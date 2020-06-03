NFL
Fangio apologizes for racism comment
Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio is apologizing for suggesting discrimination and racism aren’t problems in the NFL.
“After reflecting on my comments yesterday and listening to the players this morning, I realize what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong,” Fangio said Wednesday.
“While I have never personally experienced those terrible things first-hand during my 33 years in the NFL, I understand that many players, coaches and staff have different perspectives,” Fangio added.
Fangio said he only meant to convey that in his experience, those ills didn’t exist in locker rooms or on the playing field where teams rallied behind common goals. “Unfortunately, we don’t live or work only within those confines,” Fangio said. “Outside of those lines — both in the NFL and society — there is a lot of work to be done in the areas of diversity.”
Brees criticized for anthem comment
Drew Brees was criticized by fellow high-profile athletes, including some of his own teammates, on Wednesday after the Saints quarterback reiterated his opposition to kneeling during the national anthem.
In an interview with Yahoo, Brees was asked to revisit former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s 2016 protest of police brutality against minorities, in which Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem before games.
“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States,” Brees began, adding that the national anthem reminds him of his grandfathers, who served in the armed forces during World War II. “In many cases, it brings me to tears thinking about all that has been sacrificed, and not just in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the civil rights movements of the ‘60s.”
Critical responses to Brees’ statements appeared on social media from a couple of major professional athletes, including the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins.
Brees has said he supports those protesting police brutality but that he does not see the national anthem as the proper forum for that.
Defensive lineman Damion Square
- re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Square will be going into his eighth season in the league and seventh with the Chargers. He has appeared in every game the past three seasons, including 15 starts.
COLLEGES
Butler gets standout transfer Hodges
Star guard Bo Hodges has decided to transfer from East Tennessee State to Butler next season.
Bulldogs coach LaVall Jordan said the 6-foot-5 guard won’t be able to play next season because of the NCAA transfer rules.
Last season, Hodges led the Buccaneers to a 30-4 mark and the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world. Hodges started 33 games and earned all-conference honors while averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Boston College names Kraft AD
Boston College hired Patrick Kraft as its new athletics director, bringing in the former Temple AD to replace Martin Jarmond a month after he left for UCLA.
BC hopes the new hire can shore up a program that has struggled to gain attention in a region dominated by its professional sports teams. Under Jarmond, who was in Chestnut Hill for just three years, the school opened a new football fieldhouse and upgraded other facilities, but attendance for its revenue sports languished; the football team remained perpetually stuck at seven wins and the basketball team hasn’t reached the NCAA tournament since 2009.
Mike Miller is leaving Memphis coach Penny Hardaway’s staff after two seasons, saying he needs to spend more time with his family. The former NBA player quickly joined Hardaway’s staff after Memphis hired Hardaway in March
- 2018. Miller helped Hardaway land the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation last summer..
ELSEWHERE
A racehorse named for Dr. Anthony Fauci finished second in his debut Wednesday at Belmont Park in New York. Fauci the 2-year-old colt was beaten by a horse named Prisoner in the third race. He was the favorite at less than even money. Co-owner Phillip Antonacci named the horse for Fauci in mid-March after the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases started doing daily coronavirus briefings
- from the White House.
Chris Archer won’t pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020, and his time with the club may be over. The 31-year-old right-hander had surgery Tuesday in St. Louis with Dr. Robert Thompson
- to relieve symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. Archer will not be available this season if Major League Baseball finds a way to put together a truncated schedule.
- Longtime Sacramento Kings TV broadcaster
Grant Napear resigned Tuesday after he tweeted “ALL LIVES MATTER” when asked by DeMarcus Cousins
- for his opinion on the Black Lives Matter movement. Napear, 60, also was fired by KTHK Sports 1140 in Sacramento.
