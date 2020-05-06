PRO FOOTBALL
Favre repaying money for no-show speeches
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is repaying $1.1 million in welfare money that he received for multiple speeches where he did not show up, the Mississippi state auditor said Wednesday.
Auditor Shad White said his office received $500,000 from Favre on Wednesday, plus a commitment that Favre will repay the other $600,000 in installments over the next few months.
Favre’s effort to repay the money came two days after White released an audit of spending by the Mississippi Department of Human Services that showed Favre had been paid by Mississippi Community Education Center, a nonprofit group whose former leader has been indicted in a welfare embezzlement scheme.
Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the U.S., and the community education center had contracts with Human Services to spend money through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, also known as TANF.
The audit released Monday said the center paid Favre Enterprises $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018, and he was supposed to make speeches for at least three events.
Favre, who lives in Mississippi, faces no criminal charges.
Titans reach terms with veteran CB Joseph
The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph as they continue to revamp their secondary.
Joseph, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has spent the last nine seasons with the Houston Texans after beginning his career with a five-year stint in Cincinnati.
The 2006 first-round draft pick from South Carolina has 750 tackles and 31 interceptions in his 14-year career. He ranks fourth among active NFL players in career interceptions and leads all active NFL cornerbacks in tackles.
- The Dallas Cowboys bolstered their offensive depth with the addition of
Cameron Erving
- , a first-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2015. The Cowboys came to terms with Erving on a one-year deal. Erving, 27, played with the Kansas City Chiefs the past three seasons. He was available after the Chiefs declined to pick up the option on his contract.
NCAA
Schools allowed to spend below grant minimum
The NCAA approved a waiver that will allow schools to spend below the minimum level on athletic scholarships required to compete in Division I.
The Division I Council Coordination Committee approved two other blanket waivers Wednesday that had been requested by several conferences in recent weeks in response to coronavirus pandemic.
Basketball and football players will be allowed to participate in summer athletic activities without being enrolled in school. Also, schools that are in the process of moving to D-I can be counted toward the minimum required Division I opponents.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sarr shifting to Kentucky
Former Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr is transferring to Kentucky, he announced on social media, giving the Wildcats a veteran 7-footer after the team’s entire starting lineup declared for the NBA draft.
Sarr, a 255-pound junior from France, told ESPN last week he had entered the transfer portal. Sarr was the Demon Deacons’ second-leading scorer (13.7 points per game) and top rebounder (9.0) last season.
Ex-UConn coach Ollie loses appeal
Former UConn men’s coach Kevin Ollie lost his appeal to the NCAA, which upheld its findings that he committed multiple violations. The NCAA’s decision to hit him with a three-year “show-cause” order will also remain in place.
But Ollie’s lawyer, Jacques Parenteau, calling the Infractions Appeals Committee action a “rubber stamp of the original biased decision,” vowed to continue the fight with UConn over the more than $10 million left on Ollie’s contract.
In its original findings, announced last July, the NCAA found several infractions, including improper workouts with an outside trainer, and various recruiting violations, including facilitating phone calls between Ray Allen, considered a booster, and a recruit. Ollie was charged with a level one violation — the most serious level — of providing false and misleading information to NCAA investigators.
Ollie was fired as UConn’s head men’s basketball coach on March 10, 2018, with three years remaining on his contract, calling for more than $10 million. UConn initiated firing for “just cause,” which would free them from having to pay the money, and the dispute has continued for more than two years.
HORSE RACING
Trainer Casse elected to national shrine
Trainer Mark Casse has more than $174 million in purse earnings, has captured two legs of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown, and has been honored as Canadian trainer of the year a record 11 times.
And now, election to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Also part of the class of 2020 announced Wednesday were:
- Eclipse Award-winning jockey
Darrel McHargue
- , who won 2,553 races, including 79 graded stakes, and had purse earnings of $39,609,526 from 1972 to 1988.
- Wise Dan, a chestnut gelding that compiled a record of 23-2-0 with 11 Grade 1 wins from 31 starts and earnings of $7,552,920 while competing from 2010-14.
- Tom Bowling, a horse that was foaled in 1870, lost his first two starts as a juvenile, then won 14 of his next 15 races.
- The late
George D. Widener Jr.
- , who bred 102 stakes winners.
J. Keene Daingerfield Jr.
- , a trainer who went on to become one of the most respected stewards in the sport.
- And 94-year-old owner
Alice Headley Chandler
- , whose Mill Ridge Farm, founded in 1962 in Lexington, Ky., has raised or sold 34 Grade 1 winners, including six in the Breeders’ Cup series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.