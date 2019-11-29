NHL
Flames’ Peters quits; accused of slurs, abuse
Bill Peters resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames after it was disclosed he directed racist slurs at a Nigerian-born player in the minors a decade ago and kicked and punched players behind the bench during his recent time with Carolina.
General manager Brad Treliving said he received a resignation letter from Peters on Friday that wraps up a weeklong investigation into the veteran coach’s behavior. He refused to discuss whether Peters would continue to be paid, saying only, “He’s no longer with the organization.”
“We consider the matter closed,” Treliving said at a news conference in Calgary, Alberta. “It’s been a difficult time. But we are going to move forward.”
Peters did not immediately respond to a text. He was in the second season of a three-year contract.
Assistant Geoff Ward takes over as interim coach with the Flames 12-12-4 and in ninth place in the Western Conference.
Peters has not been on the ice or behind the bench with his team since former player Akim Aliu leveled the accusations of racist slurs Monday night on Twitter.
Treliving said he had been in communication with the NHL this week. The league said Friday its review is ongoing and is scheduled to meet with Aliu and others in the coming days.
Peters went from helping the Flames win 50 games and the Pacific Division title in his first season to perhaps having his career and future in the sport come to an abrupt end over questions about his coaching methods.
Asked if he thought Peters would coach hockey again, Treliving said he’d rather not speculate.
The allegations about Peters began during Calgary’s 2-1 overtime loss at Pittsburgh on Monday.
Aliu alleged Peters “dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.” It happened during the 2009-10 season while the two were with the Chicago Blackhawks’ top minor league affiliate in Rockford, Ill.
“That type of behavior just has no place,” Treliving said Friday.
The allegations led to stern rebukes from team officials and the NHL even before they concluded their investigations.
Treliving called the allegations “repulsive” and said, “This is subject matter that has no place in our organization.” The NHL called the alleged behavior “repugnant and unacceptable.”
In a letter addressed to Treliving on Wednesday, Peters said he regretted such conduct and apologized to anyone harmed by it. Aliu called Peters’ statement “misleading, insincere and concerning.”
Also this week, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour confirmed Peters physically abused his players behind the bench during his four years in Carolina. Brind’Amour, a member of Peters’ staff, said “for sure that happened” in backing former Hurricanes defenseman Michal Jordan saying the coach kicked him and punched other players.
Brind’Amour said Peters’ abuse stopped after players and support staff voiced their concerns to team officials. Peters coached the Hurricanes from 2014-2018.
Aliu’s tweets came after reports surfaced of how poorly Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock dealt with his players in Toronto before he was fired.
Orlov lifts Caps over Lightning
Dmitry Orlov scored 3:03 into overtime, and the Capitals rallied to beat the Lightning 4-3 on Friday.
Orlov, Jakub Vrana and Evgeny Kuznetsov each had a goal and an assist for Washington, which trailed 3-1 after two periods. Alex Ovechkin tied the game with his team-leading 17th goal 11:36 into the third.
The Capitals went 2 for 2 on the power play and closed out a three-game homestand with five points.
Brayden Point scored his 100th career goal and had an assist for Tampa Bay. Nikita Kucherov recorded three assists for the second time this season, but also picked up a penalty that helped set up Ovechkin’s goal.
Mikhail Sergachev and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who got captain Steven Stamkos back after he missed three games because of a lower-body injury.
Braden Holtby made 27 saves for Washington, and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 31 stops for Tampa Bay.
Just under 2 minutes into overtime, Ovechkin appeared to have an open look at a winner, but he came up empty.
Orlov then won the game with his second of the season. He got a pass from Kuznetsov at the blue line, faked as if he was trying to pass across the ice to Tom Wilson, and then fired a low shot inside the left post.
Vrana started Washington’s comeback when he beat Vasilevskiy from the right faceoff circle 3:45 into the third. Vrana’s 12th goal got the Capitals within one.
After Kucherov was whistled for a holding minor, Ovechkin took Vrana’s feed inside just beyond the other faceoff circle and rocketed a shot just inside the left post.
NBA
Irving to miss at least one more game
Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has begun working on the court but will miss at least one more game because of an injured right shoulder.
Irving sat out for the eighth straight time Friday. The All-Star watched from the bench as Brooklyn beat the Boston Celtics 112-107.
The Nets hoped he could return for the second part of their home-and-home against his former team but instead ruled him out once more with an impingement. He was at the arena for an evaluation and coach Kenny Atkinson said afterward that Irving has started shooting, though not participating in any workouts with contact.
Atkinson said Irving would miss the Nets’ game Sunday against Miami and the team will see how he is progressing next week.
Irving averaged a team-high 28.5 points in 11 games before he was hurt.
