AUTO RACING
F2 driver dies in crash in Belgium
An idyllic day for motor racing, under clear blue skies and late-summer sunshine in Belgium, ended with the death of a 22-year-old French driver on Saturday.
Formula Two driver Anthoine Hubert died at the Spa-Francorchamps track following a crash at the F2 Belgian Grand Prix.
The Frenchman lost his life at the high-speed circuit after an estimated 160 mph collision with 20-year-old U.S. driver Juan-Manuel Correa’s car, as they accelerated uphill and then out of the Eau Rouge corner on Lap 2.
Hubert appeared to lose control of his car on the exit of the corner before slamming into the far-side barrier.
His car flew off the tire wall and slid across the circuit before he was hit by Correa’s car.
Correa is now recovering in hospital after reportedly breaking his legs.
Both Hubert’s and Correa’s cars were severed in two following the crash, with Correa’s car flipped upside down.
Hubert’s car sustained a huge impact and span around violently, as did Correa’s, with debris from both cars sprayed all over the track.
Charles Leclerc hopes to make it third time lucky from pole position and finally give Ferrari its first win of a difficult Formula One season in the Belgian Grand Prix. He qualified comfortably ahead of teammate Sebastian Vettel in a dominant weekend so far for Ferrari. Leclerc beat his own leading time to finish .748 seconds clear of Vettel and .763 ahead of five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Still, it was another impressive performance from Leclerc, adding to his poles in Bahrain and Austria. He won neither race, hit by a sudden engine failure when seemingly coasting to victory in Bahrain, and then outmuscled late on at Spielberg by Max Verstappen
- .
Josef Newgarden made a pair of mistakes in Saturday qualifying and the IndyCar points leader will start behind two of his three rivals at Portland International Raceway. Colton Herta won the pole for Sunday’s race. Of the four drivers mathematically eligible to win the title, only reigning series champion Scott Dixon
- advanced to the final round of six in qualifying. Newgarden was surprisingly eliminated in the first round, which was a sweep of Honda drivers. Newgarden, in a Chevrolet for Team Penske, will start 13th after missing a curb on one of his laps.
GOLF
Flesch takes one-shot lead in Champions event
Steve Flesch wasn’t as sharp on the greens, yet still managed to move into first place at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta.
After coming within a shot of the course record with an opening 62 at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Flesch carded a 2-under 68 for a one-stroke lead at 10 under in the PGA Tour Champions event.
Flesch’s birdie on the final hole of the par-70, 7,086-yard layout gave him a one-shot lead over Tom Gillis and Wes Short Jr. heading into Sunday’s final round.
Gillis made six birdies on his front nine and played his final nine in par for a round of 6-under 64.
BOXING
Lomachenko adds WBC belt
Vasyl Lomachenko added the vacant WBC belt to his WBA and WBO titles at lightweight with a unanimous points win over Britain’s Luke Campbell in London.
Lomachenko, among the world’s greatest pound-for-pound fighters, struggled at times to combat Campbell’s longer reach but finished the stronger and knocked the Briton down in the 11th round after a flurry of body punches.
A desperate Campbell wrestled Lomachenko to the canvas late in the 12th but survived until the last bell.
Two judges awarded the fight 119-108 to Lomachenko, with the other giving it to the Ukrainian 118-109.
INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL
U.S. set to begin World Cup bid
Kemba Walker sees an irony in the notion that USA Basketball is vulnerable going into the World Cup in Shanghai
It might be new for the U.S. program.
It isn’t that new for these U.S. players.
The 12-man squad that makes its World Cup debut Sunday (8:30 a.m. EDT) isn’t overpowering on paper. There’s a couple second-round picks in Joe Harris and Khris Middleton, a guard in Derrick White who had zero scholarship offers out of high school, and many who made the team weren’t prominent — or in many cases, even included — on USA Basketball’s wish list of players when the roster-building process started last year.
The quest begins for the U.S. with its group-play opener against the Czech Republic. If they make the medal round the Americans — looking for an unprecedented third consecutive men’s World Cup title — will play eight games in four cities over the next 15 days.
ELSEWHERE
Hal Naragon
- , who caught three Hall of Fame pitchers on Cleveland’s 1954 World Series team, has died. He was 90. The Indians said Mr. Naragon died Saturday in Barberton, Ohio, where the high school’s baseball field is named in his honor.
Nikias Arndt of Germany persevered in tricky wet conditions to win the eighth stage of the Spanish Vuelta in Igualada, while Nicolas Edet of France took advantage of a slow run by the peloton to take the overall lead. Arndt led the breakaway group across the finish line in a 104-mile stage that ended with a sprint in Igualada after riders endured a steep climb of 4.3 miles and withstood slippery wet roads under heavy rain in the ensuing downhill near the end. Alex Aranburu of Spain was second, and Tosh Van der Sande of Belgium finished third. Miguel Angel Lopez
- relinquished the leader’s red jersey for a third time in this year’s Vuelta after being held in the peloton that crossed the line more than nine minutes behind Arndt.
