COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duke tightens grip on No. 1; UVA is No. 7
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski set the record for wins coaching a No. 1 team when his top-ranked Blue Devils knocked off California and Georgetown on back-to-back nights to win the 2K Empire Classic.
He will have a chance to add to his 218-34 mark this week.
That’s because the Blue Devils (6-0) solidified their tight grip on the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press men’s poll Monday. They received 53 first-place votes from the 65-member media panel that regularly covers college basketball, easily outdistancing second-place Louisville.
The Cardinals avoided Akron’s upset bid Sunday to remain No. 2 in the poll, receiving seven first-place votes. Michigan State was third with four No. 1 votes and Kansas was fourth.
Maryland jumped North Carolina to round out the top five, while Virginia received the only other first-place vote and was seventh.
- The top 10 teams remained unchanged in The Associated Press women’s poll. Oregon led the way with 28 of the 30 first-place votes. Baylor was second, receiving the other two first-place votes. Stanford, UConn and South Carolina followed the Bears.
- Memphis coach
Penny Hardaway
- said freshman guard
Lester Quinones
- will miss three weeks after breaking two bones in his right hand. Hardaway said Quinones does not need surgery to repair the third and fourth metatarsal bones. Quinones was hurt Saturday early in No. 16 Memphis’ 87-86 win over Mississippi.
BASEBALL
Hill likely to miss first half of next season
A source familiar with the situation said free agent left-hander Rich Hill has had surgery on his pitching elbow and is likely to miss the first half of next season.
Rather than have Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament, Hill had what is called primary revision surgery, the source said. This type of surgery usually requires a shorter recovery time, and Hill is expected to start throwing by the end of April, the source said.
Hill, who turns 40 in March, was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 13 starts this year for the Los Angeles Dodgers, completing a $48 million, three-year contract. He was sidelined between June 19 and Sept. 12 with a strained flexor tendon in his pitching forearm and then in his first start back felt right knee pain that delayed his next outing until Sept. 24.
- A source familiar with the situation says the Chicago White Sox have placed Gold Glove second baseman
Yolmer Sanchez
- on outright waivers. Sanchez had the second-highest fielding percentage among AL second baseman last season and won his first Gold Glove. He hit .252 with two homers.
- The Seattle Mariners finalized a $24 million, six-year contract with first baseman
Evan White
- that includes three club options that could keep White locked up through 2028. The contract goes through 2025 and includes options for 2026-28. White, 23, was the 17th overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft out of Kentucky. In another Mariners development,
Nelson Cortes Jr.
- was traded from the New York Yankees to Seattle for $28,300 in international signing bonus pool allocation. A right-hander who turns 25 on Dec. 10, Cortes was 5-1 with a 5.67 ERA in 32 relief appearances and one start this year after making four relief appearances in his first big league season with the Yankees in 2018.
- The Cincinnati Reds acquired right-handed reliever
Justin Shafer
- from the Blue Jays for cash. Shafer has pitched for Toronto the last two seasons. He appeared in six games in 2018 and made 34 appearances last season, going 2-1 with a save and a 3.86 ERA.
- The Tampa Bay Rays agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract with catcher
Mike Zunino
- , avoiding arbitration.
ELSEWHERE
Neutral status urged for Russian athletes
Russian athletes should be forced to compete as neutrals at next year’s Olympics in Tokyo and other major events, a key World Anti-Doping Agency panel recommended on Monday.
WADA’s compliance review committee proposed a four-year ban on hosting major events in Russia and a ban for the same period on flying the Russian flag at major competitions.
The WADA executive committee will rule on the recommendations on Dec. 9.
That follows a lengthy investigation into lab data handed over by Russia in January. That was part of a deal to lift a suspension of the Russian anti-doping agency, and was meant to expose past cover-ups of drug use by Russian athletes. Instead, the WADA panel says data on hundreds of positive tests were removed.
- UNLV coach
Tony Sanchez
- was fired after five seasons in charge of the football program. Sanchez made the leap to the college ranks when he was hired by UNLV in December 2014 after six years as the coach at Las Vegas prep powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School. Sanchez is 19-40 at UNLV, including 3-8 this season.
Henry Bullough
- , a former NFL coach and a guard on Michigan State’s national title team in 1952, has died. He was 85. His death was announced Monday by the school and son
ChuckBullough
- , an assistant coach for the Spartans. Henry Bullough was an NFL head coach for parts of three seasons with a 4-18 record. He led New England briefly in the 1978 season and Buffalo for 21 games during the 1985 and 1986 seasons.
- Toronto Maple Leafs forward
Alexander Kerfoot
- has been suspended two games by the NHL for his hit on Colorado Avalanche defenseman
Erik Johnson
- . In Saturday’s game in Denver, Kerfoot cross-checked Johnson from behind and sent him crashing into the boards behind the Colorado goal in the second period.
- Oklahoma City guard
Hamidou Diallo
- will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a hyperextension sprain in his right elbow. In Friday’s 130-127 home loss to the Lakers, Diallo left in the fourth quarter after taking contact from
LeBron James
- on a driving lay-in early in the period.
