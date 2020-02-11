NCAA
Emmert wants limits on compensation
NCAA president Mark Emmert urged Congress to put restrictions on college athletes’ ability to earn money from endorsements, telling a Senate committee Tuesday federal action is needed to “maintain uniform standards in college sports” amid player-friendly laws approved in California and under consideration in other states. The NCAA last fall said it would allow players to “benefit” from the use of their name, image and likeness and is working on new rules it plans to reveal in April. Under the NCAA’s timeline, athletes would be able to take advantage of endorsement opportunities beginning next January.
Meanwhile, more than 25 states are considering legislation that would force the NCAA to allow players to earn money off their personal brand in a bid to address inequities in the multibillion-dollar college sports industry. California passed a law last year that gives broad endorsement rights to players and it will take effect in 2023. Other states could grant those rights as soon as this year.
The NCAA’s concern, echoed by Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who also testified Tuesday, is that endorsement deals for athletes would have a negative effect on recruiting, with schools and boosters in states with athlete-friendly laws using money to entice players to sign with certain schools. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, said he was not inclined to act until after the NCAA reveals its new rules.
NHL
McDavid will be sidelined two to three weeks
Edmonton captain Connor McDavid will be out two to three weeks with a quad injury.
The injury was initially said to be a bruised knee from Saturday’s game against the Nashville Predators. McDavid later called it a charley horse/quad injury.
McDavid said the injury was not related to the knee problem sustained in last year’s season finale against Calgary. McDavid suffered a tear of the posterior cruciate ligament, a torn meniscus and cracked fibia.
McDavid, 23, was second in the league in points with 81 going into Tuesday’s games. He has 30 goals and 51 assists.
Colorado’s Kadri out indefinitely
The Colorado Avalanche will be without forward Nazem Kadri indefinitely due to a lower-body injury.
Kadri was hurt in the second period against Minnesota on Sunday. He took the ice for a shift in the third before leaving the game. Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday after morning skate that Kadri will be out “weeks, not days.” Kadri has 19 goals and 17 assists in 51 games this season.
WNBA
Delle Donne signs four-year deal with Mystics
Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne signed a four-year contract to stay with the Washington Mystics after leading the team to its first league championship.
In addition to winning a title and MVP honors, Delle Donne was a member of the all-WNBA first team for the second year in a row and made her sixth consecutive All-Star appearance. The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season while making 51.5% of her field goal attempts, including 43% on 3-pointers.
Sun get Bonner from Mercury for three picks
The Connecticut Sun were one win away from a WNBA title last season. The team added a big piece for potentially getting that extra victory by trading for DeWanna Bonner.
The Sun sent the Phoenix Mercury three first-round draft picks for the All-Star wing. Phoenix received the No. 7 and 10 overall picks in this year’s draft as well as the Sun’s first-round pick next season.
Bonner, 32, had played her entire career with the Mercury after getting drafted fifth in 2009. She helped the team win championships in 2009 and 2014.
The Minnesota Lynx hired Rebekkah Brunson
- as an assistant coach, as the WNBA’s all-time leading rebounder announced her retirement on Tuesday. Brunson, who won four of her five WNBA championships with the Lynx, sat out the 2019 season while recovering from a concussion and pondering her future. Brunson, 38, appeared in five All-Star games and went to the WNBA finals eight times in 15 seasons.
NBA
Beal-led Wizards beat Bulls
Bradley Beal scored 30 points, and the Washington Wizards held off Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls for a 126-114 home win.
Rui Hachimura added 20 points for Washington, which won for the fourth time in six games. Shabazz Napier and Ian Mahinmi had 15 apiece.
LaVine scored 19 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulls whittled an 18-point deficit down to 6 points. LaVine shot 15 of 21 from the field, including 8 for 11 from 3-point range.
The Dallas Mavericks added veteran Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to their young core as they close in on the franchise’s first trip to the playoffs in four years. Kidd-Gilchrist, the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft, signed with the Mavericks after taking a buyout from the Charlotte Hornets. Dallas waived Ryan Broekhoff
- to make room for Kidd-Gilchrist.
ELSEWHERE
Los Angeles FC traded standout defender Walker Zimmerman
- to expansion Nashville SC for at least $950,000 in allocation money. Zimmerman has been a stalwart in LAFC’s defense since its inaugural season two years ago. He was an MLS All-Star last season.
A horse died on the training track at Santa Anita last weekend, the sixth death at the track since late December. A 6-year-old gelding named Double Touch and trained by John Sadler
- suffered what was described as a “sudden death” on Saturday, according to an incident report on the track’s website. A necropsy required by the California Horse Racing Board was pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.