NHL
Ducks sign Guhle, Carrick to contract extensions
The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenseman Brendan Guhle to a two-year, $1.6 million contract extension.
The Ducks also signed forward Sam Carrick to a one-year extension worth $700,000 on Sunday.
Guhle, 22, has 14 points in 59 career NHL games with the Ducks and the Buffalo Sabres, who traded their former second-round pick to Anaheim in February 2019 along with a first-round draft pick for defenseman Brandon Montour.
Guhle has four goals and four assists in 30 games this season for the Ducks.
Carrick has played nine of his 34 career NHL games for the Ducks this season, getting one goal and one assist. He is in his first season as the captain of the Ducks’ AHL affiliate in San Diego.
SOCCER
U.S. national team star Morgan has first child
U.S. women’s national team star Alex Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco welcomed their first child on Thursday. The couple named their daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco.
The baby arrived well past her due date, weighing in at 8 pounds and 5 ounces.
A two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medal winner for the U.S., Morgan served as one of the team captains for the Orlando Pride during the past two years. Her husband previously played for Orlando City.
