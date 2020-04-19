COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ex-Virginia player who died tested positive for COVID-19
Former Virginia football standout Malcolm Pittman, who died two weeks ago, tested positive for COVID-19, his family told a Baltimore television station.
Pittman, 56, played at UVA from 1981 to 1985, starring as the team’s kick returner. According to a report from WBAL-TV, Pittman thought he had the flu. He died April 3 at his home in Accokeek, Md.
Pittman had been coaching football, basketball and track and field at his high school alma mater, St. Albans School, for the past 20 years.
The school held a videoconference call to memorialize Pittman.
Former Virginia great Shawn Moore described Pittman as “a passionate dude,” in an interview with the Roanoke Times.
NFL
Miami drops six veterans
in advance of draft
The Miami Dolphins released six veterans on Saturday as the team cleared roster spots for the influx of rookies coming in the NFL draft.
Linebacker Jake Carlock and Jamal Davis II, receivers Andy Jones and Terry Wright, cornerback Linden Stephens and defensive tackle Gerald Willis, a former University of Miami standout, were the veterans released ahead of Thursday’s first round of the draft.
Their releases leave 18 open spots on Miami’s 90-player training camp roster.
AUTO RACING
Leclerc wins virtual F1 race
Charles Leclerc has won his second straight F1 virtual Grand Prix after taking the checkered flag on the Shanghai track.
The Ferrari driver started the Chinese GP in pole position and finished ahead of Red Bull’s Alex Albon and Guanyu Zhou, who races for UNI-Virtuosi Racing in Formula 2.
Leclerc, 22, who has won two F1 races, only started playing the video game at the start of the month.
The actual Chinese GP, originally scheduled for April 19, was postponed in February.
Golfer Ian Poulter came 18th while Lazio striker Ciro Immobile was 17th.
