FILE — In this Jan. 14, 2020, file photo, Dayton’s Obi Toppin (1) celebrates during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Commonwealth in Dayton, Ohio. Toppin and Dayton head coach Anthony Grant have claimed top honors from The Associated Press after leading the Flyers to a No. 3 final ranking. Toppin was voted the AP men’s college basketball player of the year, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Grant is the AP coach of the year. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)