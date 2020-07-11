COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duke hires Celtics aide Lawson as women’s coach
Duke has turned to Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson to lead its women’s program.
The school announced the hiring in a social media post Saturday, a little more than a week after Joanne P. McCallie said she wouldn’t return for a 14th season as she entered the final year of her contract. It is the first college head-coaching job for the 39-year-old Lawson, who played under Pat Summitt at Tennessee before a long WNBA career as well as work in broadcasting.
Lawson played in the WNBA from 2003 to 2015 and won the 2005 championship with Sacramento. She also was part of the U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in Beijing in 2008. She had also worked as a TV commentator for NBA and college basketball games before the Celtics hired her in June 2019.
Duke is the second Atlantic Coast Conference program this offseason to hire a woman working as an NBA assistant to be its head coach. Notre Dame hired Memphis Grizzlies assistant Niele Ivey — a former Fighting Irish player and assistant — to replace Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw in April.
Lawson inherits a Duke program that regularly goes to the NCAA tournament, yet hasn’t won a league title since the ACC added national powers Notre Dame (2013) and Louisville (2014) to what was already a top-flight conference.
NBA
Palace is turned into rubble
One of Michigan’s most beloved sports and entertainment venues was turned into rubble on Saturday with a series of controlled explosions.
The shell and roof of the Palace of Auburn Hills, which was home to three championship Detroit Pistons teams and three Detroit Shock teams and played host to some of the world’s biggest musical acts during its nearly 30-year run, crumbled to the ground following a series explosive pops. The rest of the arena had already been removed.
The Palace, which opened in 1988, held more than 22,000 people for NBA games and up to 23,000 for concerts and other shows, according to nba.com.
After the Pistons relocated in 2017 to downtown Detroit, the arena about 30 miles northwest of the city continued to host concerts and music events, the last in September 2017 by rocker Bob Seger.
HORSE RACING
Strong stretch run carries Art Collector to Blue Grass win
Art Collector took a big step toward the Kentucky Derby, pulling away from the filly Swiss Skydiver in the stretch in the Blue Grass at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., for his first graded stakes victory.
The Kentucky-bred son of Bernardini and Distorted Legacy by Distorted Humor started the $600,000, Grade 2 event from the No. 3 post and battled Shivaree and Swiss Skydiver to the far turn. Rushie joined the chase at the final turn, but before Art Collector and Swiss Skydiver separated themselves from the 13-horse field. The two ran side by side before Art Collector took control at the 1/8th pole in the 3½-lengths win.
Art Collector improved to 3-0 this year and has four wins and a second in eight starts. The colt also collected 100 points toward the 146th Derby on Sept. 5 at Churchill Downs.
Ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., Art Collector covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:48.11 and paid $6.60, $4 and $3.20.
Swiss Skydiver returned $4.20 and $3.40 and earned 40 points, and Rushie paid $4 and received 20 points.
- Del Mar had the first horse fatality of its summer season when an unraced 3-year-old filly suffered a catastrophic injury after completing a 4-furlong work on Saturday morning at the California racetrack. Lovely Lilia was pulled up at the completion of the workout on the main track and vanned off. Veterinarians determined that she could not recover from the unspecified injury and was euthanized. The injury occurred shortly before 5 a.m.
VladimirCerin
- was the trainer of the Oklahoma-bred filly, who did not race in her 2-year-old year or the first half of this year. Del Mar has been open for training the last 14 days and has conducted 1,124 workouts, including Lovely Lilia on Saturday. The track was conducting its second day of live racing on Saturday afternoon.
