CYCLING
Ewan wins stage; Alaphilippe keeps lead
Tour de France debutant Caleb Ewan sprinted to victory on Stage 11 of the Tour de France on Wednesday in Toulouse, while Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader’s yellow jersey a day before the race enters the high mountains.
Ewan, a 25-year-old Australian, edged fellow sprinter Dylan Groenewegen by a tire’s width and was awarded the victory after photo finish. Elia Viviani placed third.
Ewan is part of a new generation of sprinters who are trying to dethrone three-time world champion Peter Sagan. After winning stages at the Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta, he now added his first Tour victory to complete the list of Grands Tours.
On a transition day without big difficulties, the main favorites did not take any risks and there were no significant changes in the overall standings. But there was a crash about 19 miles from the finish line that left Niki Terpstra with a suspected collarbone fracture and took him out of the race.
NFL
Falcons give Jones four-year extension
The Atlanta Falcons agreed to a four-year, $57 million contract extension with linebacker Deion Jones.
The new deal includes $34 million in guaranteed salary. The contract carries through the 2023 season.
Jones, a second-round draft pick in 2016, was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, when he had 138 tackles.
Jones was placed on injured reserve after suffering a broken right foot in the Falcons’ loss to Philadelphia to open last season. He returned for the final five games.
- The Arizona Cardinals released tackle
- Desmond Harrison
- after police in North Carolina issued a warrant for his arrest on assault charges. The Greensboro Police Department said the alleged assault was reported on Tuesday. Police spokesman
- Ron Glenn
- said the investigation has just begun and no additional details are available.
TENNIS
Open women’s field has 13 major titlists
Serena Williams will try again for a record-equaling 24th major title as one of 13 Grand Slam tournament women’s champions who gained direct entry into the U.S. Open.
The top 98 men and 102 women based on this week’s world rankings were automatically entered into the field for the final major of the year, which will be played Aug. 26 through Sept. 8.
Williams lost to Simona Halep on Saturday in the Wimbledon final. She also lost last year in the final at Flushing Meadows to Naomi Osaka of Japan, leaving her one behind Margaret Court‘s total of 24 Grand Slam titles.
Along with Williams, Halep and Osaka, the rest of the Grand Slam champions in the women’s field are No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, past U.S. Open champions Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens, Angelique Kerber, Maria Sharapova, Petra Kvitova, Victoria Azarenka, Caroline Wozniacki, Garbine Muguruza and Jelena Ostapenko.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Chinese diver gets two perfect marks in win
Chinese diver Chen Yuxi, 13, won the women’s 10-meter platform final at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, and received two perfect marks for her third drive.
Chen finished on 439 points to clinch the gold medal at her first world meet.
Another 13-year-old Chinese diver, Lu Wei, won the silver medal with 377.80 points. American Delaney Schnell was third with 364.20 points.
Earlier, Ana Marcela Cunha improved on her already impressive career in open-water swimming with a win in the 5-kilometer race. It was the 27-year-old Brazilian’s fourth gold and 10th medal overall at the world championships since 2011.
Cunha pulled away in the final 300 meters to finish in 57 minutes, 56 seconds, a second ahead of Aurelie Muller of France. There was a tie for the bronze medal: American Hannah Moore and Leonie Beck of Germany both finished in 57:58.
BASEBALL
Ernie Broglio, involved in Brock deal, dies at 83
Ernie Broglio, a former major league pitcher best known for being part of perhaps the most lopsided trade in baseball history, died Tuesday night in San Jose, Calif., his daughter said. He was 83.
Mr. Broglio’s daughter, Donna Broglio Cavallaro, announced her father’s passing on social media on Wednesday. He had been battling an undisclosed form of cancer.
Mr. Broglio was one of the best pitchers in the National League with the Cardinals in the early 1960s, but what made the right-hander notable was a trade 55 years ago when St. Louis shipped him to the Cubs in a steal of a deal for future Hall of Famer Lou Brock.
Brock became baseball’s all-time leading base-stealer — before Rickey Henderson came along — while Mr. Broglio won just seven games in three seasons with the Cubs.
- Elijah “Pumpsie” Green
- , the first black player on the Boston Red Sox, has died. He was 85. Mr. Green played parts of four seasons with the Red Sox and one with the New York Mets from 1959 to 1963, batting .246 with 13 homers and 74 RBIs. The Red Sox were the last major league team to field a black player.
ELSEWHERE
- Missouri defensive end
- Tre Williams
- pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation after prosecutors dropped a felony domestic assault charge. The Columbia Daily Tribune reported Williams pleaded guilty to peace disturbance and was sentenced July 11. Williams was arrested in December and after a woman told police he hit her several times while she was driving and tried to wreck her car. Williams was indefinitely suspended after his arrest and missed the Tigers’ game in the Liberty Bowl.
- Atlanta United acquired midfielder
- Mo Adams
- from the Chicago Fire in exchange for $100,000 in general allocation money.
- City officials in Indianapolis are signing off on a deal for nearly $300 million in public subsidies toward renovation of the Indiana Pacers’ downtown arena.
