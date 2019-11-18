COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duke tops men’s rankings; UVA is No. 7
Duke is back at No. 1, moving up a spot following a pair of victories last week.
The Blue Devils can thank Evansville for the jump.
Duke moved to No. 1 for the first time this season, receiving 52 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in The Associated Press men’s poll Monday.
The Blue Devils climbed a spot after unranked Evansville pulled off the 2019-20 season’s biggest surprise so far by knocking off previous No. 1 Kentucky.
Duke (4-0) crushed Central Arkansas 105-54 last Tuesday and beat Georgia State 74-63 Friday behind Tre Jones’ career-high 31 points.
No. 2 Louisville received eight first-place votes and No. 3 Michigan State, the preseason No. 1, had four.
Kansas and North Carolina rounded out the top five, with No. 7 Virginia receiving the final first-place vote, one spot behind Maryland.
No. 21 Virginia Commonwealth, the preseason No. 25, is back in the poll following a 2-point win over LSU and a rout of Jacksonville State.
Notre Dame falls out of women’s poll
Notre Dame’s 12-year run in The Associated Press women’s poll is finished.
The Fighting Irish fell out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since the end of the 2006-07 season, stopping a streak of 234 weeks being ranked. It was the third longest active streak behind UConn’s (492) and Baylor’s (302).
While the Irish dropped out of the rankings, Oregon remained No. 1. The Ducks received 27 of the 29 first-place votes.
Baylor was second, receiving the other two first-place votes, followed by Stanford, Connecticut and South Carolina.
NHL
Hathaway ejected for spitting in Caps’ win
Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal, Garnet Hathaway was ejected for spitting during a brawl and the Washington Capitals beat the visiting Anaheim Ducks 5-2.
Hathaway was given a match penalty and thrown out for spitting on Anaheim’s Erik Gudbranson in the latter stages of a fracas between the teams late in the second period. Even after the game misconduct that’s automatic for spitting, Hathaway could face more discipline from the NHL with a fine or suspension.
Canadiens’ Drouin, Byron out indefinitely
Montreal Canadiens forwards Jonathan Drouin and Paul Byron are scheduled for surgery and will be out indefinitely.
Drouin injured a wrist and Byron a knee Friday during Montreal’s 5-2 victory at Washington. Coach Claude Julien said the team hopes to have a better idea in a few days on when they can return.
Byron limped to the locker room late in the game.
Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with his fourth concussion in a little more than 2½ years. The update came two days after Okposo was hurt in a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. The Sabres also announced center Tage Thompson
- will be out three to five weeks with an upper-body injury. He was hurt in a 4-1 loss at Chicago on Sunday.
- Veteran goaltender
Cory Schneider
- , one of the main faces for the New Jersey Devils, was placed on waivers. The Devils said the 33-year-old player would be assigned to Binghamton of the AHL if not claimed.
BASEBALL
Gurriel, Astros reach one-year deal
Yuli Gurriel agreed to an $8.3 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros, a $300,000 raise from his originally scheduled salary for next season.
Gurriel hit .298 and set career bests with 31 homers and 104 RBIs as the Astros won the American League pennant for the second time in three seasons.
Minnesota Twins prospect Ryan Costello was found dead in his New Zealand hotel room Monday, days after joining his team in the Australian Baseball League. The 23-year-old third baseman died in his sleep, the Auckland Tuatara said. No cause was given. Mr. Costello was traded to Minnesota last year as part of a deal that sent Zach Duke
- to the Seattle Mariners.
GOLF
Todd wins title in Mexico
Brendon Todd returned Monday morning and quickly holed an 18-foot birdie putt for a one-shot lead, then closed with two nervy pars for a 3-under 68 to win the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, for his second straight PGA Tour victory. He won the inaugural Bermuda Championship two weeks ago.
Todd earned a trip back to the Masters for the first time in five years, and his second victory moves him atop the FedEx Cup standings with one tournament remaining at home in Sea Island before the PGA Tour takes a short winter break.
Todd was tied with Vaughn Taylor when they were among 12 players who had to return to El Camaleon to finish the tournament, which didn’t start until Friday because of heavy rain along the Gulf of Mexico coast.
ELSEWHERE
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving
- missed his second straight game because of a right shoulder injury. The Nets said several hours before tipoff that the All-Star point guard wouldn’t play Monday night against the Indiana Pacers because of an impingement.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- will be the honorary starter for the 2020 Daytona 500, making him part of the prerace ceremonies for the third consecutive year. Earnhardt, a two-time Daytona 500 champion (2004, 2014) who retired at the end of the 2017 seasbon, served as grand marshal in 2018 and drove the pace truck in February.
- A 3-year-old filly collapsed and died after a workout at Del Mar, while another horse that was injured in a race on Nov. 10 has been euthanized, making it four horses that have died since the California track’s fall meet began Nov. 6. Slewgoodtobetrue died in the barn area Sunday, with the cause to be determined. Princess Dorian was euthanized Sunday after developing laminitis in both of her hind legs, a track spokesman said.
