COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duke point guard Jones says he’s heading for NBA draft
Duke sophomore Tre Jones said he will enter the NBA draft.
The point guard was named to the third team of The Associated Press All-America team on Friday after being named Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year by the league and runner-up for the same award from the AP.
Jones averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists for the Blue Devils, the highlight being his buzzer-beating shot off his own intentionally missed free throw to force overtime in a wild comeback win at North Carolina on Feb. 8.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called Jones “the heart and soul of our program” over his two seasons and “such a pleasure to coach.”
Team spokesman Mike DeGeorge said Saturday that Jones has not yet hired an agent.
NBA
Former Bucks general manager John Erickson dies at 92
John Erickson, a former Milwaukee Bucks general manager and Wisconsin men’s basketball coach, has died. He was 92.
Rick Wiseman, funeral director at Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, Kan., confirmed that Mr. Erickson died Wednesday in Tulsa, Okla. The Porter Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Mr. Erickson served as the Bucks’ general manager from 1968 to 1970. He was in that role when the Bucks won a coin flip with the Phoenix Suns and earned the right to select eventual NBA career scoring leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then known as Lew Alcindor, with the first pick in the 1969 NBA draft.
Mr. Erickson coached Wisconsin from 1960-68 and posted a 100-114 record.
