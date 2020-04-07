COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Toppin wins Wooden Award
Dayton Flyers forward Obi Toppin won the John R. Wooden Award on Tuesday, claiming the last national player of the year award of the season. Toppin, a 6-foot-9 redshirt sophomore forward who’s heading to the NBA after two seasons on the court at Dayton, swept all the major awards, winning the Naismith Trophy and awards from the Associated Press and National Association of Basketball Coaches. Earlier Tuesday, Toppin won the Karl Malone Award, which is given to the nation’s top power forward. Toppin is the first Dayton player to win the Wooden and the first Atlantic 10 Conference player since Jameer Nelson in 2004. Toppin averaged 20 points, 7.0 rebounds and shot 60% from the field. He led the nation in dunks with a school-record 107 and his 190 career slams also set a school mark.
Besides Toppin, Saddiq Bey of Villanova, Luka Garza of Iowa, Myles Powell of Seton Hall, Peyton Pritchard of Oregon earned position awards.
Bey was named small forward of the year, Garza center of the year, Powell shooting guard of the year, and Pritchard point guard of the year.
Duke’s Stanley declares for the draft
Duke freshman Cassius Stanley is entering the NBA draft.
Stanley, a 6-foot-6 guard from Los Angeles, announced his decision Tuesday after averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils
Stanley joins sophomore point guard Tre Jones as early entrees to the NBA draft from Duke.
In other draft declarations, Chris Smith, UCLA’s leading scorer and the Pac-12’s most improved player, opted to turn pro a month after the end of his junior season. The 6-9 guard is considered a borderline second-round pick. He averaged 13.1 points and was a first-time all-league selection.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn plans to forgo his remaining three years of eligibility for the NBA. The 7-foot, 290-pound Cockburn was named Big Ten freshman of the year after averaging 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds.
Arizona point guard Nico Mannion joined fellow freshman teammate Zeke Nnaji in opting for the draft. Mannion averaged 14 points and was second in the Pac-12 with 5.3 assists per game during his lone season at Arizona. The 6-foot-3 guard from Phoenix earned second-team all-Pac-12 honors.
Maryland forward Jalen Smith intends to enter the draft and forgo his remaining two years of eligibility. Smith averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds as a sophomore, helping the Terrapins to a 24-7 finish and a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. He ranked first in the conference and third nationally with 21 double-doubles.
- Ohio State assistant
Carrie Banks
- was hired as the women’s coach at Omaha. Banks was an assistant and recruiting coordinator for four seasons with the Buckeyes. She replaced
Brittany Lange
- , who was fired last month after seven seasons.
NFL
Eagles great Timmy Brown dies at 82
Timmy Brown, a running back and kick returner who won an NFL championship with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1960, has died. He was 82.
The Eagles said Tuesday that Mr. Brown died on Saturday.
Mr. Brown is sixth on the franchise’s all-time list for touchdowns (62), seventh in total yards from scrimmage (7,049), eighth in rushing (3,703 yards) and seventh in TDs rushing (29).
Mr. Brown is the team’s all-time leader in average yards per touch (6.52) and he still holds the franchise record for most kickoff returns (169), most kickoff return yards (4,483), and most kickoff returns for touchdowns (5). He was the first NFL player to return two kickoffs for TDs in the same game, doing it in a 24-23 win over Dallas on November 6, 1966.
- Is “Hard Knocks” planning double coverage? If the NFL has a preseason — a big “if” amid the coronavirus pandemic — the league plans to feature two teams, the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, on the HBO documentary series that takes viewers into the inner sanctum of training camp, according to sources familiar with the discussions. NFL Films, which produces the series, has never featured more than one team per preseason.
SOCCER
Russians deny bribery in World Cup bid
Russian officials denied bribing a FIFA voter with millions of dollars to support the country’s winning 2018 World Cup bid, after American prosecutors revealed new details about the alleged payments.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had no part in bribing FIFA executive committee members to win the World Cup hosting vote in December 2010. So did Russia’s top soccer official Alexey Sorokin, who led the bid.
A federal indictment said high-ranking FIFA official Jack Warner of Trinidad and Tobago received $5 million in bribes to vote for Russia from 10 offshore shell companies, which used correspondent accounts in the U.S.
Warner was first indicted in 2015 on financial corruption charges that included a separate $10 million bribe from 2010 World Cup host South Africa. He was an influential FIFA vice president at the time of Russia’s victory against three rival European bids.
Detailing a new digital money trail, the fresh indictment said payments arrived in Trinidad and Tobago via “densely layered transactions between and among offshore accounts,” including in Cyprus and the British Virgin Islands.
