through the second round to retain the WBA super featherweight title Saturday night in Baltimore, his first fight in his hometown in six years. Davis (22-0, 21 knockouts) seemed to invite Nunez (21-3) forward early in the second, then landed a left hook that sent the Panamanian backpedaling to the ropes, and the sellout crowd of 14,686 at Royal Farms Arena to its feet. Davis closed in and, moments later, referee
Harvey Dock
- stopped the bout with 1:27 remaining in the round.
TENNIS
Teichmann fells top seed Bertens in final
Jil Teichmann beat top-seeded Kiki Bertens in straight sets to win the Palermo (Sicily) Ladies Open.
The eighth-seeded Swiss prevailed 7-6 (3), 6-2 to clinch her second WTA Tour title after winning the Prague Open in May.
Basilashvili retains Hamburg title
Defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili beat Andrey Rublev to win the Hamburg (Germany) European Open for the second straight year.
The fourth-seeded Georgian won 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, serving out the final game to love.
Basilashvili is the first player since Roger Federer in 2005 to claim back-to-back Hamburg crowns.
Basilashvili won 81% of his first-serve points and broke Rublev four times.
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
- ended 455th-ranked
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
- ‘s charmed run to the Swiss Open final in Gstaad, winning the title match 6-3, 6-2. Stebe was the lowest-ranked finalist on the ATP tour for a decade, and came to the Alpine resort of Gstaad without a match win since 2017. Ramos-Vinolas got his second career title without dropping a set all week. The clay-court specialist’s previous title was in 2016 at Bastad, Sweden.
