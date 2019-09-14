GOLF
Europe, U.S. deadlocked in Solheim Cup
After a day of comebacks, tense 18th-hole finishes, and some of the most brutal weather conditions in Solheim Cup history, still nothing can separate Europe and the United States at Gleneagles (Scotland).
It’s 8-8 heading to the final-day singles and there’s no way of knowing which way this one’s going to fall.
It was just gone 7 p.m. local time on Saturday when Danielle Kang rolled in a long birdie putt amid the gloom to clinch the last match of the afternoon fourballs for the U.S. on the 17th hole, depriving the Europeans of the lead.
Kang hugged playing partner Lizette Salas, who was wearing giant ear muffs and a thick coat. They were congratulated by U.S. captain Juli Inskster, who was wearing three hats. Golf carts parked around the green had their headlights on.
It is the first time since 2011 in Ireland that Europe and the U.S. were tied going to the singles. The Europeans went on to lift the cup that year, and they are seeking to prevent a U.S. three-peat in women’s golf’s premier team event.
Niemann takes two-shot lead at Greenbrier
Joaquin Niemann shot a 2-under 68 to take a two-stroke in the A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Trying to become the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour, Niemann, 20, was 15 under with a round left in the season-opening event at the Old White TPC. No third-round leader has gone on to win the tournament.
Nate Lashley, Richy Werenski and Robby Shelton were tied for second. Lashley and Werenski shot 65, and Shelton had a 70.
Kelly leads Ally Challenge by one shot
Jerry Kelly birdied the first five holes on the back nine and finished with a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich.
Kelly had a 12-under 132 total at rain-softened Warwick Hills.
Charles Schwab Cup points leader Scott McCarron was tied for second with Woody Austin, who shot 65.
NHL
Caps’ Kuznetsov suspended for three games
Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov was suspended Saturday without pay for three regular-season games by the NHL for “inappropriate conduct,” less than a month after he was banned from playing for Russia for four years because of a positive test for cocaine.
The NHL said the punishment followed a meeting in New York on Monday with commissioner Gary Bettman, Kuznetsov and union representatives. The league did not elaborate on its decision. Kuznetsov will not appeal.
“I am once again sorry that I have disappointed my family, my teammates, and the Capitals organization and fans,” Kuznetsov said in a statement.
Kuznetsov, a key part of Washington’s run to the Stanley Cup in 2018, tested positive while playing for Russia at the world championship in May. He faced allegations of drug use at the world championship after a video posted on social media showed him near a table with lines of white powder and American dollar bills.
Washington visits defending champion St. Louis in the season opener Oct. 2.
Wild sign Spurgeon to seven-year deal
The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Jared Spurgeon to a $53.025 million, seven-year extension that will begin next season and go through the 2026-27 season. The deal carries an annual value of $7.575 million.
Spurgeon, 29, set career highs last season of 14 goals, 29 assists, 152 shots on goal, 91 hits and 82 games played. He led the Wild with 145 blocked shots and was second behind Ryan Suter in time on ice with an average of 24:09 per game.
Study finds Mikita suffered from CTE
A posthumous study of Stan Mikita‘s brain shows the hockey Hall of Famer suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy at the time of his death a year ago. Dr. Ann McKee, the director of the BU CTE Center, announced the findings during the Concussion Legacy Foundation’s Chicago Honors Dinner on Friday night at the request of Mikita’s family.
CTE is a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated blows to the head. It is known to cause memory loss, violent moods and other cognitive difficulties. It can only be diagnosed after death.
Mikita is the eighth former NHL player diagnosed with CTE at the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank, a list that also includes Derek Boogaard, Bob Probert and Reggie Fleming.
NBA
League eyes boost in fines
NBA teams could be fined up to $10 million for tampering and up to $6 million for entering into unauthorized agreements with players, a source with knowledge of the league’s plans told The Associated Press.
Other maximum-fine levels could be raised significantly as well, provided the league’s board of governors approves the measures Sept. 20. The league sent a memo to teams on Friday detailing the proposed fines.
The memo addresses what the league called a “widespread perception that many of the league’s rules are being broken on a frequent basis” when it comes to tampering, salary cap matters and the timing of free agency discussions.
TENNIS
Pliskova to face Martic in final
Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova advanced to the Zhengzhou (China) Open final with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Ajla Tomljanovic. Pliskova clinched her third straight win against Tomljanovic this season, taking 93% of her first service points to reach her fifth final of the year. She had six aces. Pliskova’s opponent in the final is seventh-seeded Petra Martic, who defeated Kristina Mladenovic 6-0, 6-3 in the other semifinal.
Doi knocks off No. 2 seed Kudermetova
Misaki Doi upset second-seeded Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-3 to set up a rare all-Japanese final at the Japan Women’s Open in Hiroshima. Nao Hibino moved into her fifth career WTA singles final after rallying to beat Mihaela Buzarnescu 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the other semifinal. It’s the first all-Japanese singles final on the WTA tour since 1997, when Naoko Sawamatsu defeated Yuka Yoshida in Jakarta.
ELSEWHERE
Larry Garron
- , a star running back for the original Patriots, has died at 82. The team announced his death Saturday but did not give details. Garron played from 1960 to 1968 for the Boston Patriots, whose name changed to the New England Patriots in 1971. He holds the record for the longest run in team history, 85 yards for a touchdown against Buffalo in 1961. He was a four-time American Football League All-Star and was placed on the Patriots’ all-1960s team.
